Staying Sober During the Pandemic

For more than 30 years, as part of his routine to stay sober, John Huey attended a secular Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in the District of Columbia every Sunday morning.

Typically, 10 to 20 people would attend the meeting, which was similar to conventional AA, minus references to God. Huey would usually join a group of people who would peel off after the meeting to have coffee or lunch.

Those support group connections evaporated in mid-March, when D.C. officials ordered virtually everyone to stay at home to blunt the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Since then, Huey, 71, has made do by logging into virtual secular AA meetings and staying in contact with members of his sober network via texts and WhatsApp messages.

Virtual meetings “are better than nothing,” Huey says. “The interaction you have (with fellow alcoholics in recovery) face to face is important both in the short term and the long term. Sitting in a meeting and looking at people in the eye — there’s no way to replace that. On the other hand, we don’t have any choice right now.”

The coronavirus pandemic that’s prompted the mayor of the District of Columbia and local and state officials throughout the country to shut down everything not deemed essential has disrupted the recovery regimens of tens of millions of people like Huey.

Attending support group meetings and informally spending time with others who are in recovery is crucial for many people who are working to abstain from alcohol and drugs, says Deni Carise, chief science officer for Recovery Centers of America, which has inpatient and outpatient drug and alcohol treatment facilities in New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts and Maryland.

“The lack of all that support is really a profound loss for many people,” Carise says.

The inability to attend support group meetings in person and losing the time typically spent before and after such gatherings with others who are in recovery is a particularly difficult blow to individuals who are new to recovery, Carise and Huey say.

“I wonder what happens to people who are new or who are just dropping in (to support group meetings) for the first time,” Huey says. “It’s very concerning to me.”

Carise, who has been part of the recovery community for more than 30 years, recalls how important the fellowship was to her personally. “There’s the program and then there’s the fellowship, and I think both are hugely important,” she says. “When I first joined the recovery community, in Philadelphia, 25 to 50 of us would go out to dinner after a meeting. Being around other people whose primary focus was recovery was important.”

It’s important to keep in mind that many detox and recovery facilities, both inpatient and outpatient, — including those run by Recovery Centers of America — continue to function and take patients who need treatment, Carise says. You can also use telemedicine to have virtual appointments with substance misuse counselors and other health professionals.

While the coronavirus pandemic has created new challenges to maintaining a recovery regimen, there are steps you can take to support your continued sobriety, Carise says.

Here are eight steps you can take to remain sober during the pandemic:

— Maintain a routine.

— Attend virtual support group meetings.

— Stay in contact with other people in recovery.

— Take care of your physical and mental health.

— Give yourself a break.

— Maintain your medication regimen.

— Limit your news consumption.

— Don’t watch pandemic movies.

1. Maintain a routine. Get up every day at the same time, take a shower and get dressed. Start your day off by calling your sponsor or with a morning meditation. “Don’t lay around all day in your pajamas. If you do you’re bound to get depressed,” Carise says. People don’t like to feel like they have no control, especially if they aren’t working because of the pandemic. Maintaining a routine will provide a sense of direction and control. Make a list of things you want to do in your home, and pick one to follow through on each day.

2. Attend virtual support group meetings. There are countless virtual support group meetings available online. Attending such meetings is a great way to not only see people in your recovery network but to “meet” new people virtually, and to feel less isolated, Carise says. An online search will yield results for meetings at all hours, seven days a week. You can attend these using your smartphone or laptop. “There are tons of these meetings out there,” Carise says.

There are also other online resources for people in recovery. For example, every weekday at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., Carise conducts a Facebook live session on the Recovery Centers of America Facebook page.

3. Stay in contact with people in recovery. If calling your support group sponsor or someone from your recovery network every day was part of your daily routine before the pandemic hit, continue the practice. If not, develop new habits. For example, you can text and call people in your recovery network to discuss your plans for the day or how you’re doing.

4. Take care of your physical and emotional health. Get enough sleep, but don’t oversleep, Carise advises. Maintain a healthy eating regimen, consuming lots of fruits and vegetables. Be sure to make time to exercise. “Feeling physically healthy helps ward off anxiety and depression,” Carise says.

Practice the concept of HALT, she says. That means you shouldn’t allow yourself to become too hungry, angry, lonely or tired.

5. Give yourself a break. Be aware that it’s perfectly normal to feel anxious during a crisis like the life-threatening coronavirus pandemic that’s claiming hundreds of thousands of lives worldwide and crashing the U.S. economy. Because of widespread stay-at-home orders and social distancing, most people can’t go out and get a haircut or play in their favorite pickup game. “Don’t shame yourself if you’re having feelings of sadness, depression or anxiety,” Carise says. “It’s all part of the enforced isolation that’s so unusual for us and out of our control.”

6. Maintain your medication regimen. Just because you’re on lockdown is no reason to adjust your prescribed medications, particularly those used to support your recovery and for relapse prevention, says Dr. John Carr, a board-certified psychiatrist at Potomac Psychiatry in Rockville, Maryland. “Some of my patients are asking if this is a good time to taper off their medications because they’re at home,” Carr says. “No, this is not the time to do that. We don’t know when we can get out and resume a more normal lifestyle, but right now, we don’t have our normal supports around us.”

Whether you’re taking medication for a heart condition or diabetes, or methadone for an opioids-misuse disorder, maintain your usual regimen unless your medical professional directs you otherwise.

7. Limit your news consumption. Watching news of the coronavirus pandemic all day is a good way to feel overwhelmed and depressed, Carise says. “If you watch the news once a day for an hour, that’s more than enough,” she says.

8. Don’t watch pandemic movies. These days, lots of people are spending plenty of time watching Netflix. You may be tempted to check out pandemic-themed movies like “Outbreak” or “Contagion,” but you’re probably better off taking a pass, Carise says. Going for maximum drama, Hollywood filmmakers show worst-case scenarios that threaten mankind’s survival. “You’ll start to wonder, ‘Can this really happen?’ We don’t need to be focusing on what-ifs,” Carise says.

