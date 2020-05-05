Report: E-cigarette company Juul moving HQ to D.C.

Juul Labs Inc., the troubled electronic cigarette company that traces its roots to Stanford University in 2007, is moving its…

Juul Labs Inc., the troubled electronic cigarette company that traces its roots to Stanford University in 2007, is moving its headquarters to D.C., the The Wall Street Journal reported Monday evening.

The newspaper, citing people familiar with the matter, said Juul will retain a large presence in San Francisco. The local operation will serve as a product development and software hub.

Juul is expected to reduce its footprint of more than a dozen offices in the Bay Area, the Journal said, though it did not provide details. The company already has been trying to sell a SoMa high-rise totaling about 390,000 square feet it bought last year for $397 million.

The headquarters move will put the company both symbolically and physically closer to lawmakers and regulators as it fights to show its products are safe and deserve to be sold to adults. The Journal also referenced a desire to distance itself from the “growth at all costs” atmosphere prevalent in Silicon Valley.

