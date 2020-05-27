Q&A: RIA in a Box

There are many rewarding aspects of being a registered investment advisor, or RIA, but dealing with the compliance requirements of…

There are many rewarding aspects of being a registered investment advisor, or RIA, but dealing with the compliance requirements of working in the industry is not one of them.

As an RIA, you must adhere to the Securities Exchange Commission’s regulations. And as any chief compliance officer will tell you, this in and of itself can be a full-time job.

The Investment Advisers Act of 1940 is a living document that’s continually updated, as the SEC is demonstrating now with the new Regulation Best Interest, known as Reg BI. The new regulations are scheduled for July 1 along with Form CRS, which advisors will be required to provide to clients.

Form CRS is a disclosure document prescribed by the SEC, which is intended to enhance investor protection by providing notable information to retail investors.

With all these new documents, compliance isn’t just your annual Form ADV. It’s staying on top of the SEC’s continual tweaks and amendments. So how’s an advisor supposed to juggle all this along with the usual challenges of running your own business?

[Read: Tax Deductions for Financial Advisor Fees Without IRC 212.]

One option is to use a compliance software like RIA in a Box. The firm provides customizable compliance support and operations solutions designed to help you streamline your compliance process.

Read interview excerpts from our conversation with the RIA in a Box’s president, GJ King. He shares how his software’s compliance solution works and what it could look like when you use it for your business.

How does RIA in a Box’s compliance solution work? What pain points commonly faced by RIAs does the service help resolve?

MyRIACompliance is the hub of an RIA firm’s compliance program and allows the firm’s chief commercial officer to automate, manage and document their firm’s compliance program, among other functions, directly in the system. This activity can be easily filtered, printed and exported through our compliance log in the case of a regulatory exam.

RIA in a Box’s software offers assistance with the new Form CRS, the annual Form ADV amendment and unlimited Form ADV amendments throughout the year. We can also individually tailor more comprehensive consulting services to fit a firm’s unique needs.

We also provide add-on solutions, such as automated employee trade monitoring, which automates the submission and tracking of personal securities holdings and transactions for RIA firms of all sizes by establishing an electronic data feed to more than 15,000 financial institutions. This gives the CCO access to comprehensive reporting tools and the ability to manage a restricted securities list.

What size and type of RIA is your platform designed for? How does using RIA in a Box add value to an RIA’s business?

The platform is designed exclusively for RIA firms of all sizes who face unique people, technology and third-party vendor cybersecurity risks and regulatory requirements.

The SEC says Regulation Best Interest implementation won’t be delayed by the current pandemic. How is RIA in a Box helping advisors adhere to the new regulation?

Much like how we help streamline the creation and filing of an investment advisor’s firm Form ADV Parts 1 and 2, RIA in a Box has designed a proprietary online tool to help automate the creation of the new Form CRS for RIA firms.

[SUBSCRIBE: Get the weekly U.S. News newsletter for financial advisors. ]

All RIA in a Box MyRIACompliance subscribers have complimentary access to the proprietary online Form CRS tool that utilizes the firm’s existing Form ADV data, along with a short, rules-based smart questionnaire to streamline the Form CRS creation process.

The Form CRS is crafted using “plain English” and is built to be machine-readable to meet SEC requirements. The RIA in a Box team of compliance experts then works with the RIA firm, allowing the advisor to make any additional edits to the Form CRS.

What installation and technical and customer support do you provide?

Our onboarding specialists will assist with customizing the online compliance calendar and the required employee activity reviews and attestations. They also help create and activate licenses for firm employees and activate relevant technology integrations. Specialists can help with uploading the firm’s compliance documents for employee access and attestations.

All compliance software packages include our standard level of service, which consists of a dedicated client advocate to help with MyRIACompliance software questions, assistance with the new Form CRS, the annual Form ADV amendment and unlimited Form ADV amendments throughout the year.

[See: 9 Ways Financial Advisors Prepare Investors for Recession.]

How much does your service cost?

MyRIACompliance software packages start at $250 a month, depending on the level of service required. We have packages available to meet every level of a firm’s business needs.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

Our MyRIACompliance cloud-based software platform bolsters firms with a remote workforce. Firms currently trying to run a compliance program with paper documents may be struggling to ensure that employees continue to complete required compliance tasks, submit advertising content for review and submit personal securities transactions.

More from U.S. News

How Can Financial Advisors Navigate the Compliance Maze?

Q&A: TD Ameritrade’s iRebal Technology

T. Rowe Price on The Family Dynamics of Intergenerational Wealth Transfer Program

Q&A: RIA in a Box originally appeared on usnews.com