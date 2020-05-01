Survivors: Niche retailer in Crystal City Underground feels left out of most Covid relief

Becky Shagdarsuren has a Ph.D. in engineering, so she’s accustomed to coming up with solutions to complex problems. But the…

Becky Shagdarsuren has a Ph.D. in engineering, so she’s accustomed to coming up with solutions to complex problems.

But the Covid-19 crisis has left her at a loss.

Shagdarsuren has owned Ship’s Hatch, a nautical and military gift and souvenir shop that sits in Crystal City’s underground mall, since February 2018. That’s when she worked out a monthly payment plan to purchase the business from its 40-year owner, Mary Beth Cox. The two women had known each other for years — Shagdarsuren worked on engraving projects for Cox — and the former owner, then 73, was ready to retire. “This was much more appetizing than going out of business,” Cox said.

But with the store closed since March 13, neither woman can say what’s next for Ship’s Hatch. These days, Shagdarsuren sees maybe one or two eBay sales a week, but not enough to pay utility and rent bills. She hopes to work out rent relief with landlord JBG Smith Properties, and Cox has forgiven the $4,000 that remained of the…