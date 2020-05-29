Should You Buy or Sell Costco Stock?

Costco Wholesale Corporation (ticker: COST) is a staple of American retail. Along with Walmart ( WMT), Sam’s Club, and BJ’s…

Costco Wholesale Corporation (ticker: COST) is a staple of American retail.

Along with Walmart ( WMT), Sam’s Club, and BJ’s Wholesale ( BJ), Costco dominates the concentrated yet competitive membership warehouse industry.

And over the long term, Costco stock has been a winner. During the last 10 years, Costco’s stock price is up more than 500%, clobbering the 160% return of the S&P 500 Index. The further you go back, the more impressive its outperformance becomes.

Yet in recent years, Costco has lost its status as Wall Street’s retailer du jour to Amazon.com ( AMZN), which seems to be eating up everything in retail nowadays — including attention.

So should you buy Costco stock? Or is investing in Costco not such a deal after all? Here are the pros and cons of investing in Costco.

Pros to Buying Costco Stock

Growing in spite of the pandemic. While 2020 has generally been awful to nearly every retailer not named Amazon — just ask J.C. Penney, J Crew, and Neiman Marcus — Costco’s business has not only improved, but the company has also proven itself invaluable to consumers worried about the pandemic.

As the virus began to spread and panic set in around the world, people flocked to Costco in droves to stock up for the long haul. The result was a 12.1% increase in February comparable store sales year over year, followed by a 9.6% increase in comparable sales during March.

April saw these panic-induced sales dry up. Costco’s comparable store sales dropped 4.7% compared to the same month last year, but by then, the bulk discounter had already reaped its rewards. In its third-quarter earnings report, Costco announced a 4.8% increase in adjusted comparable store sales and net sales increased 7.3%.

There are very few retailers out there that can say the pandemic has been good for business, but Costco is undeniably one of them.

Costco’s formidable moat. Like Amazon, Costco has realized that customers with a little skin in the game are more lucrative than those who will simply shop elsewhere. Costco offers club membership to its bulk discounts for either $60 or $120 a year, depending on what benefits you want. These members tend to shop more frequently and show more loyalty than non-members because they have an incentive to get more bang for their buck.

Costco had 101.8 million paying members shopping at its stores during the third quarter, compared to 97.2 million in the same quarter last year. Not only did it increase the number of cardholders over the course of the year, but its worldwide membership renewal rate was an impressive 88.4%. Costco has 547 warehouses in the U.S. and a total of 787 worldwide, and it has so far opened four new locations in 2020.

There are a variety of factors that keep customers coming back to Costco, not least of which is that Costco is now the largest wine retailer in the U.S. Meanwhile, its in-house Kirkland brand of products remains popular, while helping to reliably boost margins as Costco vertically integrates. In addition, Costco stores often boast gas stations selling fuel at discount prices to attract more customers — one of the few businesses that online competitors like Amazon simply can’t replicate.

“It also has the economic moats of efficient scale and intangible assets,” says Bob Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University’s Heider College of Business.

“Efficient scale is a situation where a market is currently served by existing players in an effective manner and would be difficult for new entrants to enter the market,” Johnson says. “There is also a great deal of brand equity with the name Costco.”

In short, Costco is here to stay, regardless of what Amazon or its more traditional bricks-and-mortar competitors do.

Cons to Buying Costco Stock

High price, low dividend. COST stock hit an all-time high back in February. While shares have come down a bit since then, they aren’t far off of their highs. But Costco is looking expensive in other ways, too; while industry peers Walmart and Target ( TGT) trade at price-earnings ratios around 24 and 19, respectively, Costco trades at an industry-high P/E of 36.

That high price tag is only justifiable by the fact that investors are willing to pay for safety — and more than anything, a steady, sustainable dividend spells safety to Wall Street. While Costco stock does pay a steady, sustainable dividend, it’s frankly rather pitiful at 0.9% — though to be fair, at a time when other companies around the world are cutting dividends to save money Costco increased its dividend payout by 8% in mid-April.

Despite that, Costco’s dividend is nowhere close to what Walmart (1.8%) and Target (2.2%) offer, and an income investor with this stock in their portfolio might find themselves insulted.

“Investors looking for cash on cash return certainly would not find COST attractive,” Johnson says.

Rising costs amid high expectations. The retail environment in general is pretty lousy nowadays for almost all brick-and-mortar businesses. While Costco has recently been the exception to the rule, even the king of bulk shopping has struggled to curtail costs.

Though net sales in the third quarter jumped more than 7%, that increase didn’t translate to Costco’s bottom line. The company reported net income of $838 million, or $1.89 per share, well below both analyst expectations and last year’s $2.05 in earnings per share. Costco explained that the loss was due to $283 million in “incremental wage and sanitation costs related to COVID-19.”

Though the costs of keeping things running in the midst of a pandemic would certainly explain the loss, it’s easy to believe that Costco is spending heavily in one other area it usually doesn’t have to: e-commerce.

Lining up online. Costco has been building its online presence over the years, but it hasn’t put the focus on e-commerce that Walmart has and still remains light years behind Amazon. While it’s as easy as point-and-click for customers to place their orders online, it’s not nearly so simple behind the scenes, and it takes years for a company to get it right.

But Costco hasn’t had years. In February, e-commerce sales grew 28.4%. In March, they shot up 48.3%. And by April, they had soared 85.7% year over year. By the end of the third quarter, e-commerce sales had increased 64.5%, and they accounted for 8% of the company’s sales (excluding Instacart orders).

That’s a huge increase in a short amount of time, and it seems likely that the costs of ramping up operations to meet surging demand took their toll. If it wants to stay competitive, Costco needs to expand its e-commerce capacity. To that end, the company acquired Innovel Solutions — a delivery and logistics company — for $1 billion in March. According to Costco CEO Craig Jelinek, the acquisition will allow Costco “to grow our e-commerce sales of ‘big and bulky’ items at a faster rate.” Hopefully, it will also mean more streamlined operations for the retailer’s e-commerce segment.

The Bottom Line

Despite the poor recent performance of the retail sector thanks to the pandemic, the virus has illustrated just how valuable Costco and its bulk-discounting business model really is. A P/E of 36 is one of the highest in the industry, but it’s understandable given Costco’s recent performance. The company’s strong moat against competition combined with a loyal membership base gives it the ability to continue to provide best-in-class returns to shareholders for the long run.

As Warren Buffett famously said, “It’s far better to buy a wonderful company at a fair price than a fair company at a wonderful price.” Costco, to be sure, is the former.

