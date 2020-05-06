Should You Buy Disney (DIS) Stock?

In 1918, while training in Chicago for a Red Cross deployment, a young Walt Disney was stricken with the Spanish…

In 1918, while training in Chicago for a Red Cross deployment, a young Walt Disney was stricken with the Spanish flu. He eventually recovered, of course, and along with his brother founded what would become The Walt Disney Company (ticker: DIS).

Back then, just as we’re experiencing now, the world was dealing with a pandemic. Only this time around, it’s the company Disney helped found that is in need of recovery.

During the company’s latest quarter, which ended March 28, the pandemic cost Disney as much as $1.4 billion in profits as the company closed its theme parks and retail stores, suspended cruise ship sailings, dealt with supply chain disruptions, pushed back movie releases and saw advertising drop at ESPN as live sports ground to a halt.

Although more fallout from March’s market downturn is expected to hit Disney’s bottom line next quarter, the pandemic’s economic effects won’t last forever. The company’s business was on a strong footing before the outbreak. That said, Disney’s recovery will take time, and its shares may not be a buy just yet.

[See: 7 Stocks to Buy in a Dip Like Warren Buffett.]

Following the company’s earnings report this week, many investors are asking, “Should I buy Disney stock?” Before you make a decision, here are some things to keep in mind:

— Pros to buying DIS.

— Cons to buying DIS.

— Getting the timing right.

Pros to Buying Disney Stock

One of Disney’s signature pros is its portfolio of strong brands. The company has a deep bench of classic movies and contemporary blockbusters. In addition to generating revenue at the box office, franchises such as Star Wars and Marvel produce cash flow from streaming sales and licensing for consumer products.

Disney’s top-notch intellectual property holdings give it protection from competitors, which would have to spend a lot of time and money to rival the company’s holdings, says Markus Hansen, senior research analyst at Vontobel Quality Growth, a boutique of Vontobel Asset Management.

The company’s intellectual property helps drive the popularity of its theme parks. The segment containing Disney’s parks and resorts in the U.S., Europe and Asia was its top revenue producer the quarter before the pandemic, bringing in nearly $7.4 billion in revenue and more than $2.3 billion in operating income.

And Disney’s Media Networks segment, which includes ABC and 80% of ESPN, has been a strong line of business. The segment brought in more than $7.2 billion in revenue during the most recent quarter, topping revenue from the hard-hit parks division.

The company also has a strong balance sheet, including more than $14.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents. Hansen thinks the company is on solid footing for the next year to 18 months, even if the pandemic doesn’t improve — a situation he considers unlikely.

Another potential benefit to buying Disney’s shares is that, through Tuesday’s close, they are down by more than 30% from their all-time high of $153.41 in November. This makes shares look like a bargain, but they’re also down for a reason.

Cons to Buying Disney Stock

Disney’s earnings show that theme park closures are the major threat to buying DIS stock. The company plans to reopen Shanghai Disneyland later in May, but it says there is “limited visibility” on when it can reopen the rest of its parks. In the most recent quarter, Disney’s Parks, Experiences and Products segment saw a 58% decline in operating income compared with the same period a year ago.

Robert Johnson, professor of finance at Creighton University in Omaha, Nebraska, says that a return to normalcy in terms of theme park traffic will take much longer than many optimists assume. He thinks that while some leisure travelers are soon going to be willing to get on an airplane and travel to crowded theme parks, there will be enough who won’t that Disney’s revenue will continue to see a sizable dent.

[Sign up for stock news with our Invested newsletter.]

Disney’s Media Networks segment will also continue to face headwinds from lowered advertising revenue if live sports don’t resume soon. The segment managed to eke out a 7% gain in operating income over the same quarter a year ago, in part because of acquisitions from Disney’s purchase of Twenty-First Century Fox. ESPN did see lower advertising revenue as viewership declined because of the cancellation of live sporting events, including the NBA and NCAA college basketball championship.

“With live sports virtually shut down and no clear idea if, for instance, college football will resume in the fall, the value of the ESPN holdings is in question,” Johnson says.

A shortage of programming could also affect Disney’s Studio Entertainment segment. This side of the business has been hit with impacts of theater closures across the country. In the most recent quarter, the segment posted an 8% drop in operating income compared with the same period a year ago.

Meanwhile, Disney’s streaming services have benefited from the stay-at-home economy. Revenue and paid subscribers in that segment — Direct-to-Consumer & International — spiked during the most recent quarter, but its operating income was still in the red. The segment was a money loser even before March’s market sell-off and isn’t expected to add significantly to Disney’s earnings for some time.

With revenue from streaming services not anywhere close to what its Media Networks segment is generating, Disney continues to face headwinds that were blowing even before the pandemic. The general consumer trend has been away from traditional broadcast and cable networks and toward internet-based streaming services, says Jason Ader, CEO of SpringOwl Asset Management.

When Should You Buy Disney Stock?

When it comes to adding DIS shares to your portfolio, industry experts report competing timelines.

Disney’s streaming business is headed in the right direction and its parks will eventually reopen, so there’s no reason to believe that the company’s long-term earnings power has changed, Hansen says.

For now, though, the market is correctly implying earnings weakness through the course of this year, he says. Over the next five to 10 years, however, Hansen believes it’s realistic for Disney’s stock to climb back to the $150 level and then head toward $200. For those with that sort of long-term time horizon, Disney’s stock is a buy at today’s levels (around $100), he says.

Johnson and Ader say now isn’t a good time to be buying Disney’s stock. “Despite the recent stock price decline, I would counsel investors to forego purchasing Disney stock at the present time,” says Johnson.

[See: 7 Oversold Tech Stocks to Buy.]

Ader recommends investors with a long time horizon should put Disney on their watch list. Then, if there is a resurgence of the virus this fall — when there may also be political uncertainty surrounding the presidential election — this could push Disney’s stock back below $90 per share. That would be a better time to buy, he says.

While analysts may disagree about when to buy DIS, one thing is all but certain: The company has plenty of staying power.

“Disney is going to recover,” Ader says. “I guarantee it’s going to be around 100 years from now.”

More from U.S. News

Should You Buy Apple (AAPL) Stock?

(TSLA): Should You Buy Tesla Stock?

Should You Buy Netflix (NFLX) Stock?

Should You Buy Disney (DIS) Stock? originally appeared on usnews.com