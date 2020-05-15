Viewpoint: The D.C. region must emerge from Covid with inclusiveness

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb across Greater Washington, so does the pressure for area leaders to reopen the economy…

As Covid-19 cases continue to climb across Greater Washington, so does the pressure for area leaders to reopen the economy and delicately balance the act of saving lives and saving jobs. The path to recovery will be turbulent and unpredictable. Public health officials anticipate new waves of Covid-19 cases to emerge in the fall and winter. Many businesses and employees remain cautious about returning to work. Local government officials, meanwhile, are running scenarios for likely service cuts as revenues plummet.

All these uncertainties need not preclude us from planning for the future. On the contrary, Washington-area leaders must proceed unequivocally about the region they want to raise from this crisis: a post-pandemic region that is more prosperous for more people than it was before.

Just a few weeks prior to the region’s first known case of Covid-19, I urged local leaders at the Washington Business Journal’s Regional Economic Forecast forum to seize the moment presented by Amazon.com…