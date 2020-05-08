Viewpoint: In uncertainty, to give back gives purpose

The pandemic has left many of us feeling lost, searching for a greater meaning and staving off an utter lack…

The pandemic has left many of us feeling lost, searching for a greater meaning and staving off an utter lack of purpose. One way to combat those feelings? Volunteer.

I have always felt such a sense of accomplishment when I volunteer, so why should Covid-19 stop me? After a month of working from home, I finally decided it was time to start giving back. For me, the most important thing when finding a volunteer opportunity is to find something that has meaning for me. So I chose World Central Kitchen. Most of us in the DMV know of José Andrés’ project that has currently taken over Nationals Park, providing meals to thousands in the region.

However, I went to a satellite location in Charlottesville, Virginia, to help in one of the local restaurants now converted to provide meals to the local first responders. So on a recent Tuesday morning, I drove to Brasserie Saison for my day of service. Rest assured, hands were washed and gloved, and faces covered before any of us began. On this…