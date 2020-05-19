Should Investors Sell or Buy Oil Stocks Now?

The rapid decline in energy stocks concerned many investors and led to a sell-off when crude oil prices dipped recently.…

The rapid decline in energy stocks concerned many investors and led to a sell-off when crude oil prices dipped recently. Global demand in oil nearly came to a standstill as shutdowns forced people to stay home, cutting way back on driving and grounding much of the airline industry.

Crude oil prices will likely stay lower for the rest of the year as a bounce back remains elusive.

Under the current market conditions, many energy stocks remain near their lows. Investors should stay cautious, but now that some cities are reopening with limited interactions, crude oil prices have started to rise as demand has ticked up.

“We now see more upside potential than downside risk, but buying should be selective, based on what part of the industry companies are in and how they are positioned in those industries,” says Jodie Gunzberg, chief investment strategist at Graystone Consulting, a Morgan Stanley business. “To select stocks, fundamental valuations, balance sheets, management strength and how the companies are hedged to oil are all considerations.”

Investors should have an allocation to the energy sector because it is an essential industry and will return to its growth strategy once gross domestic product recovers from the effects of the health crisis, says Rob Thummel, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Tortoise Capital in Leawood, Kansas.

“Several of the energy-related stocks have traded down by a percentage well in excess of the projected decline in company cash flows,” he says.

Factors Under Consideration

The oil industry is complex — supply, demand and inventories should be evaluated to determine where the market equilibrium is for oil compared with where it is currently priced in the market, Gunzberg says.

“Generally, the prices trend in the direction towards equilibrium since inventories can’t be immediately diminished or replenished,” she says.

OPEC was influential in lowering oil prices with additional supply in the first quarter, but bringing the price back up will be more difficult due to the massive excess now in the U.S. and rest of the world.

The S&P GSCI (WTI) Crude Oil roll yield, a measure reflecting contango, or storage cost, was -47% in April.

Even though the oil index had a price return of 7% in April, investors lost 40% if they had invested in the excess return that includes roll yield from the first nearby contract expiration, Gunzberg says.

“Not only was the roll yield the worst ever, but it was three times worse than in February 2009, the prior record,” she says. “After that, it took inventories 32 months to rebalance. Energy equities are one way to avoid this negative roll yield, though there are other pitfalls in energy equities that decouple them from oil.”

There will be winners and losers that will emerge from the low oil prices environment, Thummel says. The winners will be the low-cost producers with low relative debt.

“These oil producers will gain market share as oil demand recovers,” he says.

Higher-leveraged producers will be forced to keep capital expenditures lower, and production won’t return as quickly as for the lower-leveraged producers.

“Operators of oil infrastructure should perform better as the demand for crude oil storage will remain high,” Thummel says.

Long-Term Outlook for Oil Stocks

The longer-term outlook for oil stocks depends on how companies evolve to deal with the potential for lower demand and excess inventories for an extended period, Gunzberg says.

Energy stocks can rebound , and many have gained significantly from the S&P 500 bottom on March 23. From March 23 to May 6, the S&P 500 gained 27.3%, and the S&P 500 Energy Index gained 52.3%, nearly doubling the broader market.

The sector is composed of two major industries — energy equipment and services, and energy oil, gas and consumable fuels — that have performed differently, with respective returns of 32.3% and 54%. As oil prices increase, the energy equipment and services industry — which includes companies mainly in oil and gas drilling and equipment manufacturing — outperforms, but this time the massive excess inventory and storage costs factored in.

The energy equipment and services industry includes many integrated companies, refining and marketing, and storage and transportation stocks.

Mid-caps outperformed across the sector, gaining 72.1%, with the energy equipment and services gaining 48.9%, and energy oil, gas and consumable fuels gaining 75.9%, Gunzberg says.

“This is typical as they are usually less hedged than large caps,” she says.

Mid- and small-cap energy stocks generally capture more of the upside and also provide a greater hedge against inflation than large caps.

“The size is more important than the industry classification in differentiating the sensitivity to oil, again from the greater hedging by large companies,” she says.

Lower oil production translates into lower natural gas production. Since demand for natural gas is not expected to decline as much as the demand for oil, investors can find an opportunity in natural gas -related energy stocks, Thummel says.

Refiners will be one of the biggest beneficiaries of the economy reopening, as consumers drive more and take advantage of low gasoline prices.

The oilfield services sector is the most challenged one in energy right now.

“A declining rig count and falling oil prices are creating significant long-term challenges for this sector,” Thummel says.

Stay Aware of Oil Prices

Investors always have to be cognizant of oil prices, because sharp movements in oil prices often serve as a catalyst for the sector.

“Currently, oil prices are low due to the global oil markets being oversupplied,” Thummel says. “However, global energy demand is accelerating as the world gradually returns to normal activities, so we expect the global oil markets could be significantly undersupplied in the second half of 2020.”

Blue-chip names like Exxon Mobil Corp. (ticker: XOM) and Chevron Corp. ( CVX) may be able to weather this storm, says Rick Swope, senior director of investor education at E-Trade Financial, an Arlington, Virginia-based brokerage company.

But investors should not chase performance, because a stock that performed well six months ago “might not be doing so hot today,” he says.

Instead, investors should take a deep dive into the fundamentals of the company, especially since first-quarter earnings announcements and forward-looking guidance were recently released for a lot of these names.

The futures market is “where the action really happens for oil and where prices are determined,” Swope says.

Futures are sophisticated investment vehicles, and while gains can be significant, losses can be large also.

“Many online brokers offer futures education, so do your homework before jumping in,” he says.

Long-term options, or LEAPS, could also be an investment vehicle worth digging into. LEAPs can be purchased in place of direct stock purchases and allow investors with a timeline of less than a year or two the opportunity to profit with much less capital at risk, Swope says.

“As stay-at-home orders lift at home and abroad, there is some optimism for an oil rebound, but it definitely won’t happen overnight,” he says. “Any tensions among oil titan countries can put this sector in tailspin at breakneck speed.”

