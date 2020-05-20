What You Need to Know About Coronavirus Testing

It hasn’t taken very long for the creation of COVID-19 tests — although access to testing is another issue. Within…

It hasn’t taken very long for the creation of COVID-19 tests — although access to testing is another issue. Within the relatively few months since the coronavirus pandemic began, scientists have developed several tests to detect active or recent infection.

Each test works in different ways to reveal where you currently stand on the coronavirus spectrum: not infected, currently infected with active disease or previously infected. If your doctor recommends COVID-19 testing, you should know exactly which type of results you’ll receive.

Three main types of testing — molecular PCR, antibody and antigen-based — have several distinct uses. Depending on the type, testing can provide a variety of answers in these areas:

— Diagnosis. Do you have the coronavirus right now? Can you spread it to others?

— Antibody presence. Has your body produced antibodies in response to a past COVID-19 infection?

— Antibody amount. How strong is your response? Could your antibody-rich plasma possibly treat critically ill patients with COVID-19?

— Screening. What proportion of the population, for instance in a state, has been exposed to the coronavirus?

— Medical decision-making. As hospitals resume elective surgery and other procedures, do you and health care providers need to take additional safety precautions to prevent the virus from spreading?

— Vaccine development. How is the immune response developing in people participating in clinical trials for experimental coronavirus vaccines?

Experts in medical research and pathology describe how each test works, what they reveal, their pros and cons and how COVID-19 testing continues to improve.

Coronavirus testing is primarily done with one of two kinds of samples: either using a respiratory secretion sample from a nose-and-throat swab or a blood sample drawn from a vein. It could take several days, a few hours or just moments to receive your results, depending on the test. Here are the types of coronavirus testing you could undergo:

PCR Testing

Viral testing using a molecular test called the polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, is considered the gold standard for COVID-19 diagnostic testing. It’s highly accurate.

— What it measures. PCR testing has the ability to extract and amplify genetic material from the coronavirus, so even tiny amounts of the viral RNA can be detected. A positive PCR result means you have the virus and are likely to be contagious.

— How it works. The sample for a PCR test is typically obtained by a nose-and-throat swab. The swab is quickly placed in your nose to collect a sample from your respiratory tract. Viral RNA extraction and testing is then performed in a specialized laboratory. PCR itself is a long-established lab technique, although the specific PCR test to detect the coronavirus is new.

— Advantages. PCR testing is highly sensitive. It can pick up miniscule amounts of virus, giving it more ability to accurately provide a positive test result.

— Drawbacks. PCR testing requires special equipment and is costly and time-consuming. “PCR is very lab-intensive,” says Dr. Carlos del Rio, a professor and chair of the Hubert Department of Global Health at the Rollins School of Public Health of Emory University. Most PCR tests take several hours to do, he notes. As the patient, you may not know your results for days.

“This issue is: What are you going to be using it for?” says del Rio, who is also a professor of medicine in the division of infectious diseases at Emory University School of Medicine. “If it’s for diagnosis, PCR test is probably better. But if you’re using it for screening massive amount people — population-based screening — an antigen test is probably better.”

Antigen Testing

Antigen testing for COVID-19 is the new kid on the block. On May 9, the Food and Drug Administration approved the first antigen test for rapid detection of the coronavirus. Antigen testing provides virtually instant results.

— What it measures. “Antigen tests are actually looking for a piece of viral protein,” explains Peter Mohler, chief scientific officer for the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and the Ohio State University health sciences colleges.

— How it works. Like PCR, antigen testing also involves a nose-and-throat swab. “The antigen test is similar to what you would get with a rapid flu or rapid strep test,” Mohler says. “These are very fast and you might get an answer back in 15 minutes.”

— Advantages. Because this on-site testing provides positive results immediately, it enables earlier contact tracing to identify other individuals who have been exposed to the coronavirus. That way, they too can be tested and take precautions — like self-isolation — to help stop the spread of COVID-19. “If you were able to scale these, it would allow you to rapidly look at a lot of people in the population,” says Mohler, who is also the vice dean for research at the Ohio State University College of Medicine.

