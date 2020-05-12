Ways to Prepare for Deflation

The curse of falling prices When the prices of some things fall, consumers get a break. But widespread deflation can…

The curse of falling prices

When the prices of some things fall, consumers get a break. But widespread deflation can trigger a destructive cycle in which profits plunge, companies cut jobs and pay, spending plummets and stagnation sets in. The economic fallout caused by the novel coronavirus pandemic has some analysts and regular folks speculating that deflation could happen in the U.S. While you should understand this financial possibility, experts stress that you shouldn’t panic. You can’t control or know when deflation will happen, says Roger Ma, certified financial planner at lifelaidout and author of “Work Your Money, Not Your Life,” so focus on what you can control. Here’s how to prepare.

Pay off debt.

With deflation, debt gets more expensive over time, taking a bigger and bigger bite out of your real income. So the less debt you have going into a period of deflation, the better.

That said, it’s important to have access to cash, so prioritize which debt needs to be repaid and don’t sacrifice your savings. This may not be the best time to pay off a low-interest mortgage, for example. “When things get bad, you won’t be able to sell your house,” says Evan Beach, certified financial planner with Campbell Wealth Management in Alexandria, Virginia.

Keep cash on hand.

Today’s puny interest rates on money market and checking accounts are a big turnoff. But with deflation, the calculation changes, since even a zero percent interest rate is better than depreciation.

Another reason to maintain a robust emergency fund: A deflationary economy may go hand in hand with layoffs and frozen wages. “If you’re in a period of unpredictability, it’s often good to have cash,” Ma says. You’ll want to keep a rainy day fund of three to six months’ worth of living expenses, maybe even up to 12 months’ worth in this uncertain economy. “Keeping a cash reserve is sound advice,” Beach says.

Resist the lure of falling prices.

The early days of deflation are typically marked by prices that seem too good to be true. You may be tempted by luxury goods and electronics selling at far lower prices than you’ve ever seen. But keep in mind that prices could fall further, and a few months later, you might wish you had kept more cash around.

Of course, don’t use lowering prices as an excuse to splurge when it’s not necessary. You still want to be a thoughtful and careful shopper who doesn’t give into impulse shopping. It’s also wise to keep cash available, including maintaining a well-stocked emergency fund.

Don’t spend money before you get it.

Cost-of-living adjustments on Social Security and other payments could be zero or even negative under deflation. For example, Social Security cost-of-living increases are based on the Consumer Price Index for Urban Wage Earners and Clerical Workers, or CPI-W. Deflation could mean that those payments don’t increase year after year. Lending could fall off too. So take nothing for granted. Don’t assume that payments on federal programs, pensions and other benefits will work the way they did previously, and hold off on spending money before it’s in your hands.

Anticipate “no.”

During the coronavirus pandemic, raises are disappearing, employees are being laid off or furloughed and employers are cutting pay. It’s not an easy time to be a worker, and you’ll have to adjust your expectations.

“I would definitely say don’t plan on getting a cost-of-living adjustment,” Beach says. “Don’t plan on getting your bonus, and adjust your cash positions accordingly.” If you typically count on a year-end bonus to, say, accelerate loan repayment, consider an alternative plan. Maybe this is the year to refinance and stretch out those loans, so your monthly payments go down, Beach says.

Find a second source of income.

Taking on a side hustle can result in extra wages, diversify your income sources and build your expertise. Don’t rely solely on a single employer, Ma says. A second job for a few hours a week could bring in some extra spending money. Consult, tutor, get a night job or deliver groceries. There are jobs available for workers unafraid of venturing out during the coronavirus pandemic and other remote work gigs for those who’d prefer to stay inside. Research your options, and make sure that your side hustle doesn’t prevent you from being able to perform your primary job well.

Don’t “invest” in a home.

“I wouldn’t go out and lock yourself into buying a big home or a mortgage,” Ma says. Deflation could perpetuate a housing bust, so spend the minimum amount you need to be comfortable, and save the extra money for investments that are more liquid and less risky. Now’s not the time to stretch your budget to buy a home that’s a financial long shot. Think about the kind of residence you need to live in comfortably, and don’t stretch your finances to make an “investment.”

Be wary of stocks.

First things first: Your investing plan will differ based on your long-term goals, life stage and financial situation. Avoiding stocks may not be the right move for you. After all, if there’s deflation, and the stock market crashes, it’s not going to last forever, Beach says. Deflation eventually ends, and the stock market eventually will rebound.

That said, stocks generally go up or down in tandem with economic growth, and deflation usually means slow growth or recession. Consider the position stocks have in your portfolio, and don’t be shocked if they take a hit.

Consider bonds.

The safest corporate and government bonds pay low rates, but if deflation occurs, a low return suddenly looks pretty good because it protects principal and offers a bit of appreciation. Keeping your financial goals in mind, consider how bonds could round out your portfolio during a period of deflation.

Here’s one way to think of how bonds work during a deflationary period: “If you don’t want to own debt because every payment gets more expensive, wouldn’t you like to hold debt? Holding debt is buying a bond,” Beach says.

Be more productive.

The best way to survive deflation is to use technology and other innovations to become as efficient as possible. That will help you stand out in the workplace and find time for a second job if necessary. Don’t bury your head in the sand. Take inventory of your financial statements, take stock of your financial situation and take heart that things will get better.

While you can’t control whether the U.S. experiences deflation, you can control how you handle the market swings, employment challenges and purchasing decisions that come with it.

Stay optimistic.

Slow growth can feel agonizing and deflation can be punishing, but it will end. When a real recovery finally happens, those who have sharpened their skills and conserved cash will be the ones who get ahead. Remember that a deflationary period, if it even happens, is temporary, and fine-tuning your financial plan will help you make it through.

Take time for yourself and find what helps you relax, whether it’s yoga, spending time with family or going for long walks. The future is uncertain both medically and economically, but this period will end.

Update 05/12/20: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.