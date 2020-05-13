What Are the Limits of Telehealth?

The COVID-19 pandemic has put telemedicine into overdrive. Doctor’s offices and clinics are quickly adopting telehealth visits to treat patients…

The COVID-19 pandemic has put telemedicine into overdrive. Doctor’s offices and clinics are quickly adopting telehealth visits to treat patients remotely — with fewer restrictions and improved reimbursement — for more types of examinations and treatment.

However, telemedicine isn’t a cure-all. Many medical procedures and exams don’t lend themselves to televisits. Patients aren’t always on board with making a televisit , or they may not have internet access. And easing of coverage restrictions, including for which types of telehealth visits can be reimbursed, may or may not last once the coronavirus crisis has faded. Below, two health care leaders describe advantages, challenges, limitations and opportunities in telemedicine.

Patients can have potential coronavirus symptoms evaluated from home.

Telemedicine provides a bridge between isolated patients with possible COVID-19 symptoms and health care professionals who can evaluate them at a distance. “With physicians wanting to preserve as much patient access as we can, as well as prevent the spread of COVID-19, telehealth presents a wonderful opportunity to achieve both of those goals,” says Dr. Patrice A. Harris, president of the American Medical Association.

Beyond COVID-19, patients with other medical conditions who experience sudden health problems may be uncertain about whether they should seek treatment. “We don’t want patients to feel like they have to make those decisions alone,” Harris says. “Another important thing about telehealth is: Either through the phone or video, they can consult with their physician for guidance.”

Medical staffs need to get up to speed.

The exploding use of telemedicine has been “dramatic, significant and game-changing,” says Dr. Reed Tuckson, managing partner of Tuckson Health Connections, a private consulting company that aims to advance access to quality health care for all Americans.

Frustration with workflow changes or incorporating new innovations is inevitable, says Tuckson, who was previously commissioner of public health for the District of Columbia, senior vice president for programs of the March of Dimes and president of the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science.

However, circumstances are motivating health care providers to quickly embrace and implement telemedicine. “In this case, people have been very surprised by how rapidly this technology and these tools have been updated and integrated into how care is practiced,” he says. “The nature of the urgency has really obliterated a lot of the lethargy and apathy that can stagnate the introduction of new technology.”

Medical teams are adapting. “I’m not sensing nearly the frustration that we would have thought at this level of scale of intervention,” says Tuckson, who is the author of a special report on telehealth published in the New England Journal of Medicine in October 2017. “Health professionals are pretty smart people. It doesn’t take them a lot to get it. And when they decide it makes sense to do a thing, these are innovative people — they know how to get it done.”

Audio-only visits are now being reimbursed, making it easier for technophobic patients to participate.

Harris, who is a psychiatrist, has had extensive experience using telemedicine in her Atlanta-based practice. “I’m a longtime proponent of using telehealth (to help alleviate) the shortage of psychiatrists,” she says.

Mental health care has received a boost from reimbursement changes made by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and some private insurers. “One wonderful thing that CMS was able to do was to allow telephone visits during this time and it recently said there would be equal reimbursement for telephone visits,” Harris says.

Not every patient is eager or even able to jump into telehealth portals and platforms. The telephone visit option, minus the visual connection, is important for patients (like her 86-year-old father) who may not be as tech-savvy as others, Harris says. Arthritis in the hands or other health issues may also make it difficult for some patients to use an iPad or other tablet.

Some patients simply prefer traditional in-person visits.

Before the pandemic, some patients were reluctant to embrace telehealth visits, Harris says. In those cases, she always respected their preferences. “Patient rapport is extremely important,” she adds, for psychiatry and across all medical specialties.

Certain nuances and subtle signs are better picked up in person. “As a psychiatrist, I typically go to the waiting room and greet my patients and walk back to the exam room,” Harris notes. “Sometimes, medications we have patients are on may make them have an unsteady gait. So that allows me to observe their gait or any other abnormal movement.” Similarly, she can notice signs like an enlarged thyroid with a patient who is sitting in her office. Those could be missed opportunities with telehealth visits.

Clinicians can learn more about different aspects of a patient’s home life online.

The flip side is that with online visits, doctors have a chance to see patients in their own surroundings. They can observe how patients interact with family members and how they function in their home environments. Doctors can review current medications then and there, without patients having to carry a bulging bag to the doctor’s office or remember to make a medication list.

Online visits enable face-to-face interactions with eyes at a level in a way that doesn’t always happen in office visits — where patients in thin gowns may feel less than equal to doctors in their professional garb, and more reluctant to speak up and ask questions about their treatment.

