What Are Food Stamps and How Do I Access Them?

Many Americans are familiar with the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, a federal benefit designed to help low-income Americans supplement their grocery budgets and purchase healthy food. The program is also commonly referred to as food stamps.

For many families, the benefits provided through SNAP are an important barrier against hunger. “I always like to say that SNAP is our first line of defense in this country from food insecurity,” says Elaine Waxman, senior fellow at the Urban Institute, a nonprofit focused on elevating the debate on social and economic policy.

As millions of Americans experience job losses, furloughs and other income disruptions, they’re turning to SNAP to buy food for themselves and their families. In April, almost 70,000 Marylanders applied for food stamps, more than double the typical number of applications in a month, according to The Baltimore Sun. Los Angeles County applications were nearly triple their normal rate in April. And other states and municipalities are reporting similar increases in food stamp applications.

In fact, you may be one of the thousands of people considering this program for the first time due to a job loss or decrease in wages.

So how do you apply for food stamps and navigate the program during the coronavirus pandemic? Here’s what to know.

What Are Food Stamps?

SNAP benefits provide nutritional assistance to low-income families and individuals. The federal program is administered by individual states, which may use their own names such as California’s CalFresh or Wisconsin’s FoodShare programs.

Here’s how it works: Food stamp recipients receive funds to spend at local grocery stores and supermarkets. The benefits are automatically loaded onto an electronic benefit transfer card, or EBT card, which can be used like a debit card in the store. The amount recipients receive each month will depend on variables such as income and family size.

SNAP benefits can be used for food items such as bread, cereal, fruits and vegetables. They generally won’t cover alcohol, pet foods and paper products.

Am I Eligible for Food Stamps?

Your SNAP eligibility is determined by evaluating your household’s income and assets, with variations depending on your family’s characteristics and the state in which you live.

The application will generally take into account two income limits: gross and net income. Your gross income is your total income and generally can be up to 130% of the poverty line, but sometimes up to 200%, depending on the state. Net income is determined by subtracting certain deductions, such as child care expenses or certain housing costs, which results in a reduced income number. This must fall beneath 100% of the federal poverty level. Your assets must also fall below certain limits, but your home value, for example, won’t be counted against eligibility.

To determine the cutoffs and benefit amounts in your state, investigate your local program. The United States Government Benefits website lists states and their individual details.

How Do I Apply for Food Stamps?

You’ll apply for SNAP benefits in the state where you’re living, which will have its own application process. Contact your state agency to apply. The department handling SNAP is generally the state’s human services office or social services office, says Jennifer Wagner, senior policy analyst at the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities, a nonpartisan research and policy institute.

Typically, individuals and families would be able to apply in person, via mail, online or over the phone, depending on the state, Wagner says. “There was a considerable amount of in-person traffic,” she says.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, states are adjusting their application processes to accommodate closed offices by increasing phone interviews and allowing telephonic signatures instead of requiring a pen and paper, Wagner says. Different states have implemented different policies.

Food Stamps During the Coronavirus Pandemic

In addition to tweaked application processes, states have made other changes to accommodate increasing need during the coronavirus pandemic.

For example, for some recipients, receiving food stamps comes with work requirements. Single adults between ages 18 and 50 who aren’t living with children typically have their SNAP benefits limited to three months out of every three years unless they’re working or in a training program for 20 hours per week. This requirement has generally been suspended for the duration of the public health emergency, Wagner and Waxman say.

But for college students, who need to work 20 hours per week to receive food stamp assistance, that requirement has not been waived, Wagner says.

Congress has also appropriated additional money to the program, and states may use emergency allotments to increase benefit levels, Waxman says, although the maximum benefit has not increased.

Another new element to keep an eye on is Pandemic EBT, or P-EBT, which was conceived of during the H1N1 outbreak but never implemented, Waxman says. To counteract extended school closures and the unavailability of free or reduced-price school lunch, P-EBT would provide for the equivalent amount to be loaded onto the EBT card that families use to shop at supermarkets. Your state may offer this benefit during the coronavirus pandemic. Check to see whether it’s an option for you and your family.

If you’re still looking for help affording food, consider also the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children, or WIC, which provides support for pregnant and breastfeeding mothers and young children, as well as unemployment insurance, your local food bank and nearby charities.

And put aside any hesitance or shame about utilizing the food stamp program. After all, it’s there for eligible individuals who need it. Says Waxman: “Taking care of your family’s basic health in the time of COVID has got to be a No. 1 priority.”

