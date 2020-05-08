The Urban Trail: How the Covid-19 crisis could — and should — help shape regional planning

What will be the legacy of Covid-19 for cities? It will be years before we know the answer to that…

What will be the legacy of Covid-19 for cities? It will be years before we know the answer to that question. Today, we are still in the eye of the storm with people’s lives and livelihoods at risk and nearly every person and organization adapting to the new demands of social distancing. But as Chicago’s former mayor, Rahm Emanuel, famously quipped, “Never let a good crisis go to waste.”

Historically, pandemics and other crises have galvanized dramatic shifts in societal norms and infrastructure investments in cities. The global cholera outbreaks in the 1800s spurred the creation of some of our most treasured urban parks, including Central Park in New York City that landscape architect Frederick Olmsted designed as “the lungs of the city” to protect city dwellers from disease, with underground water and sewer systems that vastly improved city living.

The more recent legacy of 9/11 is mixed. Concrete jersey barriers that appeared almost overnight around D.C. and other major…