Relief for Menopause Symptoms

Over the many years I have been in private practice, I have had many female patients share their struggles during menopause. From weight gain and sleep loss to hot flashes and mood swings, many are looking for a holistic approach to feel better.

Menopause symptoms can begin affecting women in their mid to late 40s, a stage known as perimenopause. They can last until even after a woman passes through menopause, the point where a woman no longer ovulates or has a menstrual cycle for one year.

Here are four common menopause symptoms and natural ways to ease them:

— Weight gain.

— Bone loss.

— Hot flashes and night sweats.

— Mood swings.

Weight Gain

Due in part to decreasing estrogen levels, many women find they begin to gain weight in their 40s, specifically in their abdominal area. Some of this may have to do with the overall aging process: As we age, we naturally begin to lose muscle, which turns into fat. In addition, changes in workout intensity or frequency may be causing weight gain.

In order to prevent weight gain, it’s very important at this time to become more mindful of one’s food choices and portion sizes.

For example, try adding more more veggies on your plate and a little less protein — like chicken or beef — and fewer carbs, such as bread or rice. If you ate just two ounces less of chicken at dinner, you could save almost 100 calories. Eat a half-cup less of rice, and you’ll save another 100. Or maybe it’s one less snack per day, especially late at night. Like that frozen yogurt, whose serving size is one-half cup, and you’re probably eating more like one and a half cups.

It’s also a good time to think heart healthy, especially since heart disease is the No. 1 killer of women. Focus your diet on less-processed foods like veggies, fruits, 100% whole grains, seafood, nuts, seeds and plant-based oils, like olive oil.

One last thing to consider is trying to build more muscle as muscle burns more calories at rest than fat. Try to intensify your workouts when you’re able, make sure to eat a serving of lean protein such as salmon, tofu, turkey or beans with all meals and perhaps even try strength training.

Bone Loss

Another factor affected by declining levels of hormones is bone density. Therefore it’s important to consume adequate amounts of calcium and vitamin D daily to help decrease one’s risk for osteoporosis.

According to the National Institutes of Health, women under the age of 50 should consume 1,000 mg of calcium a day and those older than 50 years old 1,200 mg. They also recommend 600 IU daily of vitamin D; however, there are some studies to suggest that 1,000-4,000 IU would be better for optimal health.

Good food sources of calcium include milk, yogurt, cottage cheese, fortified alternative dairy beverages and orange juice, dark green leafy veggies, almonds, seeds, legumes and sardines. Vitamin D is a little less available in foods, but sources include cheese, egg yolks, sardines, fortified orange juice and beef liver.

Magnesium is also another important nutrient for bone health that’s often forgotten. It helps to regulate calcium and vitamin D in our body. Foods rich in magnesium include legumes, fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts and seeds. The NIH suggests that healthy women consume 310 to 320 mg daily.

One should also consider adding weight-bearing exercises for bone health into their workouts, such as yoga, walking, hiking, jogging, stair climbing, tennis and dancing.

Night Sweats and Hot Flashes

Probably one of the biggest complaints of menopause are night sweats and hot flashes. One of the first things recommended here is to decrease the intake of caffeine, alcohol and spicy foods as they could possibly be triggers for these symptoms. Other natural suggestions include keeping temperature of rooms cool, dressing in layers and trying meditation for relaxation.

There are also some herbal supplements on the market that claim to reduce symptoms, such as black cohosh, ginseng and dong quai, but the majority of the results from scientific studies are inconclusive.

Mood Swings

Lastly, mood swings can be quite challenging for menopausal woman. What is most often suggested here is to try your best to eat a well-balanced diet filled with fruits, veggies and whole grains — as also mentioned above to prevent weight gain.

Getting a good night’s sleep, which, yes, was already identified as possibly problematic above. And lastly, engaging in some sort of regular physical activity may help, since exercise releases endorphins and serotonin, the “feel-good” hormones in our body.

However, if your symptoms from menopause seem unbearable, please consider speaking with your physician to see what other options are available for treatment.

