The Coronavirus Crisis Hits Home for a Boston ER Doctor

The anxiety was palpable for Dr. Vonzella Bryant, 46, as her hospital braced for an influx of COVID-19 patients in March.

One of the first to arrive was a man with underlying health conditions who was having trouble breathing. Bryant, an emergency department physician at Boston Medical Center, measured his oxygen level to see if it was outside the normal range of 95% to 100%. His was at an alarming 75%.

Knowing that prolonged oxygen deprivation can seriously affect the body’s organs, and after trying unsuccessfully to give him oxygen through a nasal tube, she quickly helped flip him onto his stomach and watched as his level rose. Bryant breathed a small sigh of relief, but the man was still in serious condition with COVID-19. She sent him to the intensive care unit.

Boston Medical Center is the largest safety net hospital in Boston and the biggest trauma center in New England. Fifty-seven percent of patients are from underserved populations and 32% don’t speak English as a first language. As Boston watched New York explode with COVID-19, Bryant and her colleagues quickly undertook a massive reorganization of the hospital in anticipation of what was coming. They transferred all pediatric patients to Boston Children’s Hospital, discontinued elective surgery, created special clinics to test “walking-well” patients, increased the use of telemedicine and physically rearranged the hospital to accommodate the expected COVID-19 cases.

“Although the normal chaos of my work had partially prepared me, I had never seen anything like this virus,” Bryant says. “At the hospital, we were being hit all at once with sick, agitated and sometimes combative patients; scared and nervous essential workers; staff with underlying conditions who were afraid of getting the virus; and we were fearful that we’d run out of ICU space,” she says.

Bryant is also a wife, a mother and a daughter. Balancing all those roles while facing down the pandemic — and in a state with one of the highest COVID-19 cases per capita — hasn’t been easy. Both of her kids, ages 12 and 10, are out of school and learning at home. Her mom, also Vonzella, lives with the family. Her husband is a busy cancer specialist at Boston Children’s Hospital.

“We explained to the kids how sick the virus can make a person and stressed the importance of social distancing, but it was difficult for them to feel confined and be separated from their friends,” Bryant says, particularly as schools closed and neighborhood socializing trickled to a halt. “And the schools didn’t seem to have a plan for remote teaching — why would they?”

The virus had already given her family a scare in February, when her mother returned sick from a trip abroad. Reports from China had reached the medical community and Bryant and her husband suspected the virus had arrived at their doorstep. All symptoms pointed to COVID-19, though it was never officially confirmed. As Bryant was busy making pandemic plans at the hospital, her mother spent a month recuperating mostly in her room and keeping a 6-foot distance from the rest of the family. There was no hugging or touching; she could do her work as treasurer of her church from her bedroom and attend church services online.

Now that the elder Vonzella has recovered, Bryant relies on her mother to help watch the kids when she and her husband are tied up with the demands of their jobs in this time of coronavirus. Her mother’s parenting style has been a source of contention. Bryant says her kids are resistant to her mother’s stricter, more old-fashioned approach and they tend to bicker more since they’ve been stuck at home with schools closed indefinitely. “Being a family with three generations in the house creates an unexpected amount of tension, but I want to make sure my kids are respectful of what their grandmother has been through as an African-American growing up in the 1950s and 60s,” she adds.

Since the onset of the virus, Bryant says her emergency department has seen about 250 patients a day, down from the normal daily average of about 400. Because people are afraid they’ll catch the virus if they enter the hospital, they’re staying away even when they think they have serious problems. As a result, nearly 75% of all incoming patients have COVID-19, she explains.

“Last week we ran a public service announcement urging people to come to the ER if they’re having a serious problem like a heart attack, stroke, bleeding or other conditions,” Bryant says.

In addition to her clinical work at Boston Medical Center three days a week, Bryant teaches Boston University medical students who haven’t been allowed in the hospital since the outbreak. Her husband’s lab has also been closed, so they are both working remotely out of the house part time, as is Bryant’s mother. “We have only one office in our house,” Bryant says, “so when we are all working at home, it can get crowded and stressful and it’s not easy to find a quiet spot where voices can’t be heard in the background.”

Meantime, her son, Nico, who is in the sixth grade, and her daughter, Alex, who is in the fourth, have settled into a routine of preparing for class, doing homework and logging onto their computer for remote learning. Lessons with teachers can last anywhere from one-and-a-half to three hours a day. Nico is also tutored twice a week to help with organizational skills, she says.

Bryant is teaching her medical school students what it means to work with a diverse, vulnerable patient population that live in crowded conditions without the financial ability to abide by stay-at-home orders. Boston Medical’s patients have less access to healthy food and sanitary conditions, fewer places to exercise and they develop more of the chronic health issues like diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma that are associated with more severe COVID-19 cases.

“I hope as a country we may now begin to meet the challenge to expand what we’ve been doing at Boston Medical Center: helping those who are most vulnerable by providing more resources like preventive care, financial services to help patients apply for health coverage, access to no-cost medications and food pantries to keep people fed,” Bryant says.

Although this has been the toughest juggling acts of her life, Bryant has watched her family grow closer. She’s introduced Alex and Nico to games they’d never heard of like jacks and marbles. While tempers in the household can flare, she likes that everyone isn’t always rushing off to one activity or another. “I’ve learned that I really like and am impressed with the talents of my children. They are thoughtful, insightful and kind.”

Bryant believes the social, personal and economic recovery from COVID-19 will be gradual. “We will do whatever we have to do to get through this,” she says, “and we will get through it both as a family and a city, because we are Boston Strong.”

