The Ultimate Guide to Bonds

Bonds are often seen as safe investments for retirees, but not all bonds are made the same.

Bondholders learned a costly lesson in March when many different types of bonds fell during the equity market sell-off.

Markets were not prepared for the shock of a global economic shutdown brought on by the health crisis. This led to a rush for cash and safety as investors sold riskier investments, such as stocks and holdings in bonds that invested in companies and municipalities at high risk of a default or bankruptcy.

One of the few types of bonds to be bought up were high-quality U.S. Treasury bonds, says Clay DeGiacinto, managing partner and chief investment officer of Axonic Capital.

“U.S. Treasurys, which would be sort of the benchmark risk-free rate, actually rallied. And there was a general bid for safety during the month, which is what you would expect in times of high market volatility and, frankly, March 2020 was no different,” DeGiacinto says.

What happened in March was an extremely rare event, not unlike the 2008 global financial crisis, and it’s a good reminder of the role that bonds play in portfolios. Bonds are supposed to represent the ballast in your portfolio, offsetting riskier investments such as stocks.

Bonds are sometimes referred to as fixed-income investments because they pay a steady rate of return. In recent years, because of low interest rates and generally stable market patterns, some investors started to take higher risks in bonds to receive a higher rate of return. But March’s volatility reminded investors that bonds play a different role from stocks.

Just because bond markets were uncharacteristically volatile in March doesn’t mean investors should shy away from these vehicles. Understanding how bonds fit in to an investing strategy will help you find your portfolio’s perfect balance of stocks and bonds.

If you’re an investor who’s interested in adding bonds to your portfolio, this ultimate guide covers the most important things to learn:

— What is a bond?

— How bonds pay interest.

— How interest rates affect bonds.

— Why buy bonds?

— How bonds are rated.

— Types of bonds.

— How do savings bonds work?

— Series EE vs. Series I bonds.

— How to cash in savings bonds.

— Municipal bonds are tax-advantaged.

— Risks to investing in bonds.

— Callable bonds are subject to call risk.

— How to reduce risk when investing in bonds.

— Diversification is key.

— Are bond funds or individual bonds better for you?

— What type of bonds should you buy?

— Comparing bond yields.

— When to buy bonds.

— How much bond exposure should you have?

— How to buy bonds.

— When to sell bonds.

What Is a Bond?

The simplest illustration of how a bond works is an investor who makes a loan to a bond issuer in exchange for the return of the investor’s principal plus interest. The investor making the loan is a bondholder. Corporations, governments and municipalities issue bonds to finance various activities and projects. For example, a business may use bonds to buy new equipment or a city to fund a new school.

What it means to buy a bond is that you become a creditor of the issuer. This is the key distinction between stocks and bonds. When you own a share of Apple (ticker: AAPL), you’re a partial owner of the company. As an owner, you get to participate in the company’s profits through dividends and the appreciation of its share price. Bondholders don’t share in a company’s profits. The interest and principal they receive doesn’t change, no matter how profitable the company is, so bondholders never have to wonder what they’ll be paid. Unlike dividends, which companies can elect not to pay, payments to bondholders are guaranteed. There are very rare cases, such as bankruptcy or default, in which a bondholder’s payments may be changed or canceled.

Bonds are issued in set dollar denominations, commonly $1,000 for corporate bonds. This is called the face value, or par value, of the bond. It’s the amount of principal the bondholder receives when the bond comes due.

The date a bond is first sold is called its issue date, and the date its principal is due is called its maturity date. Bonds are “issued” and then they “mature.” Between these two dates, the issuer makes regular interest payments, called coupons. Bond interest is called a coupon because before electronic trading, investors were given paper certificates when they purchased a bond, and attached to each certificate were coupons for interest payments.

When the date on a coupon arrived, the investor would clip the coupon and deposit it into a bank account or mail it to the issuer for a check, depending on the terms of the bond. Today, coupon payments on U.S. bonds are often directly deposited into the investor’s bank or brokerage account. They’re typically made every six months depending on when the bond was issued. A bond first sold on Dec. 15 pays interest on June 15 and Dec. 15 every year until maturity.

