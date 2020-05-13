T. Rowe Price on The Family Dynamics of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Program

More than $68 trillion in assets will change hands over the next 25 years as baby boomers are replaced by…

More than $68 trillion in assets will change hands over the next 25 years as baby boomers are replaced by Generation X as the largest wealth holders, according to Cerulli Associates. The research firm also found that only 13% of affluent investors remain with their parents’ advisor after inheriting. The vast majority of inheritors said they never even considered staying with their parents’ advisor.

Intergenerational wealth transfer is a risky book of business for financial advisors. Going in unprepared for the inevitable transfer could leave you watching millions of dollars walk out the door.

To help advisors stymie the outflow, T. Rowe Price developed The Family Dynamics of InterGenerational Wealth Transfer Program. The program walks advisors through identifying their most at-risk relationships and how to understand family dynamics to develop a retention strategy.

The program materials are free to download from T. Rowe Price’s website.

Read interview excerpts from our conversation with Jean Dunn, vice president, client loyalty insights leader at T. Rowe Price. She discusses how the program was developed and how you can apply it in your practice.

How did you develop The Family Dynamics of InterGenerational Wealth Transfer Program? What challenges that financial advisors face in retaining client assets does it aim to address?

For advisors to maintain clients during a wealth transfer, it is essential to build relationships with the entire family before the transfer occurs. But I often hear from advisors that although they have a great relationship with the household chief financial officer, or primary decision-maker, they struggle to connect with the spouse or children.

Connecting beyond the household CFO may require a different focus than connecting with the primary client due to diverse personalities and generational differences among family members, so T. Rowe Price conducted proprietary research to better understand family dynamics around finances, and we developed a framework to help advisors better understand and connect with the entire family.

We help advisors understand and adapt to family dynamics, particularly around enduring money conflicts. We address how better understanding these dynamics can translate to actionable ideas for advisors to relevantly connect to each family member through a clearer awareness of the entire family’s needs and values. This in turn reduces the risk of the advisor losing the assets if a wealth transfer occurs.

Can you describe The Family Dynamics of InterGenerational Wealth Transfer Program and how it works? How would an advisor use it in his/her practice?

Our program provides insights on family dynamics based on research we conducted with investors, as well as ongoing conversations with advisors on the topic of intergenerational wealth transfer. Our program helps advisors conduct a quick discovery process to identify what relationships are at risk if a wealth transfer event occurs.

They can utilize the framework to better understand each family’s unique dynamics, such as their money habits, financial values or styles of communicating about money, that can help the advisor develop relationships beyond the household CFO. In addition, the program helps advisors develop an action plan for key clients based on their specific family dynamics.

What’s different about The Family Dynamics of InterGenerational Wealth Transfer Program that sets it apart from other similar programs or strategies?

Our program acknowledges the fact that money can be a taboo subject and a source of conflict for many families. After all, 69% of parents have some reluctance to discuss financial matters with their kids.

Our proprietary research on the topic has produced a unique framework that helps advisors recognize that each family member has different attitudes and beliefs toward money, and we show advisors how to use that framework to connect with the entire family and play a key role in helping them communicate about finances.

Do you offer any additional support or resources for advisors who use the program?

In addition to our step-by-step guide to help advisors engage with clients and their families, the program shares new ideas and materials advisors can use to connect with the spouse and the children. For example, we recently developed a presentation for advisors to share with clients who are celebrating graduations.

The resource allows advisors to deliver a virtual program to clients called: “Six things I wish I knew about money when I graduated” that’s designed to help advisors demonstrate their support to the families of the clients they serve.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

We’ve recently seen an increased interest in our InterGenerational Wealth Transfer Program, as both advisors and investors have an increased urgency to not only ensure estate planning and family records are complete, but also to ensure family members know where to find financial information when a wealth transfer occurs. In a digital age of paperless statements, it’s critical to have family records in order and a clear plan to ensure family members have access to financial information when they need it most.

