U.S.-China Tensions Reescalate; Stocks Dip

The stock market dipped modestly on Thursday as tensions between the world’s two largest economies continued to reescalate.

China is moving towards imposing new national security laws on Hong Kong, an anti-democracy move that would see China tighten its grip on the more autonomous and free territory. U.S. Senators are now moving to introduce a bipartisan bill that would sanction Chinese officials complicit in such moves.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 101 points, or 0.4%, to close at 24,474 on Thursday.

Many Facebook workers going remote for good. Social media giant Facebook (ticker: FB) said that many of its workers would be permanently remote as the company reevaluates the entire concept of open offices. The stock, which has been hitting new all-time highs in recent days, also rose as Facebook said employees working outside of Silicon Valley may face pay cuts.

L Brands: uncharacteristic winner of the day. L Brands ( LB), the owner of Victoria’s Secret, said it would close about 250 stores in the U.S. and Canada this year in a money-saving measure that investors applauded. Shares of LB rose more than 18% on Thursday, and the stock finished as the best-performing name in the entire S&P 500.

LB certainly hasn’t been one of the index’s best performers in 2020, with the stock off more than 40% year-to-date even after Thursday’s large gains.

Oil up slightly. Oil prices continued to rally on Thursday, adding more than 1% as the price of a barrel of oil neared $34.

