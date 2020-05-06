U.S. Chamber of Commerce Releases Reopening Guidelines for Businesses During COVID-19

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is providing guidance for America’s business owners and employers to better understand their states’ reopening…

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce is providing guidance for America’s business owners and employers to better understand their states’ reopening procedures during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Chamber released an interactive map on Wednesday detailing which states have started the process of reopening their economy and what rules non-essential businesses must follow in those states.

“The economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic presents unprecedented challenges for American employers who are working hard to protect their employees and customers as they navigate a safe and sustainable return to business,” Neil Bradley, executive vice president and chief policy officer at the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, said in a press release. “It is absolutely critical for employers to have uniform guidelines that can be practically implemented as they move to reopen.”

For each state, the Chamber includes information on general workplace guidance for businesses that are reopening, such as social distancing guidance, personal protective equipment requirements and accommodations that should be provided to vulnerable populations during the health crisis.

Most states require 6feet of separation between customers, but some have additional requirements such as occupancy limits, which range from a 25% limit to a 50% limit to no limit, according to the Chamber’s press release. Additionally, some states require employees and customers to wear masks, while some only suggest masks or only require employees to wear masks.

Industry-specific guidance for restaurants, retail stores and child care facilities is also listed for each state.

The site, which the Chamber said it will update as new information becomes available, was last updated on May 4 and also includes a link to each state’s full reopening plan issued by its governor. As of May 4, 29 states had begun to reopen their economies, according to the Chamber’s map.

“How America reopens will be the result of incredible coordination between business and government, and this is just one of many steps the Chamber is taking to get American workers back to their jobs and the American economy back on track,” Bradley said.

