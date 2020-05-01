Viewpoint: Reopen smart, and get it right the first time

For many, the most troubling question of the moment is, when and how should businesses reopen during this pandemic? As…

For many, the most troubling question of the moment is, when and how should businesses reopen during this pandemic? As CEO of CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield, a company serving tens of thousands of businesses and millions of people, it weighs heavily on my mind.

The pain in our communities is palpable. As I write, more than 52,000 Americans have died from the coronavirus and more than 26.5 million have filed for unemployment. Both leave hardship in their wake — one has irrevocable finality.

As tension between health and economic crises builds, to get this right, we must take the time and care demanded by the facts as we know them — with a dose of humility for what we don’t know or can’t yet fix.

Several factors are critical as we consider how and when to begin reopening.

First, we’re not yet equipped to support rapid or large-scale reopening. Nationally, we’ve ramped to about 150,000 tests per day — far short of the 500,000 to 1 million that experts say we’ll need. Broad-scale…