Q&A: Envestnet

Financial advice isn’t what it used to be. In the early days, clients came to advisors for quick investment and product solutions. Today there is nothing quick about financial advice.

Advisors now provide far more holistic advice and can partner with their clients for decades. Indeed, securing a “lifelong client” is the holy grail. This has created a new problem for advisors: How do you keep track of and manage all these long-lasting client relationships?

The solution: Client Relationship Management software. CRM helps advisors streamline and manage their client relationships, from prospecting to onboarding to all the years that follow. It keeps track of the details, such as who has a birthday coming up and when you should make that annual review call. A good CRM can make it feel like you have 50 clients instead of 500.

We sat down with Envestnet, one of the leading providers of financial advisor practice management, integrated portfolio and reporting solutions to talk about how their products and services are addressing the needs of today’s financial advisors.

Below are edited excerpts from an interview with Andrew Stavaridis, executive managing director, head of enterprise sales channel at Envestnet.

What is the value you add to a financial advisor’s practice?

We are dedicated to helping advisors overcome the business and practice management challenges they face while positioning them to help their clients achieve financial wellness.

More than 100,000 advisors and more than 4,700 companies leverage Envestnet’s technology and services. Envestnet solutions enhance knowledge of the client, accelerate client onboarding, improve the client experience and help drive better outcomes for enterprises, advisors and their clients.

A white paper based on primary research from Aite Group found advisors utilizing advanced technology integration allocate significantly more time to client management compared with their peers with basic or no integration. The research also found that independent RIAs benefiting from advanced technology integration produce about 50% more financial plans and investment proposals, and spend 19% more of their time on client investment management than their counterparts, resulting in 57% more clients served, books of business which are 78% larger, and 46% higher practice revenue.

What challenges faced by financial advisors do you address?

Today, traditional advisors are branching out and moving towards more holistic wealth management by harnessing the power of unified advice through our solutions to access the entire spectrum of financial services — planning, income protection and managing liabilities. Envestnet’s unified technology empowers enterprises and advisors to better understand their clients and deliver actionable intelligence that drives better outcomes and improves lives.

The automation of routine tasks, which our platform facilitates, also allows them to scale their practices and to focus on the relationships they have with their clients.

What sets Envestnet apart from its competitors concerning its client relationship management capabilities?

The company combines portfolio and practice management, planning, reporting, rebalancing, trading, billing, client relationship management and a client portal with intuitive data analytics in one fully integrated, single-sign-on platform via its Tamarac solution.

In addition, Envestnet has integrated with some of the industry’s most popular CRM providers to streamline advisor communications with clients. You can download the Envestnet app in your CRM software and have your client information synced with the Envestnet platform.

What installation and technical support do you provide?

The firm regularly communicates with customers long after onboarding is complete to ensure advisors and their staff understand how to obtain the optimal benefit from Envestnet’s solutions, and that they learn how to use and apply ongoing technology updates.

In addition to phone and email support available from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. EST, Envestnet’s Tamarac University program provides Tamarac platform users with on-site training seminars during the onboarding process, as well as interactive video content demonstrating how to use and apply technology updates.

[Advisors can] access, consolidate and manage accounts held at a variety of financial institutions and host platforms. A number of industry participants have collaborated with Envestnet.

What is the most important trend influencing your business right now?

Several trends are influencing many of our decisions and have the potential to transform the industry as we currently know it.

Investors will still rely on their advisors to help them set overall strategies, prepare for and deal with significant life events (expected and unexpected), and interpret new regulations or changes to the law. The ability to connect the dots to a consumer’s entire financial picture through a single, sign-on platform that has a holistic view into all of a consumer’s accounts [and more] to make better-informed decisions and improve outcomes.

