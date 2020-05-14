What Is Konjac and Is It Healthy?

I have to admit that I love when something becomes newly popular even though it’s been around for thousands of…

I have to admit that I love when something becomes newly popular even though it’s been around for thousands of years. For example, take the konjac plant, a Japanese vegetable used in Asia for centuries. Perhaps unfamiliar to many, it’s more recently making headlines for its many nutritional claims.

What is Konjac?

Konjac is a root vegetable that resembles an unusually-shaped potato. The bulb of the plant — the part of the plant that grows underground — contains a soluble fiber called glucomannan. Soluble fiber is known to absorb water to form a gel-like material and slows down our digestion. It can help lower blood cholesterol and glucose levels. Soluble fiber is found in oats, beans, apples, citrus fruits, carrots and psyllium.

Glucomannan has traditionally been used in Chinese medicine and has been associated with constipation prevention, weight loss, a decrease in cholesterol levels and blood sugar control.

It’s available in a jelly form — as candies, a vegan gelatin or a thick drink often referred to as konjac jelly. It’s also used as a thickener or emulsifier in some foods, or it can be dried and used as flour for noodles. It’s also commonly found as a dietary supplement in either pill form or something to be added into a drink mixture.

[READ: What Are Prebiotics?]

Let’s take a closer look at the claims:

Konjac and Constipation

There have been many studies that have looked at the relationship between glucomannan, or GM, and constipation. One study from 2008 revealed that supplementation increased bowel movements by 30% in constipated adults. However, the study size was very small — only seven participants. Another larger study from 2011 looked at constipation in children, ages 3-16 years old, but found no improvement compared to a placebo. Lastly, a 2018 study with 64 pregnant women complaining of constipation concluded that GM may be considered along with other treatment methods. So, verdict is still out.

[See: What to Eat, Drink and Do to Relieve Constipation.]

Konjac and Weight Loss

A systematic review from 2014 that included nine studies found that supplementation with GM did not generate statistically significant weight loss. And yet, another review study from 2015, including six trials, revealed some evidence that in the short term GM may help to reduce body weight in adults, but not children. Indeed, more rigorous research is needed to reach a scientific consensus.

Konjac and Cholesterol

A 2017 meta analysis of randomized controlled trials found that the use of GM led to reductions both in “bad” LDL cholesterol and non-HDL cholesterol, which is your total cholesterol value minus your HDL cholesterol, or “good” cholesterol.

Furthermore, a 2006 study suggested that GM and a combination of GM and plant sterols substantially improved LDL cholesterol levels in both healthy individuals and adults with Type 2 diabetes. Plant sterols are substances found in the highest amounts in plant-based foods like vegetable oils, nuts and seeds. These studies are quite promising.

[READ Foods to Help Lower Your Cholesterol.]

Konjac and Blood Sugar

And another promising area is the use of GM to help control blood sugars. One 2000 study found that GM may improve blood sugar control and lipid profile among those with insulin resistance syndrome.

Insulin resistance, also known as metabolic syndrome, includes symptoms such as high blood pressure, high blood glucose levels, obesity and high cholesterol. Another recent study, conducted with Type 2 diabetic rats, suggested that GM may have promising results as an alternative to blood-glucose lowering medications.

Risks Associated With Konjac

It may be a choking hazard for those eating it as a supplement candy and not thoroughly chewing it, especially for children and the elderly. As a soluble dietary fiber, it is known to absorb a lot of water and may possibly expand in the throat while ingesting or cause an obstruction in one’s GI tract. Also, for those individuals with diabetes who are on medication, they should check with their doctor before using because of the potential to lower blood sugar.

Other reported side effects may include loose stools, flatulence, diarrhea, constipation and abdominal discomfort.

Bottom Line

Konjac may definitely have some promise with preventing constipation, lowering blood sugar and cholesterol levels. Even though it’s considered safe for most individuals, more research is still needed to reach a scientific certainty. In the meantime, if you have any medical conditions please speak to your doctor before including in your diet or supplement regime.

More from U.S. News

The Best Foods to Prevent and Manage Diabetes

Best Foods for Brain Health

5 Best Food Sources for Omega-3 Fatty Acids

What Is Konjac and Is It Healthy? originally appeared on usnews.com