Remdesivir as a Treatment for Coronavirus

On April 29, we finally got a spot of potentially good news pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when the…

On April 29, we finally got a spot of potentially good news pertaining to the coronavirus pandemic. That’s when the National Institutes of Health announced preliminary results from a Phase 3 clinical trial of the antiviral medication remdesivir made by California pharmaceutical company Gilead Sciences, Inc.

The randomized controlled trial, called the Adaptive COVID-19 Treatment Trial, involved 1,063 patients and launched on Feb. 21. It was the first clinical trial in the U.S. to evaluate an experimental treatment for COVID-19, the potentially deadly disease caused by the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus.

The NIH reported that patients who received remdesivir had a 31% faster time to recovery than patients who received a placebo. The median recovery time was 11 days for patients who got remdesivir compared to 15 days for those in the placebo control group. The study also suggested that remdesivir offers a survival benefit: The group that received remdesivir had a mortality rate of 8.0% versus 11.6% for those in the placebo group.

Full results are expected at the end of May, but in light of the urgency of this crisis, on May 1, the Food and Drug Administration granted an Emergency Use Authorization for remdesivir. An EUA is different from full FDA approval and is reserved for instances where some data suggest a drug might be helpful in treating a disease on an emergency basis.

This EUA makes remdesivir the first drug approved for use to treat COVID-19. But it’s not for everyone, and several experts are urging caution in our rush to deal with the pandemic.

Dr. Iahn Gonsenhauser, a clinical internist and hospitalist in the department of internal medicine and chief quality and patient safety officer at the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center, says the early results about remdesivir are showing “some really promising attributes in terms of therapy,” but he notes that we shouldn’t be looking at it as “a potential panacea for this pandemic. It’s not that. But it is promising.”

[Read: Unsung Heroes Fight the COVID-19 Pandemic.]

How Does Remdesivir Work?

Dr. Stephanie Chan, an internal medicine specialist with Santa Clara Valley Medical Center in San Jose, California, explains that remdesivir “was originally developed to fight the Ebola virus,” but the last outbreak petered out before trials in humans could be completed. “They couldn’t really enroll enough people to show whether it was useful in Ebola, so it never got approved for Ebola,” Chan says.

So, the drug was shelved. However, it has also been tested against the coronaviruses that cause MERS and SARS. In those studies, the drug seemed to “block viral replication in human airways cells,” Chan says. These are the same cells that the SARS-CoV-2 virus attacks. The MERS and SARS viruses are similar in structure and function to the novel coronavirus we’re dealing with now, so it makes sense that remdesivir might be applicable here.

As an antiviral, remdesivir doesn’t treat the symptoms that can develop with COVID-19 per se, instead it’s designed to stop viruses from doing what they do best: invading host cells and leveraging those cells to make more viruses.

“Essentially, viruses work by reproducing themselves many, many times,” Gonsenhauser explains. “They hijack our cells to make factories of their cells, and they do that by reproducing their RNA, which is similar to our DNA.”

DNA, short for deoxyribonucleic acid, is a double strand of genetic material that provides the blueprint a living organism’s cells — like ours — must follow for continued life. RNA, short for ribonucleic acid, is a single strand of genetic material that helps carry out the blueprint’s instructions. The new coronavirus is an RNA virus, which means it has RNA as its genetic material.

When a virus invades a cell and starts creating additional copies of itself, those additional copies will eventually destroy the host cell. Those viruses spill out and begin invading other cells, where they set up many more virus factories. This exponential growth of the viral infection activates the immune system. When your immune system responds to the threat, that can produce the symptoms, such as fever, that are associated with the illness.

Viruses reprogram our cells to churn out additional viruses by building new strings of genetic information from the basic building blocks of RNA in the host cell. And this provides a window of opportunity for disruption.

“Remdesivir mimics one of those (RNA) building blocks,” Gonsenhauser explains. “As the virus is putting these parts in place, it essentially grabs the remdesivir and inserts it into the chain.”

