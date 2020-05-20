Snacks to Lose Weight

With more time being spent at home and no daily routine to speak of, you’re probably snacking more. I know…

With more time being spent at home and no daily routine to speak of, you’re probably snacking more. I know firsthand, as that’s been my life for nearly two months. After several weeks of being under a shelter in place mandate where I live in northern California, I’ve resorted to mindlessly munching on all of my favorite “C” foods: cheese and crackers, chips, chocolate and cookies.

After piling on about six pounds, I had to decide if my future was going to be feeling heavy and sluggish while living in “athleisure” — read: Lycra-infused fabrics — apparel. I decided to take back control of my eating and started with the major culprit: stress snacking.

After implementing smarter snacking strategies, I’m thankfully under my pre-quarantine weight. I feel better, my sleep is improved and my diet quality is higher, which helps bolster my immune system and keeps risk factors like Type 2 diabetes, high blood pressure and metabolic syndrome at bay.

[READ: How to Work From Home Without Gaining Weight.]

Here are my go-to snacks, which are planned — twice a day. They’re all designed to be satisfying and nutrient-rich. Plus, they taste great!

Broccoli Florets With Low-Fat Dip

While I’m far from being a broccoli lover, it’s become one of my new favorite slimming snacks. I buy two, 2-lb. bags of washed and cut florets, and they’re prominently placed in my fridge. The florets pack in nearly all of my daily vitamin C, 3 grams protein, 2 grams of fiber and just 30 calories per cup.

Chocolate Chip Cookies

While stress snacking may be my first vice, stress baking is a close second. My family are fans of my homemade chocolate chip cookies, so I had to tinker with my recipe to make them healthier. I’ve found a few great subs: I’ve been sweetening the cookies with a stevia-based, zero-calorie sugar substitute and use Lily’s Dark Chocolate Baking Chips as they’re antioxidant rich with 55% cocoa, sweetened with stevia and have no added sugar. I feel like I’ve trimmed the calories in half by making these better swaps. And they taste great too!

[See: 8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks.]

Fruit Smoothie

This naturally-sweet treat satisfies my sweet tooth but also is a real immune booster, thanks to the antioxidants it contains. The base is economical frozen fruit. I love wild blueberries, strawberries and raspberries. To that I add banana and plain Greek yogurt. I often toss in a handful of some greens like spinach or kale for an extra boost of nutrients and fiber.

Hard-Boiled Eggs

I always make sure I have a container with hard-boiled eggs at the ready in my fridge. Eggs are packed with 13+ nutrients, including 6 grams of complete protein (per one large egg), vitamins A, D and E, B-vitamins, zinc, selenium, lutein and zeaxanthin. Research shows that the high-quality protein in eggs helps to reduce hunger and cravings. I’m sold!

[SEE: 5 Best Food Sources for Omega-3 Fatty Acids.]

Pistachios

Did you know that roasted pistachios have actually been shown to help relieve stress? It’s true. Eating a handful of in-shell pistachios is my moment of Zen. What’s more, new research from the University of Illinois reported that the 6 grams of protein per serving of roasted pistachios is considered complete protein, like eggs and other animal-based proteins.

This means they provide significant levels of all nine essential amino acids, the protein-building blocks our bodies don’t naturally produce and need from food. Pistachios are one of the lowest-calorie nuts, with a one-ounce serving (about 49 pistachios) providing 160 calories, and they also provide several other essential nutrients like fiber, zinc and B-vitamins.

Fruit and Nut Bars

For an on-the-go packaged, snack, I turn to bars that features real ingredients, like nuts, seeds and fruit and minimize added sugars. Today, my pantry has KIND’s Blueberry, Vanilla and Cashew bar that has 160 calories, 5 grams of protein and fiber and just 7 grams of sugar (less than 2 teaspoons sugar). That’s a fraction of what you get in other snack foods. Many would have about half the calories from added sugars or 7+ teaspoons of sugar

Look for packaged snack bars that contain a nutrient-rich blend of nuts, seeds and dried fruit — and no added sugars.

Choose snacks that more closely resemble real foods, for example, dried fruit slices look more like fruit than a fruit-flavored gummy candy. If the snack doesn’t resemble any food that you can find naturally, it’s probably ultra-processed and not the best choice.

More from U.S. News

Mediterranean Diet Snacks

Low-Calorie Snacks

8 Tasty Keto Diet-Friendly Snacks

Snacks to Lose Weight originally appeared on usnews.com