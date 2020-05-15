What a Dividend Cut Means for Your Portfolio

Dividend stocks can add an income stream in your portfolio and enhance your overall rate of return. These stocks pay…

Dividend stocks can add an income stream in your portfolio and enhance your overall rate of return.

These stocks pay a percentage of earnings back to investors, typically on a quarterly or annual basis.

Dividends can be used to attract investors and demonstrate a company’s financial vitality. You’ll encounter dividends with established companies more often than with businesses that are still in growth mode.

Whether you’re interested in owning dividend stocks as a retirement planning tool or as a means of generating supplemental income during your working years, one thing to be prepared for is the possibility of a dividend cut.

When that happens, your income from dividend-paying stocks can be drastically reduced or disappear altogether. Here’s what you need to know about why a dividend cut happens and how to manage your portfolio when it does:

— Why companies cut dividend payouts to investors.

— How a dividend cut impacts an investor’s portfolio.

— Investing in dividend stocks when payouts are down.

Why Companies Cut Dividend Payouts to Investors

There are different reasons companies may choose to decrease dividend payments, either for the short term or permanently. Kyle Hart, founder and lead financial planner for Coastal Wealth Planners in Manahawkin, New Jersey, says dividend cuts are often used during periods of financial stress to balance for cash-flow considerations.

“What this simply means is that the companies most often can resort to things like trimming overhead or production costs, cutting back hours or laying off employees to lower costs,” Hart says. All of those actions can help free up and/or preserve much-needed cash.

When those measures happen in reaction to a reduction in earnings, the end result for investors can be a reduced dividend. The alternative, says Hart, is suspending dividend payouts altogether for a specified period of time.

“This is done to keep sound financials for the company based on current and/or forecasted impacts due to loss of service or sales,” he says. The good news? “Most times the dividend will come back over time once the overall financials of the company can support such action.”

While dividend cuts are company-specific decisions, they’re not always isolated cases. For instance, the economic turmoil associated with the recent pandemic triggered a wave of dividend cuts across various sectors.

Some S&P 500 Index players to cut dividends in reaction to projected earnings drops include Kohl’s ( KSS), Carnival Corp. ( CCL) and investment management firm Invesco ( IVZ). Invesco slashed its dividend payout by 50% after posting earnings below expectations for the first quarter of 2020.

How a Dividend Cut Impacts an Investor’s Portfolio

The extent to which a reduction in dividend payouts affects your portfolio depends on how much you’ve allocated to dividend stocks, the depth of the cuts and how long they remain in effect.

“Dividend cuts for investors who rely on dividend-paying stocks for their income mean that investors will normally need to look for other stocks that can replace the dividend loss,” says Scott Pederson, a financial advisor at Harmony Wealth Management in Crown Point, Indiana.

Determining which stocks may be suitable dividend replacements may hinge on why companies are cutting dividends to begin with. For example, when there’s widespread market volatility with hints of a pending recession, turning toward defensive stocks for dividends could make sense.

Consumer staples and utilities, for example, tend to do better during times of economic crisis, says Clemens Kownatzki, professor of finance at Pepperdine Graziadio Business School. “In the current situation, the essential businesses and consumer staples should do well enough and may continue paying the same dividends.”

Kownatzki says it’s possible that some companies may boost dividend payouts to attract investors and demonstrate confidence to the markets. The biggest potential for dividend cuts to become problematic is when they’re persistent, or if you’re actively relying on dividends for retirement income.

“Because of a four-decades long downward trend in interest rates, yields haven’t been attractive to provide a source of income,” Kownatzki says, “which is why so many older investors relied more heavily on dividend stocks for part of their income.” In the current market, dividend cuts could expose those investors to more risk.

Investing In Dividend Stocks When Payouts Are Down

When one company, or several, institutes a dividend cut, you may start to rethink where dividend stocks fit into your portfolio. But now’s not the time to offload dividend-paying stocks in a panic, Hart says.

Instead, looking at the conditions that prompted a dividend cut alongside your overall objectives can help you shape your investment strategy. For instance, Kownatzki says that when dividends are down because of market volatility, that could provide buying opportunities for investors who want to scoop up stocks at a discount.

Specifically, investors should look toward companies with strong balance sheets and a long-term competitive advantage that stand to do well, despite a turbulent economy. That includes not just stocks but real estate investment trusts, as well.

“Many of the REITs are under pressure, but the more viable ones are now yielding very attractive dividends,” Kownatzki says.

But when you’re comparing dividends to decide which stocks or REITs to invest in, don’t be swayed by a higher dividend yield alone.

“Investors need to make sure that the dividends these companies are paying are sustainable,” Pederson says. This means looking closely at the payout ratio, which reflects the total amount of dividends paid to shareholders, relative to the company’s net income.

Pederson says payout ratios of 20% to 50% are a realistic range to aim for when searching for sustainable dividends. “Just because a company’s payout ratio is above 50% doesn’t mean that its dividend is unsafe,” he says. “But a lower ratio does provide more flexibility in times of slower economic growth and a higher ceiling under which the issuer can raise its payout over time.”

If you own dividend stocks but don’t rely on them for current income, consider why you bought them in the first place, Pederson says. Then determine whether those reasons still apply and whether they justify you continuing to own the stock after a dividend cut.

“Dividend stocks are still a good buy,” Hart says. “They historically fare better than growth stocks in turbulent markets, can allow for reinvestment into shares for compounding growth as well as dollar-cost averaging and there are opportunities to buy shares at a discount currently.”

