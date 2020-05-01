The week in bankruptcies: One entity in Greater Washington

The Washington Business Journal offers a weekly roundup of bankruptcy filings in the region based on public records collected by…

For the week that ended April 24, Washington-area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing. Year to date through April 24, the court recorded 36 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 28% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

American Center for Investigative Cardiology filed for voluntary Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection April 15 in the District of Maryland.

The debtor listed an address of 8737 Colesville Road, #600, in Silver Spring, and is represented in court by attorney Robert K. Goren. American Center for Investigative Cardiology…