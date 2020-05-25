Q&A: How to Develop a Multi-Month LSAT Study Plan

Welcome to the latest installment of Law Admissions Q&A, a feature that provides law school admissions advice to readers who…

Hi, I’m a college student planning to take the LSAT next summer and I want to get started and prep a year in advance for it. What should I do? — I.G.

First, congratulate yourself for finishing a challenging semester. Hopefully you boosted your candidacy by improving your grade point average, which along with the LSAT is the most important factor in law school admissions for applicants coming straight from college.

Law school applicants should allot at least four months for LSAT prep, but with more time you can lower your stress levels and build some slack into your schedule for times when life gets in the way and you have to shift focus to other priorities.

Long-term LSAT prep will be more of a marathon than a sprint, so you want to build the habits and conditions that keep you on track. Ideally, you should approach the LSAT systematically, with a five-stage study plan:

— LSAT diagnostics.

— Study of technique.

— Untimed LSAT practice.

— Timed LSAT practice.

— Follow-through.

LSAT Diagnostics

First, spend a week familiarizing yourself with the LSAT format and instructions. Take a couple of practice tests to get a sense of your baseline. Expect a poor performance.

The point is to spot your strengths and weaknesses, not to make judgments about your abilities or intelligence. Even top-scorers have initial weaknesses they overcome through deliberate practice.

Study of Technique

The LSAT is a narrow test of specific learnable skills. With so much time ahead, there is no excuse not to know every one of those skills cold. You can’t ensure a flawless answer sheet, but you can ensure that there is no question type you do not know how to approach.

Because this learning phase requires sustained attention, schedule it for a time when you have a lighter workload, such as over the summer or during a long break. Give some thought to your personal learning style. Research various LSAT test prep options and try out some free online materials to determine if you work best solo or in a class, watching video lectures or reading prep books, accountable only to yourself or to a tutor. This phase may take up to three months, or three weeks of full-time study.

Untimed LSAT Practice

If you jump straight into timed tests while you are still unsure of your skills, you risk losing confidence. Stress and panic are unconducive to learning. Leaping into the deep end of a pool may teach you to tread water, but it isn’t the best way to perfect a butterfly stroke.

Instead, consolidate your lessons through outlines and drills. Then spend at least two weeks applying those techniques through untimed section practice, using materials that provide explanations for each answer. Rather than race through practice sections, put time into analyzing trends in your performance and reflecting on how you could have approached questions better — even if you got them right.

Timed LSAT Practice

Once you perform well in untimed practice, move to timed sections at least three times per week for multiple months.. Take regular practice tests to benchmark progress. Plan periodic check-ins to assess your goals, results, schedule and motivation level.

You don’t want to burn out, so explore new approaches or resources if practice feels like a slog. For example, consider getting a new book or hiring a tutor to focus on your problem areas. If you start stagnating or backsliding, you risk developing bad habits or self-defeating thoughts and anxieties.

Follow-Through

Over many weeks of steady LSAT practice, your performance should improve. If not, isolate your weaknesses and return to your lessons and notes to make sure you are applying correct techniques. Surprisingly, the most critical improvements may come toward the end, when you finally feel familiar enough with the test to recognize and better handle specific challenges.

Finally, in the week or two before the test, take it easy on yourself. Your emotions will be running high after so many months of work. Review prior practice tests and remind yourself of the skills you internalized. Leave time to retake the test if needed.

Once you are satisfied with your score, take pride in reaching your goal, then craft a law school application that reflects the discipline you so clearly demonstrated.

