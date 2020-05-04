The geopolitical significance of Emergent’s vaccine manufacturing deal with Johnson & Johnson

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s $135 million deal struck late last month to manufacture Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate isn’t just…

Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s $135 million deal struck late last month to manufacture Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine candidate isn’t just a big financial win for the company — it’s also a key geopolitical move in the race to defeat the virus.

According to The New York Times, the Department of Health and Human Services made sure Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) — which is headquartered in New Jersey but has its research based in the Netherlands — joined a manufacturing partnership with the Maryland-based biotech to ensure the earliest available large batches of the vaccine, if approved, are produced stateside.

Paul Stoffels, Johnson & Johnson’s vice chairman and chief scientific officer, told the Times the HHS agreed the company “can’t pick up our research and move it” to the U.S. — hence the necessity of the Emergent (NYSE: EBS) deal.

Governments across the globe are racing to find a vaccine, subsidizing research and pushing for accelerated timelines. When…