— Drawbacks. Antigen tests are just coming on the market, Mohler points out. “While they are improving, there are a lot of false negatives,” he says. Antigen testing is less sensitive than PCR, he explains. While a positive result tells that you have coronavirus and it’s active, a negative result is not as definitive. “If it’s negative, the FDA is recommending that it really needs to be followed up with the PCR test,” he says.

Antibody Testing

Antibody testing, also known as serology testing, requires a blood sample. It’s used to reveal whether someone has previously been exposed to and developed a response to COVID-19.

— What it measures. Antibody testing looks for the presence of antibodies, which are specific proteins your immune system produces in response to an infection. Some antibody tests are highly specific — they measure not only whether you’ve had an immune response, but the strength of your response by the amount of antibodies you produced.

— How it works. When your body is infected by the coronavirus, your immune system develops two types of molecules, called immunoglobulin M and immunoglobulin G, to fight it. Eventually — within a few days to two weeks — the combined IGM and IGG response can be detected from your blood sample using lab tests known as assays.

— Advantages. Antibody testing can reveal previous infection with the coronavirus even in someone who had extremely mild symptoms or none at all. That gives a better picture of the extent of COVID-19 throughout a population and how easily it can spread.

— Drawbacks. Because antibodies typically don’t appear until a week or more after you’ve been infected, the delay for positive results make this test inadequate for diagnosing an active infection. Moreover, many studies have illustrated issues with the specificity of many antibody tests, raising the likelihood of providing false positives, Mohler says.

Another cutting-edge use of antibody testing is identifying individuals who’ve had a prior infection with COVID-19 and can potentially serve as convalescent plasma donors to treat severely ill patients, says Dr. Patrick Godbey, president of the College of American Pathologists.

Antibody testing can allow researchers who are now developing coronavirus vaccines to monitor the immune response of clinical trial participants, adds Godbey, who is also a clinical faculty member with the Medical College of Georgia.

Questions about COVID-19 antibody testing remain to be answered. “One problem is: We’re not sure if the antibodies are protective,” Godbey says. “If you have antibodies, does it mean you’re immune? If you are, how long does that immunity last? We need to know that.”

Testing Issues

With the unprecedented extent of the COVID-19 pandemic, supply shortages — including personal protective equipment and PCR testing materials — have been rampant.

“We’re experiencing shortages in the collection swabs, the viral transport media and the reagents necessary to do the tests,” says Godbey, who has dual roles as CEO and laboratory director of Southeastern Pathology Associates in Brunswick, Georgia, and laboratory director of Southeast Georgia Regional Medical Center.

It’s important to be able to do a test as close to home as possible, Godbey emphasizes. “If you can, then the treating physician and the patient can get those results much faster, and make decisions faster.” For instance, he says, test results help determine the need for isolation during hospitalization. “And now, more and more, as we begin to do elective surgery or semi-elective surgery, many institutions are saying: We want a negative COVID-19 PCR test before we do it.”

With lab personnel ready and eager to provide needed COVID-19 results, the lack of supplies is particularly frustrating. “We actually have excess capacity,” Godbey says. “We have the platform: the machine. We have the expertise in the house to do it — and we know how to do it right.” Although the supply shortage is improving, he adds, “It’s not where it needs to be yet.”

Overall, progress in testing has been impressive, Mohler says. “Five months ago, we didn’t know anything about this virus,” he points out. “Since then, the scientific community is working incredibly quickly to be able to come up with solutions. So, as we move forward, it’s important that we continue to be patient while the teams continue to improve these modalities.”

Testing is improving in “dramatic ways,” del Rio says. “That’s really important, because the exit road to this epidemic is going to be testing. The more we can scale up testing, the better it is.” That ability to know who does or does not have the virus is essential, he says, toward the ultimate goal of preventing further COVID-19 transmission.

