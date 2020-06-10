10 Tips to Keep Clients From Panicking in a Bear Market

Bear markets often turn financial advisors into therapists. Nothing breeds investor panic like volatility and bear markets. As a financial…

Bear markets often turn financial advisors into therapists.

Nothing breeds investor panic like volatility and bear markets. As a financial advisor, you’re probably getting bombarded with anxious calls and emails. All this time, it’s marketing yourself as a financial advisor when you really should have been billing as a therapist. Worse: All this time thinking you’d prepared clients for this downturn only to realize they haven’t been listening. In a recent survey, Hartford Funds found that while almost all financial advisors say they’ve discussed bear market preparations with their clients, only 43% of surveyed clients recall the conversation. They’ll be ready to listen now. Here are 10 tips to keep your clients from panicking in a bear market.

Be proactive by calling clients before they call you.

Rich Guerrini, president and CEO of PNC Investments, can’t stress enough that “this is the time to be going above and beyond the call of duty by talking to each of your customers on a regular basis.” Your clients are looking for someone to tell them what’s going on. If they don’t hear from you, they might turn to someone else who won’t give the same level-headed guidance, Guerrini says. Don’t wait for clients to call you in a panic. Reach out to them first to show “you’re thinking of them and have your finger on the pulse,” says Chuck Cumello, president and CEO of Essex Financial. “You want to make sure they see you as a stable and reliable resource in an unstable and unreliable world right now.”

Communicate.

Communication is key during times of market volatility, but not just the check-in call. “Share with clients all of the things you do for them,” says Julie Genjac, managing director of Applied Insights at Hartford Funds. “There are so many behind-the-scenes activities and processes that advisors (and their teams) do for clients that, most likely, clients don’t even realize.” Things like rebalancing a portfolio, tax-loss harvesting and creating performance reports can go unnoticed and thus forgotten by clients. “Educating clients and helping them understand all of the activities that regularly happen is crucial,” Genjac says. Remind them that “even when you aren’t engaged in direct conversation with your clients, you are working on their behalf.”

Craft outreach based on client interest.

“One generic message doesn’t make sense for every client,” says John Anderson, managing director of the practice management solutions team for Independent Advisor Solutions by SEI Investments. Someone who is closer to retirement would have a different perception of volatility than someone just entering the workforce. Likewise, a client who has been through bear markets before would have a vastly different experience than someone who just started investing in the last decade. Instead of segmenting your book of business by business needs, separate clients based on their interests or concerns, Anderson says. Instead of A tier/B tier, think about who’s nervous, who’s nearing retirement and who’s just starting to invest.

Be empathetic.

“Now more than ever, empathy is the first order of business,” Anderson says. Any conversation with a client (or prospect) should be about understanding what they’re going through first. “It would be a mistake to think the only conversation a client wants to have is about their investments,” he says. “Showing empathy and asking questions allow you to remind them that you are a resource, a sounding board and that you are with them through the tough times and the good. It isn’t just about their investments, it is about their goals,” and those goals may be changing.

Remind clients of their financial plan.

When bear markets loom, it’s the perfect time to remind your clients of their financial plan. Show them how you’ve planned for downturns like this. “Reinforce their long-term objectives and the return expectations you used to reach them,” says John Diehl, senior vice president of Applied Insights at Hartford Funds. How will making a change today impact those return expectations and the client’s likelihood of meeting her financial goals? “If a client wants to make a shift, it’s certainly their decision, but they should realize that down the line it could have a significant impact,” he says.

Ask them what the buy signal will be if they sell.

If despite your best calming efforts, your client is still determined to sell, try this line from Cumello: “I professionally disagree that we should sell, but it’s your money and if you want me to sell, I will. But we either need to have an agreed-upon plan to get back into the market or I need you to tell me what the buy signal is going to be. What is going to be the thing that you’ll wake up one morning and say, ‘Today is the day to get back in the market?'” What investors often fail to realize is “there’s never a bell that goes off and says, ‘Ding-ding-ding, it’s over. You can get back in now,'” Cumello says. “Some of the best days in the market come right after, or very close, to the worst.”

Have a risk tolerance conversation.

Volatile markets are the perfect time to have a “risk tolerance” conversation. Nothing demonstrates the true strength of your client’s stomach like choppy waters. If she’s losing sleep at night, it may indicate an improper allocation. Volatility can be an opportunity to “reintroduce the role of fixed income in a portfolio,” Diehl says. Clients often question why their returns don’t match the S&P 500 during bull markets; now is your chance to demonstrate how shaving a few percentage points at the top can help shelter them from the bear bottom.

Don’t just preach inaction.

No action isn’t always the right strategy with nervous investors. While the message for some clients may be to stay the course, others need to see more action from their advisors. Millennials, in particular, want to know what their advisor is actively doing for them, advisors say. They want to know how you’re earning the fee they’re paying you. Show them what you have done and are doing to help them weather market storms. Or show them how you’ve turned the volatility into opportunity, such as through tax-loss harvesting.

Perspective is power.

Every bear market feels like the end of the world, but the reality is we’ve been here before and we’ll be here again. Giving clients “historical context, especially in tremendously volatile times such as these, can help calm things down and show them this current storm is not as bad or abnormal as the media may make it seem,” Cumello says. Diehl suggests using clients’ own histories for perspective. Ask them, “How did you feel during the last downturn? What did you want to do? What did you do? How did it all work out?” Diehl also uses a house analogy to demonstrate how the transparency and liquidity of the financial markets during volatile periods is viewed as a weakness when it should be considered a strength: If your home lost value overnight, would you sell it today?

Keep clients looking ahead.

Ultimately, you want your clients’ eyes on the future. To help them keep a forward-looking perspective, Genjac says to ask questions such as what success looks like for them in the future. What goals are they most excited about? What fears do they have? Listen, then “offer education and connect them to resources,” Genjac says. “It all goes back to the old adage: ‘Clients don’t care how much you know unless they know how much you care.”‘

How to prevent investor panic in a bear market:

— Be proactive by calling clients before they call you.

— Communicate.

— Craft outreach based on client interest.

— Be empathetic.

— Remind clients of their financial plan.

— Ask them what the buy signal will be if they sell.

— Have a risk tolerance.

— Don’t just preach inaction.

— Put the volatility in perspective.

— Keep clients looking ahead.

More from U.S. News

How to Choose a Financial Advisor

Security Measures Advisors Should Use to Protect Client Information

7 Ways to Prepare Your Clients for Recession

10 Tips to Keep Clients From Panicking in a Bear Market originally appeared on usnews.com