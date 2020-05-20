Why You Should Look at a College’s Student Loan Default Rate

Going to college is expensive, including if you borrow student loans to pay for it, but it’s a worthwhile investment…

Going to college is expensive, including if you borrow student loans to pay for it, but it’s a worthwhile investment if you gain the knowledge and skills needed to launch a career and earn more money over time. However, some colleges do a much better job of preparing students for success than others — and it can often be difficult to tell the difference in advance.

If you are thinking about applying to college or trying to decide where to enroll in the fall, there are many factors to think about. Chances are you have considered a lot of them, like cost of tuition, location, available majors, on-campus activities and living expenses. These are all important, but there is an additional important piece of information that you may be overlooking.

If you plan to borrow federal or private student loans to attend college, you should consider whether the college you choose will help you earn enough money to repay those loans.

One way to assess this is to look at how well-positioned other students were to repay their student loans once they left a college. The cohort default rate, or CDR, is a metric published by the U.S. Department of Education that shows how prior students at colleges have fared at repaying their student loans. Specifically, it measures the percentage of borrowers who left a college or university and defaulted on their student loans within a three-year period.

You can look up any college’s CDR directly through the Department of Education’s website or use the National Center for Education Statistics’ College Navigator to compare colleges.

As you evaluate your college decision, here are four things the cohort default rate can help you assess:

— Whether there’s a chance a school could close or lose access to federal financial aid.

— Whether you are likely to leave the school with a degree or certificate.

— Whether you are borrowing the right amount in student loans.

— How much support the school will offer you after graduation.

Whether There’s a Chance a School Could Close or Lose Access to Federal Financial Aid

The Department of Education has the authority to penalize colleges by rescinding their access to federal financial aid if their CDR is too high. If that happens, students at that institution would no longer be able to receive federal Pell Grants or borrow federal student loans, which could increase your costs significantly if you choose to attend that college.

Depending on the college’s finances, loss of that financial aid access could cause it to close abruptly, leaving you to figure out a new plan in the middle of a school year.

The Department of Education determines that a college’s CDR is too high if it hits 30% for three consecutive years or 40% in any given year. If the college you are looking at has a CDR at or in this range, attending could be a risky decision.

Whether You Are Likely to Leave the School With a Degree or Certificate

A high CDR can also be an indicator that a college has a low graduation rate. That’s because students who leave school without a degree are more likely to default on their student loans. Too many people leaving a school without earning a degree or certificate is a red flag.

The national average CDR for fiscal year 2016 was 10.1%. If a college has a CDR that is well above this rate, use the College Navigator to check its graduation rate as well.

Whether You Are Borrowing the Right Amount in Student Loans

A college’s CDR can also help you assess whether the amount of student loans that you would need to borrow to attend that school would be manageable after you graduate. Overborrowing can lead to poor outcomes when your loans enter repayment, and a lot of students overborrowing to attend a college can cause it to have a high CDR.

You can check the average debt that students graduate with from each school at the College Navigator. Taken together, this number and the CDR can help you think about whether the college is a good investment compared with the amount that you would need to borrow.

How Much Support the School Will Offer You After Graduation

After graduation, you should receive some support from your institution as you navigate your job search and your student loans go into repayment. If a school’s CDR is too high above the average, it could be an indicator that the school is leaving its graduates on their own.

If a college’s CDR is well above the average, it might be worth checking what the school offers in terms of a career center and talking to a financial aid administrator about how they support former students.

