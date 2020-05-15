Viewpoint: What’s left of PPP should support underserved biz

It’s always heartening to see when something specifically designed to accomplish an expressly key goal ends up missing it by…

It’s always heartening to see when something specifically designed to accomplish an expressly key goal ends up missing it by miles. Oh wait, did I say “heartening?” I meant “infuriating.”

I’m talking about the seesaw of the Small Business Administration Paycheck Protection Program, which turned the promise of forgiveness into the dead weight of uncertainty. I’m overstating a bit — I have personally talked with D.C.-area small businesses that have benefited from its dollars to help keep their people paid. But the many holes punched through the program and its questions rising like weeds aren’t helping the vulnerable businesses that sought it out so desperately as their financial savior. It’s like if the knight arrived for battle covered in a pillowcase and riding a sloth with a missing leg. Again, overstating a bit, but you get my point.

But here’s where the PPP most missed its target: It failed to help our most vulnerable of enterprises, those owned by women and…