How Bonds Pay Interest

Issuers use the bond’s maturity and prevailing market interest rates to determine a competitive interest rate, called the coupon rate. It’s expressed as an annual percentage of the face value. A $1,000 bond with a 5% semiannual coupon pays $50 of interest every year in two $25 installments until maturity.

Bonds can have fixed or floating interest rates. Fixed rates stay the same throughout the bond’s life. When you buy a bond with a fixed 5% coupon, you receive 5% of the face value in interest every year.

A floating or variable interest rate can be reset periodically. It’s quoted as a percentage spread over a benchmark — for example, the London Interbank Offered Rate, or Libor, plus 1%. The spread doesn’t change, so this bond always pays 1 percentage point more than the Libor, regardless of what the Libor is.

Zero-coupon bonds pay no interest until maturity. Instead, investors buy zero-coupon bonds at a discount to par and then receive the full face value when the bond matures. You might pay $10,000 for a bond that will return $20,000 in 20 years. The difference between the purchase price and face value is your interest. Investors still pay taxes each year on a prorated amount of the interest to be received at maturity.

How Interest Rates Affect Bond Prices

Once a bond is issued, it can trade between investors on the secondary market. Previously issued bonds often trade at a premium or discount to their face value. This happens when market interest rates change relative to the bond’s coupon rate.

When interest rates rise, the coupon rates on new bonds also rise. This makes the lower rates on old bonds less attractive. As a result, the price investors are willing to pay for older bonds drops. When interest rates fall, the price for older bonds offering higher coupons rises. A bond trading at a price below its face value, or par, is called a discount bond. Bonds trading above par are called premium bonds.

A bond’s price is often quoted as a percentage of the bond’s face value expressed in points. For example, a discount bond quoted at 90 points is trading at 90% of par, or $900 for a $1,000 bond. A premium bond quoted at 102 trades at $1,020.

Prices can also be expressed as fractions such as 90¼ to signify 90.25% of par. Corporate bonds are quoted in one-eighth increments and government bonds in 1/32nds.

Why Buy Bonds?

There are generally three reasons investors buy bonds, says Kevin Maloney, professor of finance at Bryant University. Some investors use bonds to create a steady stream of income. Since a bond’s coupon payments are guaranteed, investors know when and how much they’ll receive. This also makes bonds useful for funding specific future liabilities such as retirement or college. A bond’s principal repayment can be timed to coincide with major expenses or purchases.

Or you can use bonds to reduce your portfolio’s overall risk. Bonds generally have a low correlation to stocks, meaning their value is often up when stocks are down and vice versa. Because of this, “high-quality bonds, such as high-grade corporate issues and especially U.S. government bonds, can be very useful for diversifying the risks of owning stocks,” says Bryce Fegley, portfolio manager for the Sextant Global High Income Fund at Saturna Capital in Bellingham, Washington. “Adding bonds to a portfolio can significantly dampen volatility and losses of value.”

Bonds can also protect a portfolio from an economic downturn. When the economy slows, falling inflation increases the purchasing power of future bond payments. Likewise, because a slowing economy reduces stock returns, investors often flock to bonds in such times, driving up prices.

There are rare times, like the mid-March sell-off, when bonds can fall when stocks fall. Those are usually panic times, during which investors sell holdings that still retain value — bonds, for example — to raise cash. Another time this happened was in the 2008 stock market crash caused by the global financial crisis.

How Bonds Are Rated

When a bond is issued, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission requires issuers to file a prospectus, or offering agreement. The prospectus is a comprehensive document describing the issuer and the terms of the bond offering. It’s designed to provide investors with all the necessary information to determine if a bond is right for them.

Each bond issue is assigned a unique identification number called a CUSIP. When researching bonds, you can search for a specific issue by its CUSIP number. Many bond screeners also let you search for bonds by other characteristics, such as their time to maturity.

Short-term bonds mature within three years, medium-term bonds in four to 10 years and long-term bonds in more than 10 years. Longer-term bonds are considered riskier because there’s a greater likelihood that adverse events, such as rising interest rates, will hurt the bond’s value during its lifetime. To compensate for this, long-term bonds typically offer higher coupon rates.

