10 Business Schools With the Highest Acceptance Rates

The U.S. News Short List, separate from our overall rankings, is a regular series that magnifies individual data points in hopes of providing students and parents a way to find which undergraduate or graduate programs excel or have room to grow in specific areas.

One way to make swift career progress and climb the corporate ladder is to pursue an MBA degree. This academic credential is often perceived as a gateway to power in the business sector, since many Fortune 500 executives have an MBA.

Although it is possible to become an influential business leader without obtaining an MBA, many executives who have this degree say that it helped them achieve professional success. Aspiring business tycoons may therefore be eager to get accepted into business school.

Those who are worried about their chances of being admitted should understand that there are some MBA programs where the odds of rejection are low. In fact, some graduate business schools have extraordinarily high acceptance rates, meaning that eligible applicants who want to attend these schools usually can.

The 10 ranked business schools with the highest acceptance rates in fall 2019 each accepted more than 90% of all applicants, according to U.S. News data. The average fall 2019 acceptance rate among these schools was 94.8%.

That rate is well above the norm among all 131 ranked business schools that reported their fall 2019 admissions statistics, which had an overall average acceptance rate of 55.4%. Meanwhile, among the 10 most selective MBA programs, the average acceptance rate was 17.4%.

Comparing the B-school with the highest acceptance rate with the school that had the lowest rate illustrates how the competitiveness of the MBA admissions process varies depending on where someone applies.

The La Salle University School of Business in Pennsylvania had the highest fall 2019 acceptance rate, at 100%, as it admitted all 45 of its applicants. Those admission odds are roughly 93 percentage points greater than the odds of acceptance to the most selective MBA program: Stanford University Graduate School of Business in California, which admitted only 6.9% of the 7,342 individuals who applied.

All of the 10 MBA programs with the highest acceptance rates are designated with a ranking range of 99-131, which means that these programs are in the bottom quarter of the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.

Five of these B-schools are located on the East Coast, two in the Midwest, two in the Southwest and one in the Deep South.

Below is a list of the 10 business schools that accepted the greatest percentage of applicants who sought admission to their full-time MBA programs in fall 2019. Unranked schools, which did not meet certain criteria required by U.S. News to be numerically ranked, were not considered for this report.

U.S. News surveyed 477 schools for our 2019 survey of business programs. Schools self-reported myriad data regarding their academic programs and the makeup of their student body, among other areas, making U.S. News’ data the most accurate and detailed collection of college facts and figures of its kind. While U.S. News uses much of this survey data to rank schools for our annual Best Business Schools rankings, the data can also be useful when examined on a smaller scale. U.S. News will now produce lists of data, separate from the overall rankings, meant to provide students and parents a means to find which schools excel, or have room to grow, in specific areas that are important to them. While the data comes from the schools themselves, these lists are not related to, and have no influence over, U.S. News’ rankings of Best Colleges, Best Graduate Schools or Best Online Programs. The acceptance rate data above is correct as of June 23, 2020.

