Stocks Finish May With Big Gains; Musk’s $775 Million Payday

After a historically bullish April that saw both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 post their best…

After a historically bullish April that saw both the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the S&P 500 post their best one-month percentage gains since 1987, May wasn’t the reversion-to-the-mean that some expected.

With high-level catalysts in May that were almost exclusively focused around the course of the pandemic and plans to reopen the economy, the S&P 500 and the Dow both added about 4% on the month, while the Nasdaq, which is more heavily weighted towards the technology sector, added nearly 7%.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

The blue-chip Dow ended little changed on Friday, shedding 17 points, or 0.1%, to finish at 25,383.

Moolah for Musk. Tesla (ticker: TSLA) CEO Elon Musk achieved a major milestone in a highly controversial and extremely lucrative pay plan, as Tesla’s market capitalization remained high enough to trigger compensation in the form of stock options worth $775 million at Tesla’s current stock price.

An enigmatic yet brilliant executive and entrepreneur, Musk tends to do things differently; he’s smoked marijuana on the most popular talk show on earth and publicly resisted local government orders to shutter Tesla factories on Twitter — all the while, TSLA stock has dramatically outperformed the market on both a short- and long-term basis under his watch.

Tencent in talks to acquire Warner Music stake. China tech and entertainment giant Tencent is in talks to buy a stake in record company Warner Music Group, just before the latter is expected to go public in the first week of June. Tencent is reportedly trying to negotiate a $200 million investment in Warner Music before the initial public offering, which is tentatively scheduled to become the biggest IPO of 2020, valued between $12 billion and $13 billion.

More from U.S. News

10 of the Best Blue-Chip Stocks to Buy for 2020

Artificial Intelligence Stocks: The 10 Best AI Companies

15 of the Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2020

Stocks Finish May With Big Gains; Musk?s $775 Million Payday originally appeared on usnews.com