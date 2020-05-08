Viewpoint: In uncertainty, to give back gives purpose

The pandemic has left many of us feeling lost, searching for a greater meaning and staving off an utter lack of purpose. One way to combat those feelings? Volunteer.
I have always felt such a sense of accomplishment when I volunteer, so why should Covid-19 stop me? After a month of working from home, I finally decided it was time to start giving back. For me, the most important thing when finding a volunteer opportunity is to find something that has meaning for me. So I chose World Central Kitchen. Most of us in the DMV know of José Andrés’ project that has currently taken over Nationals Park, providing meals to thousands in the region.
However, I went to a satellite location in Charlottesville, Virginia, to help in one of the local restaurants now converted to provide meals to the local first responders. So on a recent Tuesday morning, I drove to Brasserie Saison for my day of service. Rest assured, hands were washed and gloved, and faces covered before any of us began. On this…Read the full story from the Washington Business Journal.