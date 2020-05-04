What Iceland Can Teach the World About Minimizing the Coronavirus

LONDON — Although it’s a small nation with a population of just 360,000, Iceland has been a world leader in…

LONDON — Although it’s a small nation with a population of just 360,000, Iceland has been a world leader in mitigating the threat from COVID-19, the unique and potentially lethal disease caused by the novel coronavirus that’s causing a global pandemic. It’s nearly quashed the virus within its shores thanks to a robust regimen of testing, contact-tracing and isolation, as well as genetic sequencing of the virus.

On a per-capita basis, no country has done more testing. Authorities there have tested around 13.5% of its population. Seventy-five percent of that testing has been conducted by deCODE genetics, a Reykjavik-based biotech company that researches the human genome for risk factors to common diseases. Now a subsidiary of California-based biopharmaceutical company Amgen, it was launched in 1997 by its CEO, Dr. Kari Stefansson, a physician and former professor of neurology at Harvard.

In the following conversation (edited for length and clarity), Stefansson discusses screening methods, the U.S. case rate, asymptomatic patients, the role of genetics in fueling the virus and the potential for a vaccine.

When did testing for COVID-19 begin in Iceland?

The Icelandic health care system started to screen on the 31st of January. They screened for a whole month before the first patient was identified. We (deCODE) started to screen on the 13th of March. The health care system was screening the high-risk individuals, those who already had signs or symptoms of the disease. We were screening the general population. There was speculation that the death rate from the virus was around 3.4%. I couldn’t understand how they could calculate out the death rate without knowing the distribution of the virus in society in general. So we sat down and decided we should do the population screening in Iceland, first and foremost to help the authorities to identify the sick, so they could be put into isolation and their contacts quarantined. And second, to allow for calculation of all kinds of things like death rates.

How did you go about it?

We did it in two ways. We opened up a screening center and offered to anyone in Iceland who would want to be screened to come and be screened. And then we did a random sample of the population. And it turned out that (both screens) gave us around the same percentage of infected (0.8%). We did not just screen. We took samples of the virus from every person infected. Even though the mutation rate is not particularly high, the virus had infected so many it has had an ample opportunity to mutate. And when the virus is transmitted into a place, it continues to mutate, and since the mutations are purely random, there is a pattern of mutations that become characteristic for that region. So actually the virus assumes a barcode for the region where it has been.

How did you use that information?

It has allowed us to determine exactly where the virus came from, from what country the virus came from, in every single individual we tested in Iceland. This has allowed us to subsequently use this barcode to track how the virus spreads in society. So if Peter gets infected, and he has interacted with John and Mary, we can determine whether it was John or Mary who infected Peter by looking at the sequence of the virus of all three of them. This has allowed us to do very accurate and specific molecular tracing of the virus in Iceland.

That makes it easier to track and isolate cases?

Not easier to track but easier to determine that the tracking is accurate.

And your experience in Iceland also shows the importance of using testing to track cases?

Yes. It has been so effective that currently the epidemic here is pretty much gone. We have had altogether 1,800 cases and we’ve had exactly 10 deaths.

What do those figures tell you about the situation in the U.S.?

If you put that in context with the United States, currently there have been about 1 million cases and around 60,000 people have died. But the population of the United States is exactly 1,000 bigger than ours. So if you have the same infection rate, you would have 1.8 million cases, not 1 million. If the death rate in America were to be the same as in Iceland, you would have had 10,000 deaths, not 60,000. So (given the actual number of deaths), my prediction is you don’t have 1 million infected, you have 10 million infected. Then the numbers add up.

There are reports that polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests have false negative rates of anywhere from 15 to 30%. How confident are you of the accuracy of yours?

I think there is a significant number of false negatives with the PCR tests for all kinds of reasons. First of all it requires putting a swab up people’s noses and into the nasopharynx, and so there are probably a lot of sampling errors. Also, when the disease becomes somewhat advanced it seems to disappear from the nasopharynx in some people. But it is absolutely clear that this negative rate is not so high that it has prevented us from containing the infection.

Around half the people who tested positive in Iceland were asymptomatic. What percentage of them likely eventually developed symptoms? Also, did asymptomatic patients skew toward any one age group?

I think a very large percentage would have eventually developed symptoms. And within a few days, I will know exactly what that number is. They were evenly divided among the age groups.

If many infected people are asymptomatic, even for a short time, that means they can unknowingly keep infecting others.

That is where our widespread screening came in handy. Because we were picking up people who otherwise might not have been picked up and would have roamed around society spreading the infection.

Is there any evidence that some strains of the virus are more potent than others?

No. The clinical diversity is enormous. Some people describe this as a mild cold, others end up in an intensive care unit. Men are more likely to get infected than women, and they get sicker than women. Children are less likely to get infected, and if they get infected they are less likely to get very sick. So you have this enormous clinical diversity. And the clinical diversity is one of the key features of this disease.

The big question is: what is it that drives this diversity? Is it the sequence diversity in the virus? That is one possibility that we and others are exploring. The next possibility is that it lies in the host’s genetics, that some of us are born genetically susceptible to this virus, and some of us are born genetically resistant. And the third possibility is that this is related to viral exposure, that some of us may have been exposed to coronaviruses that are related to this one, and we have developed cross immunity to the current virus. Or it may be a combination of the three. And we and others are vigorously exploring these possibilities.

Do you suspect that genetics does play some sort of role?

There are people who claim on the basis of studies that as much as 60% vulnerability is genetic, but I am not buying it yet. I think it is very likely there is a genetic component, but how large the contribution is we don’t know yet. Genetics can never explain it all. But I am convinced that genetics can explain some of it.

With mutations happening so rapidly, is that going to make it more difficult to devise a vaccine?

The differences in the proteins in the virus will present some challenges, but this is common, nothing to write home about. We have made vaccines against viruses that mutate more than this. And this looks like a virus that there is going to be success in the developing of a vaccine, but the question is, when will we have the vaccine at hand?

There’s mixed evidence on whether COVID-19 antibodies provide immunity. What are you seeing?

We have known this virus for four months, so we definitely are not going to have any data on how long immunity will last. Drawing on experience with other viruses, the antibodies raised against the virus by those who have recovered are either providing immunity or they are reflecting something that provides immunity. So I think it is a fairly reasonable assumption that those who have antibodies from the virus and have recovered from the disease have resistance from the disease in its current form.

I think that a vaccine is going to be developed and it’s going to be successful. I think there is no reason to speculate on anything else. The unanswered question is: how long is it going to take?

