When to See an Allergist

Maybe you have mild seasonal allergies and find that over-the-counter medicine — which you use infrequently at that — is…

Maybe you have mild seasonal allergies and find that over-the-counter medicine — which you use infrequently at that — is sufficient to soothe symptoms like red, itchy eyes. You keep a primary care doctor in the loop about symptoms, but your allergies aren’t affecting your ability to function at home or work. But for others, allergies are miserable and greatly impact quality of life.

So when should a person see an allergist — a physician who specializes in diagnosing and treating allergies, asthma and other conditions caused by immune system dysfunction?

Board-certified allergists see patients — adults and kids — with a variety of medical conditions, explains Dr. Mary Beth Fasano, clinical professor of internal medicine and pediatrics and director of the allergy/immunology fellowship program at the University of Iowa Carver College of Medicine. Those include:

— Allergic rhinitis, also known as hay fever.

— Chronic sinus problems including sinusitis, an inflammation of the sinuses.

— Asthma.

— Environmental allergy, such as a pet or seasonal allergy, particularly if not well-controlled.

— Food allergy.

— Drug allergy.

— Stinging insect allergy.

— Hives, or urticaria.

— Eczema, or atopic dermatitis.

— Swelling under the skin usually triggered by an allergy called angioedema.

— Anaphylaxis, or life-threatening allergic reactions.

You should see an allergist if you’re having symptoms of sneezing, runny nose, nasal congestion, post-nasal drip and itchy, watery eyes, which are not well controlled with typical over-the-counter medications such as intranasal corticosteroids or oral antihistamines, Fasano suggests. An allergist can help to determine if the symptoms you’re experiencing are related to an environmental allergy, such as pollens, molds, animal dander or dust mites, she explains.

Fasano notes that an allergist can recommend additional treatments to help relieve symptoms if you are diagnosed with allergic rhinitis or allergic conjunctivitis (inflammation of the conjunctiva, tissue that lines the outside of the eyeball and inside of the eyelid). That may include allergy shots — which help the immune system build up a tolerance to allergens over time to decrease or eliminate allergy attacks — or sublingual tablets (pills that go under the tongue) for selected allergens.

[See: 9 Most Common Food Allergies.]

Take Advantage of Specialized Training

A primary reason for seeing a specialist of any kind is to get a better understanding of the medical condition you have — to ensure proper diagnosis, and get highly informed advice on disease treatment or management. That relies on seeing a clinician with deeper expertise in that specific area.

Medical training for allergists — or allergy/immunology — focuses on the role of the immune system. The body’s defense system essentially overreacts to allergens when a person has an allergy. But the training of an allergist/immunologist (also commonly referred to as an “allergist”) extends beyond allergies.

Becoming an allergist/immunologist in the U.S. requires at least nine years of additional training beyond a bachelor’s degree. Following the completion of medical school, that involves three years of residency in pediatrics or internal medicine or a four-year combined internal medicine and pediatrics residency. Physicians must then pass an exam to become certified by the American Board of Pediatrics or the American Board of Internal Medicine.

After that, a two- to three-year fellowship in allergy/immunology, depending on the program, is required, says Dr. Dawn Zacharias, a fellow in the American College of Allergy/Immunology and an associate professor of allergy/immunology at Case Western Medical Center in Cleveland. Following that, physicians receive certification from the American Board of Allergy and Immunology once they’ve passed their certification exam.

Understanding What’s Causing Your Symptoms

Often people take OTC medication to address allergy symptoms, without undergoing further evaluation, and it may not be clear what allergens, exactly, are at fault.

“We are able to skin test patients so that we can tell them what they are allergic to,” Zacharias says. “First and foremost, avoidance of allergens is key for effective treatment. We have an in-depth understanding of medications that are used to treat allergies and asthma.”

With a skin test an allergist will use a concentrated form of suspected allergens, such as pollen and mold. Most typically, what’s also referred to as a skin prick test or scratch test is performed. The skin is lightly pricked or scratched so a drop of the substance can be absorbed as the allergist watches to see if the patient has an allergic reaction.