Credit rating agencies such as Moody’s, Standard & Poor’s and Fitch Ratings rate bonds based on their overall risk. These agencies evaluate issuers’ creditworthiness, or the likelihood they’ll repay their debt in full and on time, based on criteria such as the issuer’s track record of repaying its debt, its level of cash flow relative to its obligations, and the future economic outlook of its business and industry. Based on their assessment, the agencies assign bond issues a credit rating, like a grade.

Standard & Poor’s and Fitch rate long-term bonds on a scale of AAA down to D with the modifiers + and – for categories between AA and CCC. Moody’s uses the designations Aaa, Aa, A, Baa, Ba, B, Caa, Ca and C, modified by 1, 2 or 3 — where 1 signals the bond ranks on the higher end of its category.

For short-term bonds, Standard & Poor’s uses a scale of A-1, A-2, A-3, B, C and D. Fitch uses F1+, F1, F2, F3, B, C and D. And Moody’s uses P-1, P-2, P-3 and NP.

Based on its rating, a bond qualifies as either investment-grade or non-investment-grade. Investment-grade bonds are higher-quality bonds rated BBB or Baa and above. Non-investment-grade bonds are considered lower-quality, riskier investments. They’re sometimes referred to as speculative or junk bonds. To compensate for the greater risk, they offer higher coupon rates, hence why they’re also called high-yield bonds.

Types of Bonds

The U.S. bond market is the largest securities market in the world. It’s made up of three primary types of bonds: corporate, Treasury and municipal bonds.

Corporate bonds are issued by private and public companies. They’re usually sold in denominations of $1,000 with varying coupon rates and maturities. Corporate bonds account for one of the largest segments of the U.S. bond market, second only to U.S. government bonds.

Bonds issued by the U.S. government are called U.S. Treasury bonds. They’re backed by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government. Because it’s highly unlikely the U.S. government will default on its debt, Treasurys are considered some of the safest investments available.

“During the Great Depression, U.S. government bonds were among the only investments that retained their value as the government was one of the only institutions that could be trusted to make payments in a hostile economic environment,” Fegley says.

There are several types of Treasurys:

— Treasury bills mature in up to 52 weeks. Since they’re so short-term, these are zero-coupon bonds sold at a discount to par.

— Treasury notes have maturities of two, three, five, seven and 10 years. They pay interest every six months.

— Treasury bonds typically mature in 30 years with interest paid every six months.

— Treasury inflation-protected securities are notes and bonds that adjust the principal for inflation. Interest is paid based on the adjusted principal every six months. At maturity, investors receive the greater of the adjusted or original principal.

— Floating rate notes pay a variable interest rate based on 13-week Treasury bill interest rates. The notes pay interest quarterly and mature in two years.

— Savings bonds are low-risk savings vehicles with maturities of up to 30 years that pay all interest at maturity.

Treasurys can be bought in increments of $100, except for savings bonds, which are sold in penny increments of $25 and up.

How Do Savings Bonds Work?

If you’ve ever seen a “buy war bonds” World War II poster, the bonds in question are savings bonds. The U.S. government created savings bonds in 1941 to help pay for the war and continues to issue them today, providing investors with a low-risk, tax-advantaged means of saving.

Savings bonds are nonmarketable, meaning they don’t trade between investors on secondary markets. They belong to the owner until death or the bond’s duration do them part.

They’re bought through banks and credit unions or directly from the U.S. Treasury at TreasuryDirect.gov, where they can be gifted if the recipient has a TreasuryDirect account. Some companies also let you buy savings bonds through a payroll deduction plan. For information about setting up a payroll deduction, visit publicdebt.treas.gov.

Savings bonds start earning interest the first day of the month they’re issued. They’re zero-coupon bonds, so investors don’t collect regular interest payments but rather receive their principal plus interest at maturity. This interest compounds semiannually throughout the bond’s life as accrued interest and is added to the principal every six months, with future interest calculated from this higher principal.

Interest on savings bonds is subject to federal income taxes, except in certain cases when the money is used for higher education expenses. Interest is exempt from state and local taxes, except for estate and inheritance taxes.

Series EE vs. Series I Bonds

There are two types of savings bonds available for purchase: Series EE and Series I bonds.