Internet connections are spotty or absent in some parts of the country.

Broadband connections are seldom perfect. “There are still big challenges in many places with broadband availability,” Tuckson says. “And we forget that there are many, many parts of the country that have suboptimal broadband activity.”

In response, some telehealth providers are initiating programs to provide Wi-Fi hot spots for patients in remote locations, for instance in some rural areas. That allows patients to be seen by a physician at a distance without having to travel 50 miles or more to do so.

Certain physical exams and medical procedures must be done in person.

Surgery, sensitive examinations and certain routine procedures still require your physical presence at a hospital, doctor’s office, laboratory or clinic. Although some medical exams can be done online, others — such as gynecologic or urologic exams — are not necessarily appropriate for virtual visits. Blood drawing for lab test specimens, cardiac stress tests, breast exams and radiologic imaging are just a few examples of diagnostic or treatment procedures where your physical presence is needed.

Specialists can evaluate patients virtually — in real time — and share their expertise.

Surgery is obviously an in-person treatment, but telemedicine can still help. “There is a role for surgery in that we are seeing great innovations with surgeons teaching each other and supporting each other through telehealth technology,” Tuckson says.

Among the most impressive examples of telemedicine collaboration are remote ICU capabilities for managing strokes, Tuckson says. “You have people in what look like air traffic control tower environments connected to intensive care units all around the country,” he says. “And these experts are seeing more strokes in a day that most neurologists will see in a year. They can then collaborate with a hands-on team in an intensive care unit,” he notes, thus sharing their experience and knowledge.

Evidence of effectiveness and best telemedicine practices are still emerging.

When the dust clears from the COVID-19 pandemic, the medical field will have to take a thorough measure of telemedicine’s successes and pitfalls, experts agree.

The American Medical Association recently put out a downloadable telehealth guide to serve as a resource for physicians and practices as they quickly implement new telehealth tools and technologies. “Let’s make sure after we get through the acute phase of this pandemic, we have thoughtful conversations about the best way to incorporate telehealth into our overall health care delivery system,” Harris says.

Research is needed. “There continues to be the need for clinical protocols and evidence for best practices for using telemedicine,” Tuckson says. “That evidence base in not as robust as some people would like. But those are small issues in comparison to the overwhelming impact it has made.”

Virtual monitoring for chronic health conditions keeps improving.

Many types of physical assessment, such as ophthalmology or dermatology exams, can be done via telemedicine. If you have a chronic condition such as diabetes, heart failure or COPD, virtual technology can help doctors keep track of your health.

It’s possible for clinicians to listen to a patient’s heart and lung sounds, examine their eyes and evaluate skin lesions or burns, among other areas of a physical exam, all through telemedicine platforms, Tuckson says. Although most diagnostic testing must be done in person, a lot of precision monitoring is possible at home.

“The technologies around diabetes are just extraordinarily exciting with glucose monitoring,” Tuckson says. For other patients with cardiac or pulmonary conditions, digital weight recording devices can track their daily weight trends and signal that something is going wrong, like fluid retention. With personal pulse oximeter devices, patients can have their oxygen saturation — a critical measure of how well oxygen is circulating through their body — continually monitored from afar.

Reimbursement changes supporting telemedicine might not be permanent.

In early March, President Donald Trump signed legislation that allowed Medicare to expand the use of telemedicine in areas affected by COVID-19 outbreaks. What remains to be seen is whether coverage restrictions that have been waived will return once the pandemic is over.

“The bottom line is: The future of telemedicine in the United States will very much depend on whether the easements that the federal government has made around Medicare billing around use of telehealth will persist or be rolled back,” Tuckson says. However, he believes some, if not all, telehealth advances will be permanent: “It’s hard to put the genie back in the bottle.”

It’s a digital world and telemedicine fits right in.

Although previous patient surveys have shown mixed feedback on telehealth, enthusiasm is bound to rise as patients receive safer care during the COVID-19 pandemic, Tuckson says.

“Now, patients are going to love it,” he says. “No one in their right mind is going to view going to the hospital or going to a health care facility with lots of people in the waiting room (as the better option). I don’t think anyone’s going to say: Hmm, that’s the way I choose to get my health care. So, I have a feeling that patients are going to be clamoring for this.”

Health consumers already use digital technology in almost every other aspect of their lives — banking, retail, telecommuting and more — to manage and have greater control of their affairs, Tuckson notes. “These are all part of the general gestalt of what modern life looks like,” he says. “Patients will increasingly expect that they will be provided with digital-based tools and capabilities that fit in with their normal life and things they do.”

What Are the Limits of Telehealth?