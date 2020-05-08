Viewpoint: We must combat shifts to health inequity

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first federal statute prohibiting discrimination by health care providers and insurers receiving federal…

The Affordable Care Act (ACA) is the first federal statute prohibiting discrimination by health care providers and insurers receiving federal financial support based on race, color, national origin, sex, age or disability. In 2016, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) issued a detailed rule interpreting Section 1557 of the ACA, also called the Health Care Rights Law, in order to establish a common understanding of what prohibited discrimination looks like in health care settings. The Obama-era rule was a major advancement for LGBTQ rights because, among many other provisions, the 2016 rule clarified that sex discrimination includes discrimination based on gender identity or sex stereotyping — and explicitly called out the need to protect LGBTQ people from harm.

The rule was crafted in line with rulings of many federal courts, as well as the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, and was responsive to research evidence showing the significant discrimination faced…