Series EE savings bonds are guaranteed to double in value in their first 20 years. If the value doesn’t double based on the applied interest rate, the Treasury makes a one-time adjustment on the bond’s 20th anniversary to make up the difference.

Bonds issued before May 2005 paid a variable rate that changed every six months. It was set at 90% of the six-month average of five-year Treasury bond yields. Bonds issued after May 2005 pay a fixed rate of interest. The interest rate on new bonds is announced on May 1 and Nov. 1 of each year, so investors know their bond’s interest rate at the time of purchase — at least for the first 20 years.

The federal government reserves the right to change the rate, or the way in which EE bonds earn interest, during the last 10 years of their 30-year life. If a change is made, it must be done by the bond’s 20th year.

Paper EE bonds were issued before May 2005. They were bought at half of their face value. For example, investors paid $50 for $100 paper EE bond. Today, EE bonds are only issued electronically and at face value.

Series I bonds can be purchased in paper form with your IRS tax refund or electronically at TreasuryDirect.gov. They’re inflation-adjusted using an interest rate that combines a fixed rate and a variable rate based on the semiannual inflation rate. This rate is adjusted every six months from issuance. For example, a bond issued in January will have its rate adjusted in January and July of each year based on the consumer price index for all urban consumers.

How to Cash In Savings Bonds

Savings bonds can be redeemed for their current value after 12 months, but bonds redeemed during the first five years are subject to a penalty of three months’ interest. If you redeem a bond after 20 months, you’ll receive only the first 18 months’ worth of interest.

Instructions for redeeming an electronic savings bond are available at TreasuryDirect.gov. You can redeem electronic bonds for any amount of $25 or more in 1-cent increments. If you redeem only a portion of your bond, you must leave at least $25 in your TreasuryDirect account. The cash value of the redemption is deposited into your bank account within two business days.

Paper bonds are redeemed at most banks or through the Treasury Retail Securities Site. To redeem at a bank, you’ll need to bring your bond and proof of identity. Check with the bank about which forms of identification it accepts.

To redeem through the Treasury Retail Securities Site, a certifying officer at a bank must first verify your signature in the request for payment section on the back of the bond. You can then mail the bond with your Social Security number and direct deposit information to Treasury Retail Securities Site, P.O. Box 214, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55480.

If you’re the bond’s beneficiary, you’ll also need to provide a copy of the original owner’s death certificate.

Municipal Bonds Are Tax-Advantaged

Municipal bonds, called “munis,” are issued by states and other local governments to fund daily expenses and public projects, such as building schools.

Interest earned on munis is exempt from federal income tax and sometimes from state and local tax if you live in the issuing state. Bonds exempt from both taxes are called double tax-free. Because of their tax advantages, munis typically pay lower coupons than taxable bonds.

Note that some munis have tax consequences, such as the alternative minimum tax, and capital gains are not exempt from federal tax. The bond’s prospectus and most bond profile pages will clarify applicable taxes.

There are three types of munis:

— General obligation bonds are backed by the full faith and credit of the issuing municipality. This means there is no project or asset covering the cost of the bond. Instead, the issuer uses taxes to repay bondholders.

— Revenue bonds are backed by revenue from a specific source such as a toll road or apartment complex. Most revenue bonds are “nonrecourse,” meaning bondholders can’t claim the underlying asset or project if the revenue stream dries up.

— Conduit bonds are issued by municipalities on behalf of private entities, which are usually nonprofits. The conduit borrower pays the municipality, which in turn pays bondholders. If the borrower defaults, the municipality is usually not required to step in and continue paying bondholders.

More information about municipal bonds is available on the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board’s Electronic Municipal Market Access website, a free resource where investors can research individual bonds and issuers or the entire muni market.

Risks to Investing In Bonds

While bonds are considered safer investments, they’re not risk-free. The biggest risk to bond investors is that the issuer won’t make timely payments, known as credit risk. The lower a bond’s credit rating, the higher its credit risk.

A bond’s default risk can change over its lifetime. Credit rating agencies routinely reevaluate bond issues and may adjust their original rating as the issuer’s circumstances change. This creates downgrade risk, or the risk that your bond will be downgraded by one or more of the ratings agencies. A downgrade doesn’t mean default is imminent, but it often causes the bond’s price to fall as potential buyers react to the higher risk.

