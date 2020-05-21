What Is the New Threat to Children From Coronavirus?

“This is a truly disturbing situation. And I know parents around the state and around the country are very concerned…

“This is a truly disturbing situation. And I know parents around the state and around the country are very concerned about this, and they should be.”

This is what New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at his May 12 news briefing. He was talking about an alarming new development in the battle against the novel coronavirus: State health officials announced they were investigating more than 100 cases of children afflicted with severe symptoms that appeared to be connected to the novel coronavirus. Three of those children died from the illness.

The symptoms were similar to those associated with Kawasaki disease, a rare and dangerous childhood disorder. While Kawasaki typically affects children under age 5, these young patients have been as young as 4 but many are in their mid- to late-teens. Their symptoms are now grouped together under the umbrella diagnosis multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, because it leads to potentially fatal inflammation in the child’s organ systems, especially the heart.

At its worst, the novel coronavirus seems to send immune systems into a frenzy, as many of the sickest patients of all ages suffer from their own immune systems attacking both the virus and healthy organs. But only recently has this syndrome been seen in children, who were previously thought to be least at risk for the coronavirus. It now appears they may develop this condition weeks or months after they have been exposed to the coronavirus.

But keep in mind that this syndrome is still very rare. According to the American Heart Association, most children with COVID-19 have either no or only mild symptoms. According to a Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report released in April, 86% of kids age 17 or younger did not require hospitalization. However, in the past two months, a small number of children in Europe, Asia and the U.S. have developed this more serious inflammatory syndrome, often leading to hospitalization and occasionally requiring intensive care and intubation to help breathing.

Children develop a fever above 102 to 104 degrees for at least five days, swelling of the lymph nodes, inflammation, a rash and other symptoms. This can progress to shock (dangerously low blood pressure) and cardiac, respiratory, renal, gastrointestinal or neurological disorders.

“We want to reassure parents — this appears to be uncommon,” said Dr. Jane Newburger, a member of the American Heart Association Young Hearts Council, associate cardiologist in chief for Academic Affairs at Boston Children’s Hospital and Commonwealth Professor of Pediatrics at Harvard Medical School, in a statement released by the AHA. “Rarely, but sometimes, the coronary artery damage persists. Prompt treatment is critical to prevent significant heart problems,” says Newburger, who is also the director of both the Cardiac Neurodevelopmental Program and the Kawasaki Program at Boston Children’s Hospital.

Spreading Across the Country

Dr. Jennifer Owensby, a pediatric intensivist at the Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Jersey, has treated five children with the syndrome. “Kids are coming in with severe heart failure,” she says. “The heart muscle is inflamed, so it can’t get blood out to the rest of the body. The patients actually come in in shock.” Some have other symptoms similar to Kawasaki disease, but many do not. They all have tested positive either for COVID-19 or the antibodies associated with it.

Often symptoms start subtly, Owensby says. The child may only feel slightly fatigued. Then it progresses rapidly, within hours. “When they come in they are pretty far gone,” she says. “They are very sick.” They are treated with intense immunosuppressive medications, such as intravenous immunoglobulin and high-dose steroids, along with medications to support heart function. All of her patients have improved, and at the time of this interview, four had already gone home, and the fifth was finishing treatment in the hospital.

The New York-New Jersey area is a couple weeks ahead of the rest of the country in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic, which means children from coast to coast will likely be exhibiting these symptoms in the coming days and weeks. There have been three confirmed cases in Delaware, and others dating back to April are being investigated retrospectively, says Dr. Deepika Thacker, medical director of the cardiac inpatient unit at Nemours Children’s Health System.

When the first child came to the ER with these symptoms, “To be very honest with you, we were all a little baffled with his presentation,” Thacker says. The young patient initially tested negative to COVID-19, but coronavirus testing is inexact at this point. However, reports out of Europe alerted Thacker to the possibility of this disorder, so she and her team quickly set up protocols and procedures to be ready for new cases.

These protocols include testing for COVID-19 and for antibodies. They also look for a set of bloodwork markers that indicate inflammation, and take an echocardiogram to assess the heart and arteries. “We admit all of them to the ICU, even if they are stable, because it can deteriorate rapidly,” she says. They start treatment with anti-inflammatory and heart medications, and manage blood pressure, fluids and other vital signs. Kids may need one to two weeks in the hospital to recover.

After recovery, these children will need long-term follow up with a cardiologist, Owensby says. “By the time they leave the hospital their heart function is close to normal, but with Kawasaki disease children can get aneurysms over months or years. We don’t know if that will happen” with this syndrome, Owensby says, so follow-up care will be important.

Parents: Don’t Panic, But Be Aware

These health experts all agree that parents should not panic. This is still a very rare condition, and children do well with treatment. However, parents should also be vigilant. “Use your instincts. If your child has these symptoms, call the child’s doctor,” Thacker says. Nemours also offers a free app for online consultation with their physicians for parents who live in Florida, Georgia, Alabama, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Maryland.

“If you are concerned, please bring them in,” Owensby agrees. “This is life-threatening, but it is recoverable. Pay attention to their symptoms and bring them in early.”

