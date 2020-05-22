State officials eye piece of county coronavirus relief funds

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have received more than $927 million in federal coronavirus relief fund assistance, but they…

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Delaware officials have received more than $927 million in federal coronavirus relief fund assistance, but they are also looking to get a slice of roughly $323 million going directly to the state’s largest county. Gov. John Carney noted Friday that the costs of Delaware’s coronavirus response efforts could easily exceed the state’s CRF assistance. The coronavirus relief program allows any local government with a population exceeding 500,000 to apply directly for a portion of a state’s allocation. Delaware was approved for a total of $1.25 billion, but New Castle County is eligible to directly receive $322.8 million of that total.

