What Is Coronavirus Pneumonia?

Pneumonia is a common ailment that many Americans have experienced or will experience at some point in their lives. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, pneumonia sends more than 250,000 people to the hospital each year and kills about 50,000 people in a typical year.

Clearly, pneumonia can be a serious problem. But this year, amid the coronavirus pandemic, pneumonia has become an even greater concern because it’s a common and potentially deadly complication of infection with the novel coronavirus that leads to COVID-19.

What Is Pneumonia?

Dr. Jonathan Parsons, associate director of clinical services in the division of pulmonary, allergy, critical care and sleep medicine and director of the asthma center at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, explains that the term pneumonia means “inflammation of the airway cells. It can be caused by a bunch of different infections.”

Rates of infection tend to spike in the winter time when there are lots of seasonal viruses circulating that can trigger lung infections.

Dr. Albert A. Rizzo, chief medical officer of the American Lung Association and chief of the section of pulmonary and critical care medicine at Christiana Care Health System in Newark, Delaware, says pneumonia can be “caused by viruses like this coronavirus, the influenza virus and a host of other bacteria. Any infectious organism can cause pneumonia.”

Rizzo adds that the body may have a more or less severe response to pneumonia depending on several factors, including:

— Preexisting comorbidities and general state of overall health.

— How virulent the organism is.

— How heavily exposed someone is to the infectious agent. For example, notes Rizzo, “if they came into close proximity with someone who was spewing out a lot of viral load and they inhaled a lot of droplets, that would increase their risk of more severe illness.”

What Makes COVID-19 Pneumonia Different?

Pneumonia can be dangerous no matter what causes it because the lungs become inflamed and fill with fluid, which reduces their ability to extract oxygen from the air we breathe and send it onward to other parts of the body.

In the context of COVID-19, pneumonia becomes even more challenging because this particular coronavirus is “very virulent,” Parsons says. “Although other viruses cause pneumonia, with this virus, we’re seeing pneumonia more frequently and more severely.”

How sick you get when you get any kind of infection depends in large part on how your immune system responds.

Symptoms signal that the body is ramping up its immune response to fight a invading pathogen. “When you start getting a fever and a cough and mucus, that’s (signs of) the body fighting the virus,” Rizzo says.

What might be less obvious from the outside is the cascade of chemical signaling taking place within the body to cause the immune system to mount that response and produce those symptoms. In some people, this response is too intense.

“What we’re seeing in some patients with COVID-19 is that the inflammatory response by the body tends to be hyper-aggressive and over-reactive,” Rizzo says.

It’s not 100% clear why this virus seems to trigger such a robust response, but one working theory is that “the virus has a strong affinity to attach to the ACE2 receptors that are found in the lungs,” Parsons says. Cell receptors are proteins typically located on the surface of cells that aid in sending messages within the cells. When a molecule connects with the receptor, that initiates a response within the cell. It could cause the cell to begin growing, for example, or the cell could launch another biochemical reaction.

ACE2 receptors are found in abundance in lung cells. The coronavirus can enter lung cells via these receptors and begin replicating itself. But that act of attachment also triggers the cell to respond. “When the virus attaches to these receptors, it causes an inflammatory reaction that causes more damage than the virus itself,” Parsons explains.

An Overreactive Immune System

This inflammatory response leads to a higher potential for fluid to build up in the lungs, leading to damage to the airways and the air sacs, Rizzo says. The immune system sends out chemicals intended to fight the virus. But if it sends too many, that can cause collateral damage. “Normally, the body tries not to hurt our own cells, but when there’s a significant enough infection and the inflammatory process is overreactive,” damage can result.

Using an analogy, Parsons says, “it’s almost like if you were going into urban warfare,” with the body’s immune system bombing a city until the threat is extinguished. “When the combat is over, the buildings are destroyed and smoking. That’s sort of what’s happening in the lungs” of some people who contract COVID-19.

The issue is that the immune system goes overboard in trying to protect the body from the invading threat of the virus, and ends up leaving a trail of destruction in its wake that leads to a severe form of pneumonia that tends to progress quickly.

