10 Colleges That Made Them Top CEOs

Where Fortune 500 CEOs went to school
Hard work and dedication helped propel these executives to the CEO positions they hold today, but they all received an education that put them on the path to professional success. The leaders who run the top companies in the nation and top the Fortune 500 list attended a variety of geographically diverse colleges to build a strong academic foundation. None of these 10 CEOs share an undergraduate alma mater; one is an Ivy League graduate and another earned a degree overseas. See where they got their start.
C. Douglas McMillon
Title and company: CEO and president, Walmart Inc.
Fortune rank: 1
Degree: B.S., Business Administration
College: University of Arkansas
U.S. News rank: 153 (tie), National Universities
Jeffrey P. Bezos
Title and company: Chairman, president and CEO, Amazon.com
Fortune rank: 2
Degree: B.S., Computer Science and Electrical Engineering
College: Princeton University
U.S. News rank: 1, National Universities
Darren W. Woods
Title and company: CEO and chairman, Exxon Mobil Corp.
Fortune rank: 3
Degree: B.S., Electrical Engineering
College: Texas A&M University–College Station
U.S. News rank: 70 (tie), National Universities
Tim Cook
Title and company: CEO, Apple Inc.
Fortune rank: 4
Degree: B.S., Industrial Engineering
College: Auburn University
U.S. News rank: 104 (tie), National Universities
Larry J. Merlo
Title and company: CEO and president, CVS Health Corp.
Fortune rank: 5
Degree: B.S., Pharmacy
College: University of Pittsburgh
U.S. News rank: 57 (tie), National Universities
Warren Buffett
Title and company: CEO and chairman, Berkshire Hathaway Inc.
Fortune rank: 6
Degree: B.S., Business Administration
College: University of Nebraska–Lincoln
U.S. News rank: 139 (tie), National Universities
David S. Wichmann
Title and company: CEO, UnitedHealth Group Inc.
Fortune rank: 7
Degree: B.S., Accounting
College: Illinois State University
U.S. News rank: 197 (tie), National Universities
Brian Tyler
Title and company: CEO, McKesson Corp.
Fortune rank: 8
Degree: B.A., Economics
College: University of California–Santa Cruz
U.S. News rank: 84 (tie), National Universities
John Stankey
Title and company: CEO (effective July 1, 2020), AT&T Inc.
Fortune rank: 9
Degree: B.B.A., Finance
College: Loyola Marymount University
U.S. News rank: 64 (tie), National Universities
Steven H. Collis
Title and company: Chairman, president and CEO, AmerisourceBergen
Fortune rank: 10
Degree: Bachelor of Commerce
College: University of Witwatersrand
U.S. News rank: 200 (tie), Best Global Universities
Update 06/10/20: This slideshow has been updated to reflect changes to the Fortune 500 list and the Best Colleges rankings.