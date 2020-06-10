45 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive. Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year…

MBA programs at some public institutions may be less expensive.

Although the cost of an MBA can vary, some two-year programs can exceed $60,000 in tuition annually. Attending a top-ranked public business school as an in-state student is one way to save on costs. In fact, the average in-state tuition for a full-time MBA program among the top 45 public B-schools is a little more than $31,809 per year, U.S. News data show. Here are the 45 highest-ranked full-time MBA programs at public institutions.

Clemson University (SC)

U.S. News business school rank: 83 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 81.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $19,802

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,540

More about Clemson University School of Business.

Purdue University–West Lafayette (IN)

U.S. News business school rank: 80 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 59.4%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $9,992

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $19,766

More about the Krannert School of Management.

University of Kentucky (Gatton)

U.S. News business school rank: 77 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 79.8%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $33,893

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $39,963

More about Gatton College of Business and Economics.

University of Connecticut

U.S. News business school rank: 74 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 50.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $16,300

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $38,212

More about University of Connecticut School of Business.

University of Colorado–Boulder (Leeds)

U.S. News business school rank: 70 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 78.3%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $52,362

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,125

More about Leeds School of Business.

Louisiana State University–Baton Rouge (Ourso)

U.S. News business school rank: 69

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 68.6%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $36,800

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $70,400

More about the E.J. Ourso College of Business.

University of Kansas

U.S. News business school rank: 68

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 73.4%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $682 per credit

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $1,264 per credit

More about the University of Kansas School of Business.

University of California–Irvine (Merage)

U.S. News business school rank: 67

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 31.8%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,184

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $54,199

More about the Paul Merage School of Business.

CUNY Bernard M. Baruch College (Zicklin)

U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 41.8%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $16,310

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,970

More about the Zicklin School of Business.

Temple University (Fox) (PA)

U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 50%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,076

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $69,247

More about the Richard J. Fox School of Business and Management.

University of Missouri (Trulaske)

U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 64.1%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $22,002

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $60,238

More about the Robert J. Trulaske, Sr. College of Business.

University of South Carolina (Moore)

U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 74.2%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $43,142

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $71,580

More about the Darla Moore School of Business.

William & Mary (VA)

U.S. News business school rank: 62 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 74.5%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,748

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $45,738

More about the Raymond A. Mason School of Business.

University at Buffalo–SUNY

U.S. News business school rank: 60

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 66.3%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $15,000

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $24,390

More about the UB School of Management.

Rutgers, The State University of New Jersey–Newark and New Brunswick

U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 33.6%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,700

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,096

More about Rutgers Business School.

Auburn University (Harbert) (AL)

U.S. News business school rank: 56 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.5%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,742

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $44,226

More about the Raymond J. Harbert College of Business.

Iowa State University (Ivy)

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 75%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $12,494

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,892

More about the Debbie and Jerry Ivy College of Business.

University of Massachusetts–Amherst (Isenberg)

U.S. News business school rank: 53 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 29.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,778

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,587

More about Isenberg School of Management.

North Carolina State University (Poole)

U.S. News business school rank: 52

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 53.8%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $23,220

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $41,031

More about the Poole College of Management.

University of California–Davis

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 43.1%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $38,478

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $50,723

More about the UC–Davis Graduate School of Management.

University of Utah (Eccles)

U.S. News business school rank: 48 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 46.4%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,000

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $31,000

More about the David Eccles School of Business.

University of Arizona (Eller)

U.S. News business school rank: 46 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 20.8%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $11,938

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,065

More about Eller College of Management.

University of Tennessee–Knoxville (Haslam)

U.S. News business school rank: 46 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 51.6%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $11,468

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,656

More about Haslam College of Business.

Texas A&M University–College Station (Mays)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 47.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $61,055

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $85,602

More about Mays Business School.

University of Maryland–College Park (Smith)

U.S. News business school rank: 44 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.3%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,116

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $56,646

More about the Robert H. Smith School of Business.

Pennsylvania State University–University Park (Smeal)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 22.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $26,938

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $43,296

More about Smeal College of Business.

University of Alabama (Manderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 41 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 62.5%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $10,780

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,250

More about Manderson Graduate School of Business.

Michigan State University (Broad)

U.S. News business school rank: 40

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 58.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $33,098

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $52,458

More about the Eli Broad Graduate School of Management.

University of Pittsburgh (Katz)

U.S. News business school rank: 39

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $46,920

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,820

More about the Katz Graduate School of Business.

Ohio State University (Fisher)

U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 51.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,120

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $53,708

More about the Max M. Fisher College of Business.

University of Wisconsin–Madison

U.S. News business school rank: 37 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 43.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $21,166

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $42,703

More about the Wisconsin School of Business.

Arizona State University (W.P. Carey)

U.S. News business school rank: 35 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 31.1%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $28,720

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,400

More about the W. P. Carey School of Business.

University of Georgia (Terry)

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 41%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $13,587

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $32,606

More about the Terry College of Business.

University of Texas–Dallas

U.S. News business school rank: 33 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 40.6%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $14,579

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,612

More about the Naveen Jindal School of Management.

University of Florida (Warrington)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 17.3%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $12,737

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $30,130

More about the Warrington College of Business.

University of Minnesota–Twin Cities (Carlson)

U.S. News business school rank: 28 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 47.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $40,176

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $51,456

More about the Carlson School of Management.

Georgia Institute of Technology (Scheller)

U.S. News business school rank: 27

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 40.1%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $29,508

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $40,752

More about the Scheller College of Business.

Indiana University (Kelley)

U.S. News business school rank: 23 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 49.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $27,865

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $51,454

More about the Kelley School of Business.

University of North Carolina–Chapel Hill (Kenan-Flagler)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 52.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $48,051

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $63,174

More about the Kenan-Flagler Business School.

University of Washington (Foster)

U.S. News business school rank: 20 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 36%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $34,239

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $50,436

More about the Michael G. Foster School of Business.

University of Texas–Austin (McCombs)

U.S. News business school rank: 18

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 38.1%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $49,534

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $54,924

More about the McCombs School of Business.

University of California–Los Angeles (Anderson)

U.S. News business school rank: 16

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 30.5%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,114

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $65,114

More about the Anderson School of Management.

University of Michigan–Ann Arbor (Ross)

U.S. News business school rank: 12 (tie)

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 30.9%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,048

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $71,048

More about the Stephen M. Ross School of Business.

University of Virginia (Darden)

U.S. News business school rank: 11

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 36.5%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,494

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $66,812

More about the Darden School of Business.

University of California–Berkeley (Haas)

U.S. News business school rank: 7

Acceptance rate (2019 new entrants): 17.7%

In-state tuition (2019-2020): $62,450

Out-of-state tuition (2019-2020): $64,656

More about the Haas School of Business.

See the complete 2021 Best Business Schools rankings and learn more about MBA degrees. Find guidance on all the key steps of the MBA application process, including strategies for getting accepted into top business schools. Follow U.S. News Education on Facebook and Twitter for the latest admissions news and analysis.

45 Best Public B-Schools for a Full-Time MBA originally appeared on usnews.com

Update 06/10/20: This slideshow has been expanded to include more schools. It has also been updated to reflect ranks and data from the 2021 U.S. News Best Business Schools rankings.