Parsons says what makes this type of pneumonia so dangerous is that it’s coming from a completely new virus that humans haven’t encountered before, meaning that we have no immunity. It’s also a “very contagious and aggressive. We’re seeing a lot of patients who are sick but not critically,” arriving at the emergency department, but then their condition deteriorates rapidly. “They go from needing low levels of support to needing mechanical ventilation in a short amount of time,” Parsons says.

In some cases, COVID-related pneumonia can result from the coronavirus infection itself, or can result from a secondary infection from another virus or bacteria after infection with the coronavirus. “Some patients get a superimposed bacterial infection” because they’re immunocompromised, Rizzo says.

Silent Hypoxia

Some patients are also turning up with a condition called silent hypoxia, which means that their blood oxygen levels are dangerously low, but they aren’t showing the typical symptom of low oxygen, which is breathlessness. Blood oxygen saturation levels usually hover around 94% to 100% for most healthy adults at sea level. Once your levels dip below 80%, damage to brain tissue and vital organs can occur.

However, some COVID-19 patients are showing up in emergency departments with dangerously low blood oxygen levels, some as low as 50%. It’s not clear how prevalent silent hypoxia is among COVID-19 patients, but it seems to be connected to the body’s run-away inflammatory response. Silent hypoxia can cause lasting damage to the brain or other internal organs.

Treatment of COVID Pneumonia

Currently, there’s no approved curative treatment for people with COVID-19. However, there are ways to support their care if they need to be admitted to a hospital.

Supplemental oxygen

Parsons says that people who are admitted to the hospital with COVID-related pneumonia are offered supportive care that seeks to reduce the severity of symptoms, such as supplemental oxygen to help boost a patient’s ability to get oxygen to the rest of the body. In some cases, a bronchodilator medication can help open up the airways to improve a patient’s ability to breathe.

Proning

In some cases, patients may be turned onto their stomachs for part of each day to help facilitate better oxygenation. This practice, called proning, makes a difference and “goes back a number of years,” Rizzo says. It was first developed as a means of helping patients recover from another lung condition called ARDS, or acute respiratory distress syndrome, which can produce similar symptoms and complications to COVID pneumonia.

The reason it helps, he says, is “because of the anatomy of the lungs.” When there’s an acute infection, fluid floods into the lungs. Most of the blood and oxygen exchange occurs via blood vessels that are more concentrated along the back of the lungs. When you’re lying on your back, fluid will collect and can pool there, making it much more difficult for the lungs to extract the oxygen the rest of the body needs. Rolling people over onto their stomachs helps drain the fluid off the back of the lung, improving the lung’s ability to provide oxygenation to the rest of the body.

Mechanical ventilation

Intubation and mechanical ventilation may also be required for some patients with COVID pneumonia. This may be helpful in cases where the patient is really struggling to breathe because their breathing muscles get too fatigued by fighting against the fluid that’s built up in the lungs.

But intubating a COVID-19 patient is considered a measure of last resort, Rizzo says. “The act of intubation requires multiple caregivers to be in close proximity” to the patient and in the danger zone in terms of contracting the virus. There’s a high risk of transmission during that process, and thus caregivers need to wear personal protective equipment, which we know is in short supply across the country.

Once that patient is on mechanical ventilation, getting them off again has proven very difficult because it signals that the infection is very severe and that there’s likely additional damage that’s occurred in the lungs and possibly other internal organs.

“If you’re at the point where you need a ventilator, the severity of the illness has jumped and your likelihood of mortality has also increased,” Rizzo says, noting that some locations are “recording only 15% of patients are (successfully) getting off of it.”

In addition, when the machine is doing the work of breathing for you, your respiratory muscles — which have already been weakened and fatigued by the worsening pneumonia — may need a long while to regain adequate strength to support you breathing on your own.

For patients who have been able to come off mechanical ventilation, it’s unclear what sort of lasting injury or disability they may be dealing with in the future.

“Some individuals may never get back to baseline if COVID-19 did cause some scaring,” Rizzo says. But we won’t know that for a while yet. As with so many other aspects of this disease, we just don’t have enough information to say for sure.