If a company cannot meet its obligations to pay — such as in the case of a bankruptcy — those bonds would be in payment default, says Chris Battifarano, chief investment officer of FineMark National Bank & Trust. In a payment default, wherein a company goes to bankruptcy court, a bankruptcy judge will decide how much money the bondholder receives, and it is usually only a portion of par value.

The risk that a bond’s price falls due to rising interest rates is called interest-rate risk. Bonds with longer maturities and lower coupon rates are more sensitive to interest-rate risk because there’s a greater likelihood that rates will rise above the coupon during the bond’s lifetime.

A bond’s sensitivity to interest-rate risk can be measured by its duration, calculated as a weighted average of the present value of the bond’s cash flows from interest and principal repayment. The higher a duration, the more sensitive a bond’s price is to rate changes. For instance, if interest rates rise by 1 percentage point, the price for a bond with a duration of four will fall by 4 percentage points, while a bond with a duration of six will fall by 6 points. You will sometimes see duration measured in years. A bond with a duration of five years will see its price fall about 5 percentage points if interest rates increase by 1 point.

Price fluctuations are only relevant to individual bondholders who sell before maturity. As long as you hold your bonds until maturity and the issuer doesn’t default, you’ll receive your full principal back, plus interest, regardless of the market price for the bond.

If you do sell your bond early, you’ll be subject to liquidity risk. This is the risk that you won’t be able to find a buyer or fair price for your bond. It’s higher for less frequently traded bonds or those that don’t trade on an exchange.

Inflation is another risk to bondholders. “Inflation erodes the purchasing power of the fixed payments on a bond,” Maloney says. “This is why the threat of higher inflation tends to push up market interest rates to compensate.” Inflation risk is greater for long-term bonds.

Callable Bonds Are Subject to Call Risk

Callable bonds give the issuer the right to redeem the bond early by repaying the principal before the maturity date. This is known as “calling” the bond.

Issuers often call bonds when interest rates fall because they can issue new bonds at lower rates. This may force bondholders of called bonds to reinvest at lower rates, a risk known as call risk.

Callable bonds are issued with preset call dates. Investors know at the time of purchase when their bonds can be called and what price the issuer will pay if it calls them. Some bonds have call protection, which prohibits the issuer from calling the bond for a specified period, often five to 10 years. This is known as the cushion or deferment period. Bonds with call protection are known as deferred callable bonds.

How to Reduce Risk When Investing In Bonds

Bond ladders can help reduce bond risk. A bond ladder is a portfolio of bonds, and each rung represents a bond with a different maturity. For instance, a three-year bond ladder may have bonds that mature in one, two and three years. In year one, the first bond comes due, at which point the investor reinvests the proceeds of the matured one-year bond in a new three-year bond. In this way, the portfolio always has bonds of one-, two- and three-year maturities.

Bond ladders create a steady stream of income for the investor. They also help manage the uncertainty of future interest rates because proceeds are continually reinvested in new bonds issued at current interest rates.

Bond ladders are “a nice buy-and-hold strategy,” Maloney says. “Just leave it alone and don’t look at it every day.”

To reduce risk in bonds, investors should look at the bond’s creditworthiness, too, in order to judge the likelihood of default. Investment-grade and higher bonds are less likely to default.

Diversification Is Key

As with stock investments, diversification is the bond investor’s ally. “Most bond investors should seek a balance between bonds that are more rate sensitive, defensive (bonds) like government bonds, and bonds that offer more income like high-yield corporates,” says Erin Bigley, senior portfolio manager for the Fixed Income team at AllianceBernstein. “Regularly revisiting your portfolio’s exposure to ensure you have the right balance is a must.”

Building a diversified portfolio of individual bonds requires considerable wealth and expertise. An easier way for smaller investors to diversify is with bond mutual funds or exchange-traded funds. Like stock funds, bond funds — such as municipal or high-yield bond funds — often specialize in a particular type of bond or may only hold bonds of a particular maturity or credit rating.