That remdesivir molecule isn’t quite right, but the virus doesn’t realize it’s grabbed the wrong building block, Gonsenhauser continues. “It keeps on building. A few building blocks down the line, the fact that there’s this error present basically shuts down the whole production, and that single piece of viral reproduction will pause and won’t restart. When you do that millions of times in the body, viral production slows down, and that allows the body’s defense mechanics to catch up” and fight off the virus, he explains.

[READ: Innovative Telehealth Programs Across Medical Specialties.]

Who Is Remdesivir for?

Currently, the FDA’s EUA specifies that the drug can be used only on hospitalized patients with severe disease. The course of treatment lasts for 10 days and is delivered intravenously.

Chan says there’s hope, however, that the drug might eventually be found effective in patients with less severe cases. “We’re hoping it’s going to be something like Tamiflu,” a widely-used antiviral medication that can shorten the duration of illness caused by seasonal flu viruses. “We’re hoping remdesivir can shorten the illness and give people a fighting chance to fight off COVID-19.”

Dr. Noreen A. Hynes, director of the geographic medicine center of the division of infectious diseases at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health in Baltimore, agrees that more data could show that using the drug earlier in the course of the illness could be more effective. “It’s an antiviral. It’s more likely to work before the most severe outcomes of the disease are present.”

But that still needs to be determined. “We have to keep in mind this is the trial of a medication in a group of seriously ill patients,” Gonsenhauser notes. “Whether that can translate to a benefit for the other 95% of people who get this infection, that remains to be seen. There is some indication that there’s an impact, but we don’t have reliable evidence yet.”

[READ: Types of Viral Infection: How to Protect Yourself From Familiar and Emerging Threats.]

How Much Does Remdesivir Cost?

Though a price hasn’t been set yet for remdesivir, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, an organization that reviews drug costs, suggests that $4,460 per course of treatment would be cost-effective.

Gilead announced on May 4 it would donate its entire supply of 1.5 million vials of the medicine to the NIH to be distributed as needed, which should be enough to treat about 150,000 patients. “It’s a wonderful gesture,” Gonsenhauser says. “But we have no idea what it’s going to look like when they bring it to market.”

Shortcomings of Early Findings

As with so many other aspects of this novel coronavirus, researchers are learning more every day. But, there’s still a lot to learn about the virus, how it might be treated, prevented and what its lasting effects will be on patients.

Many doctors and researchers are concerned that the news about remdesivir could derail other clinical trials and cause the suspension of others. But Hynes says it’s important to remember that “the reported results are only the topline view. We have to wait for the more nuanced analysis to see who are the groups who can get the most benefit from remdesivir, while still encouraging other clinical trials to take place.”

Dr. Adarsh Bhimraj, an infectious disease specialist at the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio, agrees that we have only scratched the surface here. “The data that they’ve presented is extremely limited,” and the details have yet to be presented. For example, he explains that although the mortality rate did appear to decrease among patients who used remdesivir, the change is considered statistically insignificant.

“The number of people who died in the control arm, meaning they got the placebo, was about 11%. The number of people who died in the group that got remdesivir was about 8%. If you flip it the other way, almost 90% of people who did not get remdesivir lived. And about 92% of the people that did get the drug lived,” he explains. “I have no doubt that there’s a signal that it could be effective, but I don’t know if this is enough information that this is the panacea and we can stop trials,” he says.

His greatest fear, he says, is that putting so much stock into preliminary results that haven’t been thoroughly vetted and retested could stifle our understanding of whether this drug really is the best option to cope with the pandemic.

There’s also not much information about adverse effects of the drug. “From the compassionate use data, adverse effects don’t seem that much,” Bhimraj says. But again, he points out that the drug was used in the sickest patients. More severe side effects might be observed if the drug is used in patients who are not as ill.

So, while it’s currently looking like remdesivir might be a game changer, in no way can we say the coronavirus pandemic has been solved. “Until we have the actual trial results, the information is incomplete. I’m hoping that given the importance of this, they’ll publish it. But I’m also hoping that other studies won’t stop,” Bhimraj says.

More from U.S. News

Myths About Coronavirus

What Weakens the Immune System?

Autoimmune Diseases That Can Be Fatal

Remdesivir as a Treatment for Coronavirus originally appeared on usnews.com