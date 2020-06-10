10 of the best cheap dividend stocks to buy under $25. The ebb and flow of the stock market is…

10 of the best cheap dividend stocks to buy under $25.

The ebb and flow of the stock market is difficult to predict at the best of times, but the additional volatility of a global pandemic has made it nearly impossible. Investors who want to find some stability in these uncertain times should take a close look at dividend stocks that offer sustainable yields — yields that can translate into long-term profits for their shareholders. With a capricious market comes the opportunity to invest in some of the strongest and safest dividend-paying companies at discounted prices. Here are 10 of the best cheap dividend stocks to buy now for less than $25 per share.

Amcor (ticker: AMCR)

Dividend aristocrats are companies that have consistently been raising their dividends for at least the last 25 years, and the newest among their number is Amcor. Added to the list in January when the company merged with competitor Bemis, Amcor provides flexible and rigid packaging solutions for a variety of industries. It’s normally not a high-growth environment, but the increased importance of shipping during the pandemic has been a boon for the company: Last quarter, Amcor reported a 36% year-over-year increase in revenue and a 23% increase in earnings per share (EPS). And while most companies are withdrawing their guidance in the face of uncertainty surrounding the pandemic, Amcor has proudly raised its full-year EPS forecast by 11% to 12%. A 4.2% dividend yield rounds out the pros for AMCR.

Franklin Resources (BEN)

Franklin Resources’ well-known Franklin and Templeton mutual funds make this asset management company one of the best in the business. Unfortunately, business hasn’t exactly been booming in the midst of the pandemic — last quarter, Franklin Resources announced a whopping 78% decline in net income on the back of an 18.5% decrease in assets under management. However, Franklin Resources’ balance sheet is as strong as ever, with cash and cash equivalents of $7.6 billion. This should allow the company to continue to pay out its 4.8% dividend yield for the foreseeable future, a future that looks bright for the dividend aristocrat as it nears the completion of its $4.5 billion acquisition of Legg Mason.

People’s United Financial (PBCT)

People’s United Financial is one of the smallest dividend aristocrats, with only a $5.7 billion market cap. Yet this regional bank has been slowly but surely expanding across the Northeast thanks to a slew of smart acquisitions, including its 2019 purchase of United Financial Bancorp, growing from $14 billion in total assets in 2007 to more than $60 billion today. And while other banks are reeling from the effects of the virus, People’s United Financial’s first-quarter revenue grew 22% and profits rose 14%. That’s largely thanks to the diversity of the bank’s loan portfolio, and in fact, chief financial officer David Rosato thinks the bank will be “profitable every quarter” throughout the crisis. That certainty, along with a 5.4% yield and a share price less than $15, helps make PBCT one of the best cheap dividend stocks to buy now.

Hanesbrands (HBI)

Consumer discretionary spending will likely decline over the coming months as uncertainty keeps customers’ wallets closed, but there’s one type of clothing consumers just can’t do without: underwear. Enter Hanesbrands, a market leader in the undergarment category that has suffered from shoppers staying home and stores closing down — in fact, the company reported that first-quarter revenue would have increased 1.6% if not for the effects of the virus. Due to the pandemic, sales declined 17% year over year and earnings per share fell from 22 cents to a loss of 2 cents. Yet Hanesbrands sees opportunities ahead, including in cloth mask production, and given its strong liquidity position of $1.1 billion in cash on hand, the company feels secure enough to continue providing shareholders with an impressive 4.6% dividend yield.

Nokia (NOK)

Nokia may not sell as many phones as it once did, but a focus on helping other companies upgrade their networks for the widespread rollout of 5G could mean a bright future for the Finnish telecommunications company. Though the virus has disrupted Nokia’s plans for building out networks and pushed revenue down 2% last quarter, a different sort of disruption is boosting the bull case for Nokia — tensions between the U.S. and China have led the U.S. government to begin moving away from using equipment made by Chinese telecommunications firm Huawei, leaving room for Nokia to fill in the gap here in the U.S. Though 5G networks aren’t going to be in every home around the world tomorrow, Nokia has an opportunity ahead — and a 4.9% dividend yield will encourage shareholders to stick around and see how things play out.

Vodafone Group (VOD)

In the age of social distancing, it’s never been so important to stay in contact however you can. That spells opportunity for investors in the next name of the best cheap dividend stocks to buy: Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile phone operator, which saw a surge in data usage across its markets from people stuck at home. Trading for less than $20 a share, the company reported a 3% increase in revenue, a 2.6% increase in EBITDA and higher customer retention last quarter. Most importantly for income investors, Vodafone’s free cash flow grew 12.2%, allowing the company to continue paying its dividend. Vodafone was forced to cut its dividend down a year ago in order to save money, but business improvements mean it is once again in a position to provide shareholders with a healthy dividend yield of 5.5%.

CenterPoint Energy (CNP)

It’s not every day that a company gets a new lease on life, especially in the midst of a global pandemic. Yet that’s exactly what happened to utility company CenterPoint Energy in early May, when it announced that Elliott Management, Fidelity Management and others had invested $1.4 billion in the company. In exchange for two seats on the board and a comprehensive review of the business, CenterPoint goes a long way to paying off its hefty debt obligations and has secured enough equity to see it through 2022. In the meantime, the company is shedding business units, selling off subsidiaries and generally streamlining the business. A dividend yield of 3.3% will keep shareholders invested in the company while it turns things around.

Enterprise Products Partners (EPD)

As the energy market reels from a pricing war between Russia and Saudi Arabia, Enterprise Products Partners has emerged relatively unscathed thanks to the diversity of its services. This master limited partnership focuses on midstream energy services, splitting its attention among natural gas, crude oil and petrochemicals — the result was that last quarter Enterprise Products’ operating income fell by just more than 7%, while its cash flow from operations declined a mere 3%, and the company reported a reasonable payout ratio of 56%. Industry-low debt levels, strong operating margins and $8 billion in liquidity should see Enterprise Products through to the other side of this crisis, and an 8.5% dividend yield will keep investors happy along the way.

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY)

Brookfield Property, like many real estate companies, has watched its business get gutted by the pandemic; considering roughly half of Brookfield Property’s portfolio is empty office buildings and retail properties, it’s easy to understand how the company posted a net loss of $373 million compared with net income of $713 million in the same period last year. But Brookfield Property is betting big on the recovery, and it’s launching a $5 billion fund for investing in retailers whose sales exceeded $250 million a year or more but were adversely impacted by the pandemic. If you’re looking for a cost-effective contrarian way to play the pandemic’s economic turmoil, you could do worse than Brookfield Property and its 10%-plus dividend yield.

Global Medical REIT (GMRE)

Global Medical REIT focuses on leasing its properties to health care providers — and considering that medical services are more essential than ever, it should come as no surprise that 99.7% of Global Medical’s properties were occupied last quarter. What may be surprising is how well that translated to the company’s earnings. Global Medical reported a 42.4% increase in total revenue and a one-cent increase in earnings per diluted share. It speaks to the strength of its tenants that Global Medical was able to collect 96% of April rents and 76% of May rents, and the company only expects about $2 million in rental payments to be deferred until later this year. Strong demand for its tenants’ services plus a dividend yield of 6.6% make Global Medical a solid income investment.