“By potentially holding hundreds — sometimes thousands — of bonds in a single fund, you get more diversification than you would (by) buying individual bonds,” says Josh Barrickman, a senior portfolio manager and head of fixed income indexing, Americas at Vanguard in Malvern, Pennsylvania. The funds often have a lower entry point than individual bonds, with some bond ETFs trading for as little as $20 per share.

And they have expert management. Buying individual bonds requires research and an understanding of both bond and economic valuation metrics. With bond funds, the fund manager takes care of that for you.

Pay attention to the underlying benchmark the fund uses and its tracking error, or how close the fund tracks its benchmark. “Bond index funds are not run by a computer,” Barrickman says. “Experience and expertise are needed to accurately and efficiently track a benchmark.” The manager’s skill matters, even for index funds.

Are Bond Funds or Individual Bonds Better for You?

Bond funds are not without their disadvantages, and cost may be one of them. “Fund management fees are one of the most important factors when choosing a fund,” Barrickman says. Every incremental increase of expense eats into your overall return, whereas holding individual bonds is free after any initial trading costs.

The average bond expense ratio is about 0.6%. Bond index funds are one low-cost option for investors who want broad market exposure. The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF ( BND), for example, has an expense ratio of 0.04%.

Unlike individual bonds, there’s no guarantee fund investors will receive their principal back. If interest rates rise, a fund’s value falls with the value of the bonds in the fund portfolio. Investors who need to sell may be forced to do so for less than they paid.

“Investors who require cash flows to match future liabilities may need the flexibility of individual bonds,” Fegley says. When you purchase a five-year bond, you know you’re going to receive your principal back in five years. This often makes bonds better than bond funds for meeting specific income needs.

What Type of Bonds Should You Buy?

“The more your investment objective is tied to specific cash flow needs, the safer you want your bond portfolio to be,” Maloney says. “If you’re investing for steady income to fund living expenses or to meet specific future liabilities, you want safe bonds with minimal credit risk,” such as U.S. Treasurys, munis and highly rated corporate bonds.

Most investors can benefit from an ongoing bond strategy using these “core” bonds, Bigley says. Investors looking for more potential income and total return may buy high-yield bonds, but their higher return potential comes with greater volatility and risk, which was on display in March.

If taxes are a concern, muni bonds issued by your state can be a good option. Depending on your tax status, the yield on munis can be higher than the after-tax yield on corporate bonds. Make sure you’re looking at the tax-equivalent yield when comparing munis to corporates.

To determine the tax-equivalent yield on a tax-free bond, divide the yield to maturity by one minus your tax rate. For example, if you’re in the 22% tax bracket and are considering a muni yielding 4%, the tax-equivalent yield would be 4/(1-0.22), or 5.12%. Corporate bonds of similar maturity would need to yield more than 5.12% to make them worthwhile for you.

If the muni is double tax-free, meaning it’s exempt from both your federal and state taxes, make sure to add your state tax rate to the calculations. So if the previous bond is double tax-free and your state tax rate is 3%, your tax-equivalent yield becomes 4/(1-0.28), or 5.55%.

Morningstar.com and many brokerage firms have free online tax-equivalent yield calculators to help with the math.

Comparing Bond Yields

It can be difficult to compare bonds with different maturities and coupon rates. To do so, use the yield to maturity. It calculates the annual return a bondholder receives if the bond is held to maturity, taking into account the price paid and the time value of money and assuming all coupon payments are reinvested at a fixed rate. A five-year bond with a 3% yield to maturity is more valuable than a 10-year bond with a 2.5% yield to maturity.

The “yield to worst” is like a worst-case-scenario yield to maturity. It’s the lowest yield an investor can receive assuming the issuer doesn’t default. It assumes the issuer uses any unfavorable provisions, such as redeeming a bond early, to calculate the yield to maturity.

Callable bonds can be compared using the yield to call or yield to worst. This is the yield to maturity assuming the issuer calls the bond at the next call date. The yield to worst on a callable bond is whichever is lower: the yield to maturity or the yield to call.

When to Buy Bonds

Many bond investors wonder if there is a best time to buy bonds. The answer is both yes and no, depending on why you’re investing.

“Empirical studies have shown that future total returns from a bond portfolio are higher when the investment is made at or near cyclical peaks in interest rates,” Maloney says. If your objective is to increase total return and “you have some flexibility in either how much you invest or when you can invest, it’s better to buy bonds when interest rates are high and peaking.”

