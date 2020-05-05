What Premeds Should Know About USMLE Changes

The United States Medical Licensing Examination team has made three major changes to the USMLE testing system. It is important…

The United States Medical Licensing Examination team has made three major changes to the USMLE testing system. It is important to recognize that although these changes come with very real consequences for premed students, all of the downstream effects are not yet known. The internet has been flooded with commentary on this topic, so this article will focus on what is known and informed conjecture.

But first, the exams must be understood.

Step 1 is a very complex multiple-choice examination that tests the basic sciences, like biochemistry, in relation to medical practice. It consists of seven 60-minute blocks spanning eight hours. Up until this point, it has widely been used as a benchmark for competition. The higher the score, the more competitive a student would be when applying to residency.

Step 2 comes in two parts: a clinical knowledge (CK) examination and a clinical skills (CS) examination. Step 2 CK is a multiple-choice examination that tests the ability to use medical knowledge and clinical information in the application of disease treatment and prevention. It is broken up into eight 60-minute blocks spanning nine hours. While Step 2 CK is used in residency selection, it historically has a lower importance than Step 1.

[How to Evaluate Medical School Licensing Exam Scores and Pass Rates]

Step 2 CS is an entirely different examination. It is a practicum in which students interview and examine standardized, live patients and complete written notes on the case. The intent here is to examine a student’s ability to take a medical history, perform a physical examination and successfully document their findings, thought process and plan. The student encounters 12 patients with 15 minutes for each encounter. Ten minutes are allotted for the documentation after each encounter.

The final step in the licensing series is very similar to Step 2 CK in terms of content. Step 3 focuses on the application of clinical knowledge for patient care and is administered over two days. Day one includes six 60-minute blocks over seven hours while day two includes six 45-minute blocks followed by 13 digital case simulations lasting up to 20 minutes each. There have been no changes to this.

Three significant changes to the USMLE that students should be aware of are:

— Attempt limit reduction.

— Step 1 as a prerequisite for Step 2 CS.

— Step 1 changes from a numerical score to pass-fail.

Attempt Limit Reduction

This change is perhaps the most straightforward. The attempt limit for each step has been reduced from six attempts to four. Note that this is attempts per step or component, not the entire block of exams. The change will not go into effect before January 2021.

The impact here is on state licensing requirements that affect all 50 states. You can reference the Federation of State Medical Boards webpage to see the limits and rules for your state. In a nutshell, some states have a very stringent board attempt rule.

For example, to be licensed in Alaska, you can have only two attempts per step. So the USMLE change from six to four has no practical application here. In Colorado, however, there is no limit on USMLE steps, so the change applies. With the change, applicants will need to pass each step within the new maximum of four attempts.

How does this impact premeds? Frankly, it does not. Premedical students attending medical school starting in 2020 and after will find themselves with these new rules. No student wants to use multiple attempts on any USMLE step exam. Students should continue to study and do their best, regardless of this change.

Step 1 as a Prerequisite for Step 2 CS

The intent here is to avoid anyone taking the CS exam without demonstrated ability to pass a prior step exam. Practically speaking, this should affect very few U.S. medical students. To be licensed in the U.S., you must take all examinations, and they are typically done in order.

For a premed student, this means nothing. Students will continue to take Step 1 followed by Step 2 CK and CS. This change will not be implemented before March 2021.

Step 1 Changes from a Numerical Score to Pass-Fail

This is by far the decision that has captured the most attention, as it is a significant shift in the way these exams affect students.

Historically, competitive specialties such as d ermatology or ophthalmology required very high Step 1 scores. Furthermore, highly competitive programs in those specialties required even higher Step 1 scores. Now the test will become simply pass or fail.

[Read: The Difference Between D.O. and M.D. Degrees.]

What are the implications for current premed students? The bottom line is that this will have no impact on them. Students starting this fall will inherit the new rules, and every premed student after that will follow suit.

What we do know is that the change will offload the numerical importance of Step 1 onto Step 2 CK. This was anticipated by USMLE and was intentional. If a step examination is to be used to numerically stratify students, USMLE felt that it should be the more clinically focused examination.

These exam revisions should provide a more meaningful way to predict which students will be great clinicians and set students apart. The changes will affect medical students no sooner than January 2022, but nothing affects current premed students.

Premeds should continue to study hard, ace the MCAT, carefully construct their applications, diligently practice for interviews and select a school that best suits their needs. When selecting a school, prestige and name recognition should never be the most important factor because nothing can substitute for hard work. A stellar performance at a mid-tier medical school will always outshine a poor performance anywhere else.

Changes to medical education will always continue, but as I often say, hard work never goes out of style.

More from U.S. News

Why the MCAT Matters Beyond Medical School Admissions

9 Residency Tips for Medical School Applicants

How Premed Students Can Help During the Coronavirus Crisis

What Premeds Should Know About USMLE Changes originally appeared on usnews.com