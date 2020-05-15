What to Know About Deferred College Admission

As the novel coronavirus continues to shake up college admissions, some students are wondering whether they should bother to enroll…

As the novel coronavirus continues to shake up college admissions, some students are wondering whether they should bother to enroll for the fall semester or take their chances and put college off for a year by deferring.

One recent survey found that of the respondents who are considering changing their plans to enroll at a four-year college, 17% are weighing a delayed enrollment until spring 2021 and another 16% are contemplating a gap year. These findings come amid great uncertainty for what the fall semester will look like amid the ongoing pandemic. Various other surveys have shown that students are reluctant to spend the fall term in online classes only.

“I hear students ask, ‘Why pay full tuition to sit at home and watch videos all day long?'” says Ibrahim Firat, chief educational consultant at Firat Education, an admissions counseling group.

[Read: College Tuition Refunds, Discounts an Uphill Battle Amid Coronavirus.]

While some colleges have announced plans to bring students back in the fall, others have declared the coming semester will happen largely online. Many colleges are still grappling with a decision as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Given this uncertainty, U.S. News spoke with education experts about deferred admission to help families understand that process for accepted students, the opportunities available and the potential outcomes.

What Is Deferred Admission?

The National Association for College Admission Counseling describes deferred admission as “an opportunity for a student who has been admitted to delay or defer enrollment for a year or a semester.”

The organization notes that “a deposit is often required by the college to hold a place in the next class, and it is the college’s right to expect the student to account for the time spent between graduation from high school and matriculation at the college.” Additionally, the student is expected not to attend another college in that time without permission from the school that deferred admission.

Expecting applicants to “account for the time” between high school and college often means joining a structured program, like a gap year, where accepted students explore career interests and complete service projects.

NACAC also outlines the difference between a student-requested deferral as described above and a college-initiated deferral in which the school offers entry at a later date, perhaps as a guaranteed transfer admission. Deferred admission in the above context is not to be confused with a policy some colleges use of deferring students who applied in early action or early decision rounds to the regular decision applicant pool.

Deferred Admission and Gap Year Programs

Mitch Gordon, CEO and co-founder of Verto Education, a first-semester study abroad program, says the prospect of starting school online is unappealing for many students.

“Students want a transformative college experience — they want to be challenged academically, stretched emotionally, experience life from a new perspective, and build meaningful new relationships,” Gordon wrote in an email. “College is as much about finding who you are a person as it is about academics.”

But students should also know that gap year programs are not immune from the coronavirus. The same pandemic that bedevils college campuses is also playing out in gap year and study abroad programs.

[Read: How Coronavirus Is Changing Course of Study Abroad Programs.]

The international aspect of many gap years is in flux, experts note.

“I’ve been concerned about the idea that a gap year would be a good choice right now,” says Jane Dané, associate vice president for enrollment management at Old Dominion University in Virginia. “What typically attracts students and families to the opportunity for a gap year, those components don’t really exist right now.”

Ethan Knight, executive director and founder of the nonprofit Gap Year Association, acknowledges that international options are limited at the moment, though some overseas gap year programs are pressing on.

“The major rise is in domestic gap year programs,” Knight adds.

With the uncertainty surrounding the fall semester, Knight says web traffic has surged for his organization , and students are increasingly curious about options that allow offline learning.

He points to programs such as AmeriCorps and Conservation Corps, noting these are typically in remote settings. Some gap year programs also offer hybrid models with an online component.

Like the college experience this fall, there are both pros and cons for students going the gap year route.

Among the pros listed by Knight are new opportunities for students as programs adapt to changes forced by the pandemic. He also sees a gap year as a way for students to wait for the “college campus experience to normalize.” Additionally, he adds that a gap year will “allow more time for 2020 income to reflect your financial aid needs.”

For the cons, Knight sees limited travel and availability as issues for students. And, like colleges, some of the experience is likely to be online. An added challenge is navigating the timeline to decide on taking a deferral. Many students are trying to make this choice while colleges have yet to announce their intentions for the fall.

What to Weigh When Considering Deferred Acceptance

Firat proposes that students ask themselves four key questions before deferring enrollment this fall:

— Can the college meet my financial needs?

— Will the college accept my deferral request?

— How will this affect career and graduate school goals and timelines?

— What else can I do if I don’t attend college in the fall?

As indicated by the second question, it’s up to the college to approve a student’s request for a deferral. And, as noted by NACAC, colleges will likely expect to see a structured program in place if a student does plan to defer.

[Read: How the Coronavirus Will Affect Summer College Classes, Programs.]

But considering the reach of the pandemic, colleges are also offering a greater degree of flexibility as students scramble to set their plans in place for the fall, says Bob Davies, president of Central Michigan University.

Davies understands why applicants may be on the fence about the fall semester. “I think that a lot of students are eager to have the campus environment.”

As such, CMU — which is distant from major metro areas — has decided to reopen campus this fall. Details on what that will look like are still being finalized, but it will likely mean a mix of in-person classes with remote options built in, smaller class sizes and reduced capacity in the residence halls, Davies explains.

He hopes an open campus means that students are less likely to defer this fall.

Dané at Old Dominion — which also plans to open campus in the fall — worries that deferred students will fall through the cracks. She points to data from the National Center for Education Statistics that indicates that high school graduates who delay college enrollment by a year tend to earn credentials at lower rates than peers who enroll right away.

That’s a concern shared by others in the education field. Firat says that first-generation or minority college students are more likely to not attend college if they delay enrollment straight out of high school.

To Davies, the decision is clear. “I would argue that earning their college degree as soon as possible is the best and most attractive option and will provide the biggest returns in the future,” he says.

Knight says students on the fence may want to apply for a gap year program as they await word on how their college will proceed this fall. This can offer an alternative, he says, noting that the deposit deadline for many gap year programs is in the summer, so a student can back out if the college he or she was admitted to reveals its plan for the fall and a student prefers to start school.

And Firat notes that there is still time for students to submit an application to a local university or community college if they plan on staying near home in the fall. Hundreds of colleges have extended application deadlines.

Considering the financial implications of the choice between college and a gap year, Gordon encourages students to explore what is most important to them in these uncertain and unprecedented times.

“Is it about independence? Exposure to new experiences that broaden your perspective? A steady path toward a career you love? Starting with your motivations for college may shed light on the path forward. The fall is going to look differently for all of us, and that’s okay.”

Searching for a college? Get our complete rankings of Best Colleges.

More from U.S. News

How Do Online Classes Work? 10 Frequently Asked Questions

Coronavirus Prompts Colleges to Offer Pass-Fail Classes: What to Know

3 Things Incoming Fall 2020 International Students Should Know

What to Know About Deferred College Admission originally appeared on usnews.com