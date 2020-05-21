This Herndon cyber firm just raised $50M

Another local company just proved that despite the public health crisis, fundraising can be possible. Herndon cybersecurity startup Expel Inc.…

Another local company just proved that despite the public health crisis, fundraising can be possible.

Herndon cybersecurity startup Expel Inc. has landed $50 million in fresh funding, in a Series D round led by Alphabet Inc. growth fund CapitalG, the company announced this month.

As part of the investment, CapitalG General Partner Gene Frantz will join Expel’s board. Existing investors Battery Ventures, Greycroft, Index Ventures, Paladin Capital Group and Scale Venture Partners also participated in the raise.

The 4-year-old Expel, which provides a security operations center as a service for other companies, has raised $117.5 million in financing to date. That included $40 million it raked in last June and a $20 million round in April 2018.

The new capital will enable the Northern Virginia firm to expand its sales and marketing operations, pursue potential growth opportunities beyond the U.S. and bolster its cloud security offerings, it said.

“…while we’re celebrating this news…