By clarifying what a patient is allergic to, that person is better able to avoid the allergen — if it’s not seemingly omnipresent in their environment — or manage it with treatment.

[See: What Weakens the Immune System?]

Specialty Overlap

In some instances, multiple specialists may treat the same condition. Such is the case with dermatitis — like eczema or contact dermatitis — or sinusitis, explains Dr. Libby Kelly, an allergist/immunologist with Intermountain Healthcare in Salt Lake City.

A dermatologist or allergist may treat either form of dermatitis. And an ear, nose and throat doctor or allergist may treat sinusitis. Both can do so capably, Kelly says, and who ends up treating those conditions may depend on everything from the referral pattern — who a primary care doctor recommends a patient to see — to the care needs of the patient.

For example, if surgery is needed to correct sinusitis that would be handled by an ENT. Similarly, dermatologists specialize in treating skin conditions, including eczema. However, to the extent allergies play a significant role in either condition, an allergist could address those. An example of that is contact dermatitis that involves a nickel allergy. “So somebody gets their ears pierced and they start having an allergic reaction to their earrings,” Kelly notes. “Then usually an allergist will do a patch test, which is a different kind of an allergy test to try to figure out what/which of those chemicals a person is reacting to,” she says. But a dermatologist may do patch testing also, she adds.

Similarly, in addition to primary care providers, both allergists and pulmonologists see patients with asthma. An allergist can provide treatment — including for any accompanying allergies — to help keep asthma better controlled. That may involve allergy shots or newer medications known as biologics, which have been approved for the treatment of moderate to severe persistent asthma. “Biologics are unique in that they target a specific antibody, or molecule, or cell involved in asthma,” Fasano notes.

During the Pandemic

Given the ongoing focus on social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s important to check in advance about telehealth options for appointments.

“Many allergists are offering telemedicine visits. This will allow patients to meet or follow-up with their allergist in a safe way,” Fasano notes. The allergist can determine when it is safe to see a patient in person or perform skin tests. Some allergists are offering allergy shots, a form of immunotherapy, in their offices. Call in advance to see what safeguards are in place to protect against the transmission of the coronavirus.

Generally speaking, it’s critical to make sure conditions like asthma, which affect lung function, are well managed — especially at a time when the lungs could be assailed by the coronavirus. Also, be sure to contact your doctor about any symptoms you may be experiencing to help distinguish between COVID-19 versus allergies or other conditions. (Make sure to get promptly tested for COVID-19 if your doctor recommends that and it’s possible to do so in your area.)

“Current data indicates that it is safe to use nasal and inhaled corticosteroids in the management of asthma and allergic rhinitis during the pandemic,” Fasano says. “It is probably even more important to use these medications to prevent asthma exacerbations and poorly controlled rhinitis with sneezing and runny nose. It is OK to use systemic steroids when indicated for asthma exacerbations.”

Consider More Than Just Symptom Severity

Even for some people whose allergy symptoms are well-controlled with OTC medications, it may be worth seeing an allergist. For example, Kelly mentioned the example of a pilot — who can’t take antihistamines — or a landscaper whose frequent, high exposure to allergens like pollen make allergy management a top priority.

In such cases, a person may benefit from additional or alternative treatment for allergies. When not properly treated, allergies can torpedo productivity. There’s lots of research showing that poorly controlled allergies, which undermine sleep quality, decrease productivity at work and concentration at school, Kelly says. “With 30% of the population having seasonal allergies or pet allergies, it’s pretty common to have symptoms to that degree that they prefer to just be on allergy shots.”

[See: Is Your Pet Imperiling Your Health?]

Although allergy shots aren’t without risk — less commonly they may cause serious allergic reactions — immunotherapy can improve quality of life for many patients. “Even people with fairly mild seasonal allergies might want to go on allergy shots because of the convenience or intolerance of medications,” Kelly says. “So it’s not necessarily about the severity of your symptoms. Sometimes it’s about your lifestyle and your preferences.”

More from U.S. News

How to Survive Ragweed Allergy Season

Common Childhood Respiratory Diseases

Health Issues That Are Sometimes Mistaken for Gluten Sensitivity

When to See an Allergist originally appeared on usnews.com