But for long-term bond fund investors, “rising interest rates can actually be a tailwind,” Barrickman says. Investors can benefit from reinvesting fund distributions at higher yields over time. “A good rule of thumb is that an investor with an investment time horizon that’s longer than the duration of the fund will benefit from rising rates.”

Regardless, “trying to time any investment is a tricky endeavor,” he says. Even the best fund managers struggle to predict where we are in the interest-rate cycle.

If your goal for investing in bonds is to reduce portfolio risk and volatility, it’s best not to wait. Maintaining the right allocation of bonds for your needs is more important than timing your investment.

How Much Bond Exposure Should You Have?

Almost every portfolio should have some bonds. “The allocation will likely be smaller when investors are younger and grow over time as they age and require more income and less volatility in their asset mix,” Bigley says. A 30-year-old may invest only 20% of a portfolio in bonds, whereas a retiree might want 80%.

To gauge a reasonable level of bond exposure, experts suggest looking at target-date funds. These are mutual funds that adjust their allocation to become more conservative as they near their target date. For instance, a 2025 target-date fund will have a higher bond allocation than a 2045 fund.

“The fact that the professional managers who set up those structures are doing that means those same principles apply for individual investors in their portfolios,” Maloney says. To determine how much bond exposure fund managers think a portfolio for someone your age should have, look at funds with a target date that matches when you think you’ll need the money. This can be the date you plan to retire or the date of another financial goal.

Keep in mind that target-date funds are designed to suit the average investor. Your situation and how you define risk may warrant a different allocation.

Risk is often thought of as synonymous with volatility, but it can also be the risk of “missing a long-term target return, a degradation of purchasing power or a permanent loss of capital,” says Jeffrey Mills, chief investment officer at BMT Wealth Management. If these are your primary concern, holding more stocks, which almost always beat bonds over 25-year periods, may make more sense.

How to Buy Bonds

Bond funds trade exactly like stock mutual funds and ETFs, respectively, and can be bought at most brokerage firms. Trading fees vary by fund and broker. Individual bonds can be bought directly from their issuers, but many retail investors often use financial advisors to buy these because issuers often sell bonds in sizes totaling millions of dollars.

New and previously issued Treasury bonds are sold on TreasuryDirect.gov. Auctions for new bonds are held the first week of February, May, August and November. You can also buy Treasurys through a broker or bank but will likely pay a commission.

New corporate bonds are bought through bond dealers in an initial bond offering. Some brokerage firms facilitate this process for clients for a fee. When you buy new corporate bonds, the bond dealer or brokerage firm may charge a spread rather than a trading commission. This spread is the difference between the price the dealer or broker paid and the price it charges investors. It can range from 1% to 5% of the bond’s value.

Brokers and dealers are not required to disclose the spread on bonds sold from their own inventory. If a broker buys a new or old bond for you in the open market, however, the commissions the broker receives must be disclosed.

Previously issued bonds can be bought through some brokers, much like stocks. Typically, there is a per-bond trading fee that varies by broker.

When to Sell Bonds

Bonds — particularly individual bonds — can be a great buy-and-hold investment. “If you don’t ever have to sell the bond to raise cash, you’ll get regular interest payments, and what happens to prices in the secondary market as rates rise and fall doesn’t matter to you,” Maloney says.

But there are times when you need to sell a bond before it matures. For instance, if you think your bond is at risk of default, you may want to sell before the ax falls.

“Some investors, including managers of bond funds, follow strategies that regularly involve selling bonds before they mature,” Fegley says. A relative value strategy involves buying an undervalued corporate bond and then selling it when it appreciates. If you think long-term interest rates will rise faster than short-term rates, you “might sell longer-duration bonds and use the proceeds to purchase shorter-duration bonds.”

Selling a bond before maturity requires having a broker and comes with brokerage fees. If the firm buys the bond from you for its own inventory, it’s not required to disclose any markdown on the price it pays you versus what it believes it could charge another buyer. If the broker acts only as a middleman facilitating a trade between you and another investor, it must disclose the trading commission, which is usually a flat fee.

