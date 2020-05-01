Viewpoint: Helplessness, with a sprinkling of optimism

I’ve covered funerals. I’ve penned profiles of children with rare diseases trying to live ordinary lives. I’ve written about the…

This current crisis, however, has left me speechless. I have no words to describe its effects, the pain it has wrought. No words to offer the residents, entrepreneurs and workers within its strike.

We’ve told a lot of stories about people whose businesses have been ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Each time I talk to any of them, I can only say: “I’m so sorry. My best wishes are with you.” Over and over and over again. They’re left with dead ends when they pursue funding. They don’t know where to turn to keep their employees, so often described as family members, paid. They’re watching their livelihoods and life savings drift away. And they can’t do anything about it.

That’s been the hardest part of trying to document all of this. The helplessness.…