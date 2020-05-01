Should You Use Brokerage Margin Loans?

When you feel like you’ve found a good deal but can’t your hands on more cash to make a purchase,…

When you feel like you’ve found a good deal but can’t your hands on more cash to make a purchase, you might turn to debt. With consumers, this might mean pulling out the credit card. For investors, a brokerage margin loan might be the way to get access to more buying power.

While a margin loan can be a smart way to increase your portfolio and boost your gains, it’s also important to understand the risks associated with borrowing on margin.

Here’s what you need to know about using brokerage margin loans:

— What is a margin loan?

— How do you pay interest on your margin loan?

— What is a margin call?

— How can margin loans magnify gains (and losses)?

— Be careful when borrowing on margin.

What Is a Margin Loan?

A brokerage margin loan is a type of secured loan. Your brokerage uses the investments in your account to secure the loan. The idea is that if you don’t pay as agreed, the broker has the right to seize the assets in your brokerage account to help cover what you borrowed.

Each broker that offers margin loans has its own terms. In general, though, brokers have a list of investments, usually stocks and bonds, that are considered “marginable.” These marginable investments can be used as security for a loan, and a broker might allow you to borrow up to 50% of the purchase price of your marginable assets.

The idea is that you can use margin to buy more stocks than you would normally, allowing you to boost what you could buy.

For example, let’s say you have $10,000 cash in your brokerage account. You decide you want to use a brokerage margin loan to increase the amount you can buy. If you buy the entire 50% allowed by the broker, you could get $20,000 worth of investments. You pay your $10,000 in cash to buy assets, and the brokerage matches by providing another $10,000 worth of assets. Now, instead of stopping at a portfolio worth $10,000, you have a portfolio worth $20,000.

How Do You Pay Interest on Your Margin Loan?

When using brokerage margin loans, it’s important to remember that you’re dealing with debt. The broker will charge an interest rate. It might be a lower rate of interest, but it’s still interest. Any interest you pay will be deducted from your potential profits — or added to losses.

Margin interest is tallied up monthly, based on the amount of your loan and the rate charged by the broker. You can pay down your principal on your own schedule, and that will affect the interest you pay.

In general, margin interest is lower than what you’d see with a credit card or a personal loan. It’s possible to liquidate some of the assets purchased with a brokerage margin loan and use the proceeds for other, noninvestment purposes.

It’s also worth noting that, in some cases, you can actually deduct the interest when you use the margin loan to purchase investments. You have to itemize, but, depending on the amount and your other itemizations, it might be worth it. Speak with a tax professional if it makes sense for you.

What Is a Margin Call?

When dealing with a margin loan, the term “margin call” often comes up. Remember: Your margin loan is based on the value of the assets in your account. However, market assets, especially stocks, fluctuate in value. As a result, if the value of your portfolio drops to a certain point, your broker can issue a margin call.

Basically, you’re required to keep your portfolio value at a certain level of marginable assets. If your account value drops below that threshold, the broker will ask you to either add more marginable assets to the portfolio or add cash to your account. You have to add the amount needed to bring your account value back in line with the requirements to maintain the brokerage margin loan.

How Can Margin Loans Magnify Gains (and Losses)?

The biggest benefit of a brokerage margin loan is that it can increase your profits. By allowing you to buy more of a security than you could otherwise afford, you magnify gains.

Let’s say you can afford to buy $10,000 in shares of a stock that’s selling for $100. You have 100 shares. But with a margin loan, you could potentially double the amount you buy. So, now you have 200 shares of the stock. Now, if the stock gains to the point where it is worth $150, you decide to sell.

If you didn’t have the margin loan, you’d sell those shares for $15,000 and realize a $5,000 profit. But with the margin loan, now you’re selling 200 shares for $150 and seeing $30,000. Subtract out the original $10,000 loan, and that’s $20,000, with a $10,000 profit.

Even if you take out the interest cost, which might be $800, you’re ahead, with a profit of $9,200. You’ve made an extra $4,200.

This is just a simple illustration that doesn’t take into account any extra dividends you might generate from having more shares, and other factors.

However, the margin loan works the other way, too. If the investments tank and you’re subject to a margin call, or you have to liquidate to limit your losses and cover the loan, then you could end up losing the value of the investment — and potentially still owe money to the brokerage.

Be Careful When Borrowing on Margin

For some, borrowing on margin can make sense.

An investor with a substantial portfolio could use a margin loan to make noninvestment purchases and gain liquidity at lower rates than getting a personal loan or credit card while avoiding putting their home at risk. Investors can also look to increase their profits by leveraging their assets, using a brokerage margin loan to boost the number of stocks and bonds they can purchase.

You can reduce your risk by borrowing less. While the example of 50% margin was used, it might be better to limit margin loans to a lower percentage of marginable assets. Some investors limit their margin to 25% to 35% of their marginable assets in order to keep a lid on potential losses and reduce the chances of a margin call.

While margin can be a tool for an investor, it’s not right for everyone. Carefully consider your risk tolerance and understand the risks before you proceed.

