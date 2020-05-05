The Dominican Republic Responds to the Coronavirus With Local Efforts

As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the globe, one Caribbean nation has found some success in responding to the…

As coronavirus cases continue to rise throughout the globe, one Caribbean nation has found some success in responding to the outbreak with public-private partnerships and locally targeted efforts.

Amado Alejandro Báez, executive director of the Dominican Republic‘s Presidential Committee for COVID-19 Response and a public health adviser to President Danilo Medina, described the country’s efforts during an online discussion on Tuesday hosted by the Council of the Americas.

The Dominican Republic has seen more than 8,400 cases of and 350 deaths caused by COVID-19, according to researchers at Johns Hopkins University. While other places such as Cuba and Puerto Rico also have more than 1,000 cases, the Dominican Republic has been the Caribbean nation hardest hit by the pandemic so far.

Báez said on Tuesday that his team has focused on a “public value in crisis” model for responding to the outbreak, which involves developing public-private partnerships that allow entrepreneurs and philanthropists in the Domincan Republic “invest in a very palpable and tangible way” locally. He described the approach as “bottom-top,” where general response directives are provided but the actual integration and implementation of strategies happen at the local level.

“How do we unify the country?” Báez said, describing the questions his team asked itself when strategizing at the beginning. “How do we create a system where, even in a tense political environment because of elections, we send the message that we’re all in this together?”

The response model first focused on San Francisco de Macorís, a city in the Dominican Republic’s Duarte province. Báez said the city recently became a coronavirus hot spot while a transfer of power was occurring in the local government, which caused “no actual ownership” in responding to the outbreak. At the time, the city had the fastest-growing rate of COVID-19 in the country.

Báez said his team launched a program in San Francisco de Macorís about three weeks ago, which worked to increase testing and developed a local business council that helped direct philanthropic efforts. For example, the program addressed issues with local markets, which provided much-needed food for families but exacerbated crowding issues in the midst of the outbreak. So, Báez said, his team focused on helping food banks and distribution centers in the city.

There appears to have been some impact. Báez said that last week, the intensive care units in San Francisco de Macorís had no coronavirus patients “for the first time in many, many weeks.” Additionally, the rate of new cases in the city has been the lowest since the beginning of March.

“So obviously something worked with that model,” Báez added.

But the Dominican Republic’s problems are far from over. Overall COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the country, while its neighbor to the west, Haiti, only has about 100 confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins.

Báez said his goal is to work on making the health care system in the Dominican Republic better in the long run, as a possible second wave of the pandemic could be on the horizon this fall or in the winter of 2021. While the country has had success with local engagement, he said, testing is still a big challenge because many countries are “competing for the same things we need right now.”

“I think we need to look beyond the now,” Báez said. “We need to look at, what are the other things that we need to be addressing?”

