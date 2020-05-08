The effort to redevelop Petworth’s Hebrew Home is finally moving ahead. Affordable units are on the way.

The effort to redevelop Petworth’s Hebrew Home for the Aged just cleared a major hurdle, following years of stops and…

The District announced Friday that it managed to close on financing for the affordable units included in the project, which is being managed by a team of the nonprofit Victory Housing and Illinois’ Brinshore Development. In all, the plans call for 185 new homes on the property, located at 1125 Spring Road NW.

At 146, the bulk of units included in the development will be set aside as affordable, with 88 targeted specifically to seniors. Those will all be located in the 88,000-square-foot Hebrew Home building, which has sat vacant since 2009.

“While residents continue to stay home and help us flatten the curve, we’re also looking ahead to ensure more Washingtonians have an affordable place to call home,” Mayor Muriel Bowser wrote in a statement.

Dubbed “Spring Flats,” this latest iteration of the project has been in the works since…