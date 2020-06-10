45 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive.
Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year programs can exceed $60,000 in tuition annually. Attending a top-ranked public business school as an in-state student is one way to save on costs. In fact, the average in-state tuition for a full-time MBA program among the top 45 public B-schools is a little more than $31,809 per year, U.S. News data show. Here are the 45 highest-ranked full-time MBA programs at public institutions.
Clemson University (SC)
U.S. News business school rank: 83 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 81.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $19,802
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,540
Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN)
U.S. News business school rank: 80 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 59.4%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $9,992
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $19,766
University of Kentucky (Gatton)
U.S. News business school rank: 77 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 79.8%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $33,893
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $39,963
University of Connecticut
U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 50.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $16,300
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $38,212
University of Colorado–Boulder (Leeds)
U.S. News business school rank: 70 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 78.3%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $52,362
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,125
Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)
U.S. News business school rank: 69
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 68.6%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $36,800
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $70,400
University of Kansas
U.S. News business school rank: 68
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 73.4%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $682 per credit
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $1,264 per credit
University of California–Irvine (Merage)
U.S. News business school rank: 67
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 31.8%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,184
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $54,199
CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)
U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 41.8%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $16,310
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,970
Temple University (Fox) (PA)
U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 50%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,076
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $69,247
University of Missouri (Trulaske)
U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 64.1%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $22,002
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $60,238
University of South Carolina (Moore)
U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 74.2%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $43,142
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $71,580
William & Mary (VA)
U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 74.5%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,748
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $45,738
University at Buffalo–SUNY
U.S. News business school rank: 60
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 66.3%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $15,000
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $24,390
Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey–Newark and New Brunswick
U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 33.6%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,700
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,096
Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)
U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.5%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,742
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $44,226
Iowa State University (Ivy)
U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 75%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $12,494
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,892
University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)
U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 29.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,778
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,587
North Carolina State University (Poole)
U.S. News business school rank: 52
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 53.8%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $23,220
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $41,031
University of California–Davis
U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 43.1%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $38,478
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $50,723
University of Utah (Eccles)
U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 46.4%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,000
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $31,000
University of Arizona (Eller)
U.S. News business school rank: 46 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 20.8%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $11,938
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,065
University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)
U.S. News business school rank: 46 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 51.6%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $11,468
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,656
Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)
U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 47.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $61,055
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $85,602
University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)
U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.3%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,116
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $56,646
Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)
U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 22.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $26,938
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $43,296
University of Alabama (Manderson)
U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 62.5%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $10,780
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,250
Michigan State University (Broad)
U.S. News business school rank: 40
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 58.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $33,098
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $52,458
University of Pittsburgh (Katz)
U.S. News business school rank: 39
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,920
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,820
Ohio State University (Fisher)
U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 51.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,120
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $53,708
University of Wisconsin–Madison
U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 43.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $21,166
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $42,703
Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)
U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 31.1%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $28,720
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,400
University of Georgia (Terry)
U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 41%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $13,587
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,606
University of Texas–Dallas
U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 40.6%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,579
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,612
University of Florida (Warrington)
U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 17.3%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $12,737
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,130
University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)
U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 47.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $40,176
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $51,456
Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)
U.S. News business school rank: 27
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 40.1%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,508
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $40,752
Indiana University (Kelley)
U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 49.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,865
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $51,454
University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)
U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 52.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,051
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $63,174
University of Washington (Foster)
U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 36%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,239
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $50,436
University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)
U.S. News business school rank: 18
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.1%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $49,534
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $54,924
University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)
U.S. News business school rank: 16
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 30.5%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,114
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,114
University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)
U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 30.9%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,048
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $71,048
University of Virginia (Darden)
U.S. News business school rank: 11
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 36.5%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,494
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,812
University of California–Berkeley (Haas)
U.S. News business school rank: 7
Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 17.7%
In-state tuition (2019-2020): $62,450
Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,656
